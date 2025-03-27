Like many of you I have been watching the hearings concerning the security breach. For some reason I honed in on the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard. And, like many of you, I have been disgusted, angered and embarrassed by the behavior of our government officials, including Ms. Gabbard.

But as I watched her facial expressions something else came to mind. Something that caused me to shudder. She was now complicit in murder. She was now a murderer. Yes, she served in the military but that is different somehow. At least in my mind.

By agreeing to the bombing of Yemen she willingly participated in the murder of dozens of innocent people. The mangling and death of men, women and children is on her soul. Maybe, maybe, to her they were just brown people or she could say to herself, ‘They were the enemy.” What is that old euphemism? Ah yes, they were acceptable collateral damage.

But as a psychologist I know better. Soldiers who have personally experienced battle and have killed suffer from PTSD. (Shell shock, brain rattling, CTE is one thing. When a soldier’s identity is one of being a good moral person but in battle their training or their commander leads them into killing another human being … that soldier becomes confused (often times mortified) about what they have become and/or who they REALLY are … they question their true identity … that is all together another thing.) I believe Ms. Gabbard is already suffering from identity based PTSD.

Sociopaths and psychopaths experience little or no guilt or remorse about their behavior. Maybe Ms. Gabbard is a sociopath, or a psychopath. Maybe she isn’t psychologically or emotionally suffering after realizing she is complicit in the murder of dozens of people. But something tells me she isn’t, by nature, a sociopath or psychopath.

By nature.

Her commander the President, who can easily be diagnosed as a malignant narcissist, is a sociopath and a psychopath. It (The President is human only in body so to me is an ‘it’ is now without soul and isn’t bothered by the destruction, wounding or death of ‘less thens’) doesn’t even need to utilize defense mechanisms like the rest of us. It is fully mutated, rotten and empty. Vacuous of soul. Vacuous of guilt. Vacuous of love. And hopes they will win a Nobel Peace Prize. Malignant narcissists are also delusional. I want to believe that Ms. Gabbard is not a psychopath. I want to believe she is a good person.

Here is what I fear. I fear that her soul, her nature if you prefer, has been compromised by the thing that commands her. That thing is a sick virus that poisons everything around it. We are all familiar with the outcomes of the lives of people involved in its first term of office. It is a cancer. It infects everything and everyone around it. It causes rot. Yet it gets away scot-free.

Do you remember Robert McNamara? He was the Secretary of Defense under Presidents Kennedy and Johnson, McNamara played a key role in shaping US policy in Vietnam, including the decision to escalate the war with the deployment of ground troops. Initially, McNamara was a strong supporter of the war effort, but as the conflict dragged on and casualties mounted, he began to question the strategy and the war's goals. Years later, McNamara publicly acknowledged his role in the war and expressed remorse for the human cost and the mistakes made. He even wrote a book, "In Retrospect: The Tragedy and Lessons of Vietnam," where he reflected on his decision-making and the war's impact.

I advise Ms. Gabbard to read that book. I advise Ms. Gabbard to be a true leader and not a sycophant to the psychopath in charge of our country. She will never read my words and probably would scoff and chuckle about my concern and advice. Cult members are blinded by their chosen psychopath. How many people will have to die? How many of it’s staff and administration will end up as felons this term … while it golfs?

I hope Tulsi Gabbard, and the others, will wake up soon. This country will rot just like the lead psychopath if they don’t.

Holding my breath until their awakening happens is not a realistic choice. I’m guessing I would suffocate. It seems the cards have been dealt.

But … but something on her face … told me she woke up just a bit. This blatant killing and juvenile behavior isn’t her. This is not her nature. This is not who she is at the core. Wake up before you are old and filled with remorse Ms. Gabbard. And, read that book.