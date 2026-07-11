Saturday the 11th

Spoke to an 80 year old elder from the Rosebud today. We were on the phone a good two hours. Even at the age of 75 I do my best to just listen to my elders. My ego yells from the back of the room, “I know that. And I know THAT. And ….”

I have to gently, and sometimes not so gently, tell my Narcissistic White Male Monkey mind to just “shut up!!”

Mostly, I learn many new things every time I speak to an elder. The other vitally important benefit is that I learn more about my own strengths, weaknesses and needs.

The elder told me that now, in my closing years, it is time to focus upon myself. To pray about and for my own soul. To forgive myself for those things I regret. To remember the things I did well.

That didn’t sit easily.

I interjected, “What am I to do about all that is happening in this country and the world? The weather? The suffering? The genocides. The war?”

My elder was silent for a moment and said, “Rags, this is the karma coming back around now. The karma has a life of its own. It has to happen. Don’t fight it.”

……… “But what about all the things I learned from you and others these past 36 years? What about my nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and the Tiospaye members and and and? I have so much to teach and share. I don’t want to be remembered as just the crazy old uncle or retired professor or whatever …. who did crazy Indian stuff and lived alone for ten years. I want to be for them what Joe Eagle Elk was for me.”

Silence again. I knew they were pausing so that I would hear my own Monkey Mind. “Rags. You cannot make anyone visit you…. or desire to learn from you. If they are lost in their busy life, or addictions, or the hypnosis of television or video games … if they are lost in the insanity of life that THEY have chosen to be a victim in… to be lost in … if they choose to NOT visit or learn from you … that is their choice. AND, Rags, also…it is the spirit world gracefully telling you it is time now to be quiet. To pray with and for nature. You have fought the fight for 50 years. It is time for you to prepare yourself for what is next. The entire world has chosen the path of violence, greed, suffering and excuses. The poor are getting poorer and the rich are getting richer. Humans have had opportunities to learn but they choose not to … yo are there for them … they choose not to engage with you. This difficult time has to happen now …. the karmic storm has to be played out.”

Then the elder told me what might just be best for me to begin doing … every day … to achieve or find the next level of understanding and being. That the disappointment of so few asking for wisdom AND the disappointment even of two or three people at most reading and commenting on all these things I write …. has now become how I victimize myself. How I ‘prove to myself’ that no one is interested. That piece of elder observation was painful ….and hurt … and I know they are right because it was in THAT moment I got most riled up and defensive and whiny. “I AM IMPORTANT. I KNOW STUFF!!!”

A time for every purpose under heaven.

So I asked, “But I am a yuwipi and lowampi man and I have a doctorate and 50 years of experience and so what do I do with all this ….. ahhhhhhh?”

And the answer was, “Now is the time to turn the medicine bundles toward yourself. Use the rattles (wagmuha) on yourself. Re-work the wisdom to tie to yourself. You taught best what you most needed to learn Rags, you know that. I know you know that. It is not only ok to heal yourself and grow but it is important that you do. This world has worn you out … and so ask the spirit world to heal YOU, Rags, and just meditate on all the teachings that you wish others wanted. You cannot make people listen. You cannot force yourself on people. ‘The Lore of Sitting on the Porch’ is engaged for you now. Rags, if they want to learn or talk that is their decision. It isn’t about what you have done or not done. You have always taught what Joe taught you, “Don’t allow people to put you on some sort of pedestal because the first time you do something they don’t like … or that they don’t agree with … they will forget EVERYTHING you have offered and will only remember the day they pushed you off the pedestal that they constructed.and stood you upon.”

It was a difficult set of lessons. I want to be relevant. I want to make a difference. I want to fix things. I want. I want. I want. But that is not the way of nature. Nature happens. Karma happens. All I can change is me.

Sometimes I really wish my elders wouldn’t call.