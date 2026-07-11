Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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Patricia Panora's avatar
Patricia Panora
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Life’s wisdom brought to you by (??):

The UNIVERSE, and The Great IAM.

It’s free (well kinda, ya gotta work your butt off to survive this far to get to this particular “fruit” of the trees 🌲), . : BUT(?),

it IT’s WORTH IT!😇🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️💙🔥🔥🥰🥰🥰” .

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