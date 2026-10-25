Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.'s avatar
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
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No one made a comment. 20% of those 950 that received this opened this.

And, I'm supposed to believe that anyone really cares that 1-8 women in our country have been raped and or sexually assaulted

Not one college admin

The Presidents I send this to ... not one wrote back or even acknowledged the e-mail

45 years of this. 45 years .... maybe I should read the room.

hahaha

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