To the Lakota people a pledge or promise is not made lightly. The more precise word is covenant, which infers a binding that lasts for perpetuity. The word I was taught when I requested to be a Sun Dancer was, wokíčhuŋze. Wokíčhuŋze, is the sacred vow or covenant one makes with the Tunkasilas (Ancient Wise Ones).

Give me a second to explain just how seriously a sacred covenant is regarded. It begins with the eagle. The eagle flys higher than any other bird and therefore is closest to the Tunkasila, Wi… The Sun. The eagle takes the ton (tohn), the spiritual power and life force, of the sun and stores it in the quills of its feathers. This is why eagle feathers are treated with such care and respect.

Before one makes a covenant it is explained that the eagle will come and take your pledge in its claws … soar up into the sky … and hold that pledge until the day you die. On that auspicious day the eagle will deliver the pledge to the Tunkasilas and let them know you are an honorable soul, that you lived up to your promise.

If you break your pledge or don’t live up to the covenant, the Eagle drops your empty promise back to earth. Breaking such a promise wounds the medicine man or woman, one’s mentor, possibly one’s family as well as the promise maker/breaker.

Such a covenant, a pledge between oneself and the Tunkasilas, is usually heard during a ceremony such as sweat lodge (Ini) or a night sing (Lowampi). Songs are sung by the medicine person and singers that call out to the spirits and calls them in to the ceremony to witness the pledge. As the person makes their pledge a very powerful song is sung. A song that one rarely hears, even on the reservation.

The song is about the Thunder Beings, the Wakinyan. The song says, ‘Up in the clouds watch as the Wakinyan walk around the edge of the dark cloud. Lightning coming from their eyes. They are listening to what you have to say.’ I have heard that song sung only three or four times. It is that powerful and that serious.

Pledges, covenants, are not to be taken lightly or played with … as one is making this pledge with tunkasila … not a person. Such pledges are considered for a long time before one is even allowed to make such a pledge. I cannot find the words to help you understand the importance and severity of such a promise.

I’m sharing this because an important component of the Passage Process, the Process undertaken by young men that mitigates violence to self and others, is this; after completing Passage and during the closing ceremony, a young man makes a pledge to the universe stating that they will never violate a woman or the feminine, including Mother Earth. The young man is making a pledge to not harm, abuse, assault, sexually assault or rape girls, women, Mother Earth and themselves.

Then the young man is encouraged to repeat their vow to the universe once a week. Such a practice keeps the vow, the covenant, alive and interactive. It takes all of three minutes, once a week, to face the sky and repeat the covenant, the Wokíčhuŋze. This is the stuff of being a warrior. This is the stuff of being a man of character.

So, as you re-read my last post, you can add this simple yet important ceremony to the list of what is discussed and practiced in the course of the Passage Process.

Changing the Rape Culture

Rape, to Pedophilia, to the Climate Crisis

OCT 24, 2026

- Renee Wilde

I will never stop trying to get ONE UNIVERSITY to take a scientific risk,

and make the effort towards mitigating sexual violence on their

campus. Just one university that really wants to stop this American

horror. One university that Dares to be Benchmarked!! Please help me to get this

message out to universities and colleges. Together we CAN save thousands of lives

from becoming plagued by the wounds of sexual violence. Such an effort will

eventually impact pedophilia, sexual harassment in professional settings and even the

attack on Mother Earth and the Climate. Rape of the feminine is much larger than we

currently understand.

by Genesis

I am sending the following to the President of Wesleyan University,

President Roth. A president who seems to sincerely intend to erase sexual violence on

his campus.

A Regrettable Interaction. Not Assault or Rape

Mitigating Sexual Violence on College Campuses. By, T.J. Balistrieri, Ed.D.

“It was a regrettable interaction. Not assault or rape” is the gist of the

statement I’ve heard repeatedly from mislead men after being accused

of sexual violence (sexual abuse, sexual assault or rape). That is not the

way survivors of sexual violence experience it. There are 5,626 universities and

colleges in the USA 8.7 million women attend universities and colleges.

6.5 million males attend universities and colleges. Somewhere between 1-3 (2,900,000)

and 1-5 (1,740,000) women will experience sexual violence during their four-year

college experience, (RAINN, 2026) (CDC, 2026). Sexual Assault and rape are under-

reported; so, this number is low.

“Oh, that is bullshit. Women love sex as much as men. Women just feel guilty

and then yell ‘rape’ when it was just a regrettable drunken hook-up.”

1,740,000 to 2,900,000 women are assaulted and/or raped

What kind of a culture allows that many women to be victims of violence, and does

little about it? Nothing has changed since I was an RA back at the University of

Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 1970. In 1970 I was taught that 1-4 women will experience

sexual violence during their four year university experience.

“Oh, don’t be so histrionic.” Universities have spent decades working to mitigate this

problem. There is a set of Best Practices that universities and colleges refer to in their

eﬀort to face this problem.

Research and campus climate data show that the prevalence of sexual

violence against female college students has remained persistently high

over decades, with approximately 1 in 5 (20%) to 1 in 4 (25%) of

undergraduate women experiencing sexual assault or rape during their

time in college, (RAINN, 2026) (National Sexual Violence Resource

Center, 2026).

At the end of this post, you will find a bulleted list of the 16 to 27 Best

Practices that college administrators and health practitioners have

turned to, for decades, in the hope of mitigating sexual violence on their

campus. Colleges and universities bench mark each other asking the

same decades old question, “Which best practices do ‘you’ use to

mitigate sexual violence on your campus?” No university or college in the United

States has “solved” the problem of sexual violence, (RAINN,2026). In fact, university

bureaucracies discourage complaints, obstruct accountability and protect institutional

reputations, (Aljazeera, 2025).

A scientifically researched and implemented process that I developed,

the Passage Process, does work. It is understandable that readers are not willing to

browse a long treatise. That said, I will present the Passage Process here in bulleted

form, utilizing a building block approach to help you, the reader, conceptualize the

process. I have been researching, developing and piloting this process for 30 years. I

began the work in 1992 at the University of MN, Morris. Then continued to develop

and pilot the process at WPI. And finally, successfully implemented the process at

Bucknell University. I will present that data in an attachment.

Passage: Concepts, Precepts and Process(1992-2026)

T.J Balistrieri, Ed.D.

Isn’t it a pity?

Isn’t it a shame?

How we break each other’s hearts

And cause each other pain

How we take each other’s love

Without thinking anymore

Forgetting to give back

Isn’t it a pity?

- George Harrison

Being a man I can only speak of men. I do not know a woman’s

experience. There is no blame or blaming of others intended in what I

intend to share. My experience was the same as 95% of boys and

young men in our culture. You, me, we cannot know things that we do

not know. We all need mentors, guides, and elders to bring the unknown

into our consciousness. Integrity, character, virtue and wisdom is borne

or generated from teacher-student relationships, mentoring, healthy

peer relationships, stories, places, guidance, experience and, yes,

monitored mistakes. We become. The process of becoming gained only

or mostly from self-taught trial and error and experimentation is

tenuous at best. Dangerous to self and others. Without guidance boys

become consciously or unconsciously … purposefully or accidently …violent to

themselves, other genders, animals, inanimate things and nature.

A young boy seeking direction will look around to his left and to his right—

looking exclusively to his immediate peers…other boys… for wisdom and

find none, because they are just as lost and unguided as he.

-Robert Bly

· Too often student behavior is based on impulsive needs rather than

thoughtful, intentional deliberation. A basic need of young people is, to

be accepted and not rejected. Imagine 100’s or 1000’s of young people

converging at a university. All being led to believe they are adults when

they are becoming adults looking to be accepted, to be seen. All these

young people, thrown into the same unknown situation and place

looking side-to-side for wisdom is a veritable petri dish for violence to

self and others. Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs explains it all quite clearly.Imagine that

most students come to campus from great homes, great

situations and have reached a level of self-esteem- as stated by

Maslow - where they feel safe, loved and a sense of belonging. They

have a new, though fragile, sense of confidence and self-efficacy. But

there is a problem. It is a fact that when humans enter a previously

unknown situation or place, they drop on Maslow to feeling unsafe and

insecure. The subsequent feelings are anxiety and fear.

· There are six responses. Fight, Flight, Submission, Posturing, Attending

and Befriending.The conscious or unconscious goal is to feel safe again. To belong

again. To be accepted again. And there it is, to be accepted again. That

is where the problems related to campus life begin. The problems of

campus life center around a set of myths.

‘Boys will be boys’

‘Boys need to sew their wild oats’

‘Everybody tries alcohol and drugs in college’

‘Everybody cheats’

‘It is normal to get drunk’

‘Girls want it as bad as the boys’

“No means yes”

College behaviors based on just the ‘need’ to be accepted and not

rejected are usually unsuccessful and even dangerous. Students

unconsciously or consciously become vulnerable to the myths

mentioned above.

Whereas deliberate, intentional behaviors and decisions are based on

one’s core values social ‘neediness’ is based on pain reduction. Very few

people know the definition of the word value and even fewer have ever

taken the time to contemplate and articulate their values.

· A value is defined as, 1) something you have thought about, 2)

something you believe, 3) something you feel strongly about, 4)

something you communicate to others, 5) something you have chosen

freely, and 6) something you act on skillfully and repeatedly over time.

A mature, aware, individuated person must be able to list 100-150 core

values that guide their decisions and behaviors. Core values, as per thedefinition

above, form the foundation of one’s character. If a person

cannot articulate their values, if they haven’t thought through WHO they

are then … when they drop back on Maslow from self-esteem to feeling

unsafe and insecure … they tend to easily fall prey to peer pressure or

manipulative behaviors relative to being accepted and not rejected.

Bring alcohol into the picture, hormones, desire and ‘the need to please’

… there lay the recipe for sexual abuse, assault and rape.

· For decades now university administrators wrongly believe that

programs and posters on sexual assault, rape and alcohol abuse work.

They do not. Programs last 45 to 60 minutes. It is possible to increase a

student’s awareness in such a program, but it is virtually impossible to

change a student’s values and behaviors. Stand-alone programs are

not effectivein changing behavior.

· The Transtheoretical Model (TTM)- The Stages of Change Model-

developed by Prochaska and DiClemente inform us that change,

including building or re-thinking one’s values, is a gradual, cyclical, and

longitudinal process. The stages of change are, 1) pre-contemplation, 2)

contemplation, 3) preparing to change, 4) change, and 5) maintenance.

People change over time not after a program.· There are three states of being that are

considered during this process; Willingness, Ability and Confidence; 1) A student

examines their desire, their willingness, to change and grow. Their desire to be an

independent yet inter-connected person of character and integrity. Then

and only then is the second state examined; 2) The ability to change

and grow. Skill building is involved -such as but not limited to - stress

management, learning skills, relational skills, communication skills, study

skills, leadership skills, decision making, honesty, ethics, integrity,

confidence, decision making, and judgment. And finally, confidence is

examined, discussed and even practiced.

Simply telling someone to do something or not to do something does

not work and does not elicit

Compliance or change. Having famous or popular people telling their

stories does not work. Threats

And posters and rules do not work. The key is to teach boys and young

men HOW to be men of

character, humility, honor, kindness, virtue and integrity.

· Teaching and mentoring all these skills over time creates high self-

esteem. Self-esteem has four components; 1) holistically examining,

appreciating and loving oneself, 2) knowing that one is loved

unconditionally by at least one other person, 3) feeling and knowing

that oneself is worthy, and 4) doing things of worth for others part of

the equation.

Students are invited to, asked to,

‘Never speak poorly of themselves

ever again.

’ How can we ask students to think highly of others if they

cannot think highly of themselves? It is an amazing experience when

asking people to never speak poorly of themselves. They can’t or won’t

do it. Somehow, in our culture we have learned that self-deprecation is

ok. It is not. It is one of the most destructive creators of violence thatexists in our culture. This issue, this request, takes months to teach and

to be accepted.

· A vital aspect of developing character is introducing the concept of

‘the sacred’

. People wrongly believe that the ‘the sacred’ only refers to

spiritual or religious contexts. I have found the introduction of this

concept is one of the MOST belief and behavior changing aspects of

Passage. Sacred is defined as, 1) worthy of kindness, 2) worthy of non-

violence, 3) worthy of respect, 4) worthy of awe, 5) worthy of the gifts

of life, 6) worthy of safety, and 7) worthy of love.

If a person does not see themselves as sacred, how can we ever expect

them to

treat others as sacred? It takes time to build or re-build self-esteem and

to seed the concept of the

sacred Students get it …

myself, harm others, destroy my

‘Why would I get drunk, use drugs, harm

university (the house or dorm) or harm nature if I now understand and

know I am sacred and all

things are sacred?

· Teaching young men, the four stages of male development and the

concept of the feminine is vital to the mitigation of sexual violence. I

won’t take the time and space to explain the entirety of the theory but

very basically the four stages are; 1) In the first stage of male

development men are taught to see women as either sluts or

goddesses. College men want to marry a goddess but hope there are a

lot of sluts around, (men laugh, knowingly, when I present this). There

are exercises the men complete so that they can see for themselves this

is true, (for example they are asked to create a list of the romantic and

positive words and phrases we have for intercourse. And then, to createa list of all the violent carpentry type words and phrases we have for

intercourse. This simple exercise moves many men from ‘contemplation

to preparing to change’ on the TTM.

· The concept of feminine tones is introduced at this time in the

process. Feminine tones are defined and men are asked to compare

feminine and masculine tones in terms of words, behaviors, interests

and are asked to delineate their own feminine and masculine tones. Only

once this exercise is fully completed do we introduce the second stage

of male development; 2) a man realizes and accepts their own feminine

tones and thus can see women as women, not toys or sluts or things to

be had. 3) as the man continues to develop and believes that all things

are sacred, he begins to see a woman as a person. This is a huge

development in the mitigation of sexual violence. 4) The fourth stage is

when a man sees a woman as himself. This is a highly existential

understanding … but I have witnessed male students grasping this

understanding. This is the full circle of wisdom, character, virtue and

honor.

· Another powerful discussion that past participants have noted as life

changing is the introduction of the Yamas. Each Yama has layers of

understanding. The Yamas are non-violence, non-hoarding, non-stealing,

non-lying, and non-grasping. For example; in the past young men are

deeply moved when they realize the Yama of non-stealing can refer to

not stealing the happiness of a woman … or her sense of trust … or her

love of intimacy if they steal that from her in the act of drunken or

sober sexual violence. And then they realize,

‘Not only would I steal her

joy and sense of self, but I steal and destroy mine in the process.’

· The positive and negative male archetypes are introduced, discussed

and men are asked to contemplate and write about the archetypes they

use and those they need to learn. The four basic Jungian archetypes of

Monarch, Warrior, Magician and Lover are presented along with their

negative aspects. This language becomes part of the jargon used

throughout the remainder of the year.· During this entire process men are requested to keep a diary that can

serve as an autobiography and serves as a marker, a record of, their

change. I have had men from 30 years ago call and tell me they re-read

their autobiography on a regular basis.

· The Karpman Model of communication and engagement is taught, and

the young men are asked to consider the model in their lives.

Persecutor. Rescuer. Victim. This model is another eye-opener for the

young men.

· Topics that men rarely discuss but ache to discuss are presented;

masturbation, ejaculation, erectile dysfunction, porn, porn addiction,

premature ejaculation, low libido, anatomy of men and women, gay sex,

body image, relationship pressures, alcohol use and abuse, sexual

violence, bystander training, dating mores and taboos. These topics are

presented weekly which gives men time to contemplate and apply these

to their own lives. Men are invited to speak to their mentor, their

parents, their partners about any or all of these topics.

· During this time men create a tempering project. This has nothing to

do with,

‘losing their temper anger wise’ but has to do with their being

tempered during this entire year. As a piece of iron is tempered by

earth, air, water and fire to become a beautiful, flexible, sharp tool …

these men are tempered by mentors, time, experiences, tears, fear, joy,

knowledge and wisdom. What they create during the entire process

mirrors their own creation as a man. (Past participants have created

paintings, books of poetry, music, a chair, an actual sword, a novel …

the creativity is inspiring.) The completed tempering project is shared,

explained to the group and is part of their closing ceremony.

· During this time, which is a full two semesters, each young man finds a

mentor. A mentor must be a male and can be a teacher, professor,

relative, friend of the family or any older man who is willing to find time

to discuss life with the student.· During this time, in the second semester, women are introduced into

the process. Women are asked to answer the difficult questions the men

might have for them. Women discuss romance, sex, behavior,

communication, power, relationship and a myriad of other topics.

· As the ‘year’ ends, men are asked to answer questions like; What do

you stand for? What or who would you die for? What is integrity? What

is courage? What is love? What is a warrior? What kind of man do you

envision yourself becoming? How do you want to be remembered? Do

you create or do you destroy?

· Finally, a closing ceremony is held. Parents, partners, friends, family

and administrators are invited. A portion of the ceremony is private and

between and among the young men only. The closing portion is

witnessed, witnessed, by the community.

The initiate, the young man, makes a pledge to the universe … a covenant … to never

violate girls, women, the feminine within themselves and others, as well as not violate

Mother Earth. And then, the young man is asked to repeat that vow to the universe

once a week. In this way they will never forget their pledge and in fact … by keeping

the covenant alive in this manner … will remember to act on their pledge every day.

The young man is then welcomed into the community of men.

Imagine by year three how those who have been ‘initiated’ now mentor

and/or attend the closing ceremony that announces, ‘We are a culture of

non-violent men who respect the feminine within ourselves, others,

women and Mother Nature.’

Key terms in the Passage Process include; love, sacredness, agency,

responsibility, respect, theft, honesty, ethics, values, creating, self-

esteem, integrity, honor, truth, kindness, character, leadership, worth,

generativity, generosity, humility, self-care, feminine tones, masculine

tones, archetypes, sobriety, use vs abuse, tenacity and confidence.

I hope this gives you an idea of the Passage Process and its very

components. I hope you can begin to understand why and how this

process is necessary if we are to finally mitigate sexual violence on

campus.

Dare to be Benchmarked. Stop benchmarking other universities who

have not succeeded in mitigating sexual violence on their campus. This

process is vital to the health and welfare of millions of people.

As these young people graduate imagine the character they will bring to their

place of business, their marriage, their community. Men Acting Like Men

will have a new understanding, new meaning. It will take three years to

change the current campus culture, but all of this is worth the lives of

millions.

The 16 – 27 Best Practices in Higher Education for Mitigating Sexual

Violence on College Campuses.

- Implement multi-session training that includes peer-led discussions,

role-playing, and guest speakers on the topic of sexual assault and

rape.

- Teach clear, ongoing, and affirmative consent as active

communication rather than just rules to memorize. Explicitly

address how alcohol and drug impairment impact the ability to

consent.

- Address attitudes that excuse harassment, objectification, or

coercion, involving student leaders, athletic teams, Greek life, and

social organizations as positive messengers.

- Implement evidence-based programs to train students, faculty, and

staff to recognize concerning situations.

- Train bystanders to safely intervene without putting themselves in

danger.

- Audit and renovate campus “hot spots”- Improve lighting, increase visibility, and place clear safety and

resource information across

campus.

- Combine targeted alcohol management policies with campus-wide

prevention strategies, as high-risk drinking environments strongly

correlate with increased vulnerability.

- Partner with campus groups—such as athletic departments,

theater, student government, and Greek organizations—to model

egalitarian behavior and shift community standards.

- Establish transparent, trauma-informed policies with multiple,

confidential reporting options that make survivor resources easy to

find.

- Ensure institutional accountability by fairly tracking, investigating,

and disciplining perpetrators over time.

- Conduct anonymous campus climate surveys to track how safe

students feel, measure assault prevalence, and evaluate whether

institutional changes build trust and increase reporting.

- Require training for all employees to recognize, handle, and report

sexual misconduct.

- Conduct thorough background checks that explicitly excludeindividuals with a history of violent behavior.

- Establish transparent, accessible, and straightforward procedures

for reporting incidents.

- Create programs, leadership roles, and spaces that build agency

and safety for female students.

- Support and run student-led or institutional campaigns to educate

the campus community.

- Implement evidence-based educational and intervention programs

across campus

- Provide comprehensive, clear education defining enthusiastic and

ongoing consent.

- Offer academic credit for courses focused on gender equality and

healthy relationships.

- Provide reliable transportation or walking escorts across campus

grounds, especially at night.

- Taking reports seriously: Treat all survivor disclosures with

empathy, credibility, and zero victim-blaming.

- Accountability for perpetrators: Hold offenders accountable

through fair disciplinary processes regardless of their athletic,social, or academic status.

- Utilize campus safety apps that allow quick alerts, GPS tracking,

and emergency contacts.

- Offer accessible, professional counseling services dedicated to

trauma-informed care.

- Survivor support groups: Facilitate safe, peer-led or clinician-led

support groups for healing and community.

- Coordinate cross-departmental efforts (security, health, student

affairs, and administration) to ensure a unified approach to campus

safety.

I spent two full semesters living with the SAE Fraternity on the Bucknell

University Campus where I employed the Passage Process. What

follows are some of the comments left by members of the fraternity

and their parents. It is important to note there were no sexual violence

cases, a significant decrease in alcohol and drug use, only one student

who was written up by campus security, GPA for the house increased by

½ grade point, the self-esteem of every young man improved

significantly and young women on campus reported that the SAE was

the safest place on campus.

I have included a few comments from the fraternity members and

their parents below.

Fraternity Members CommentsLife changing, seriously life changing. I hope to never forget what I

have learned. I don’t think this evaluation can accurately show what

has gone on in this house. How we have changed and what an

incredible year it has been. We struggled along the way but

individuals stepped up and we came together as brothers and

housemates to create an incredible living environment. The best

part of our house is how different it is than every other residence

hall and fraternity house. We have a mutual respect and code

among ourselves. Unlike Public Safety or the Police out to catch

people drinking or breaking rules we governed ourselves. This

allowed us to have very few disciplinary problems in the house and

live in a civil manner with each other. I loved this year and I hope

the faculty and everyone else who loves to stereotype fraternities

sees how incredible this house is and how incredible the people are

who live here. I would do anything for these guys and especially for

Dr. Tom. We felt the school turned its back on us. We were the lost

boys. Dr. Tom saved us and showed us how to save ourselves.

All in all, Dr. Tom is now like a second father to me. The amount of

respect I have for the man is exponential.

Before: I smoked pot more than 5 times a day, averaged 60 drinks

per week, frequently used other drugs and was depressed. After; I

have not smoked pot or used any other drugs in 40 days, average

less than 20 drinks per week, am no longer depressed and am the

happiest I have ever been. I have my key and wake up with

determination and go to sleep with satisfaction. Every experience I

have with Dr. Tom is impactful, long lasting and highly valued.

Because of that I now have far more respect for myself.

Although living in this house in these conditions was clearly not the

ideal situation for us I think we would all agree that it has turned

out better than we could have hoped. To Dr. Tom, thank you for

everything you have given us. Being a positive influence selflessly

devoting your time and understanding and believing in us.Dr. Tom helped me through some hard times, encouraged me to

get help and was nothing but a positive influence.

Dr. Tom really helped me with my anxiety issues and gave me many

ways to control it.

Dr. Tom is a great man and did everything he could to help us. He

never forced rules upon us that were ridiculous or to the extreme.

He didn’t live with an iron fist and I believe that is why he had such

success. We all love Dr. Tom and his dedication to us.

This has been the most important year in my life. Dr. Tom has been

instrumental in a personal transformation I have undergone in the

past year.

It is truly sad to see Dr. Tom leave. He has done wonders for this

special group that moved into this house last fall. I can honestly

say we are the luckiest guys on campus this year to have such an

honorable and well-spoken man to lead us into the next chapter of

our lives. All I can say is thank you for a wonderful year.

I have far more respect for myself and my day-to-day life revolves

around doing good things for my future. What we learned in

Passage is so deep and complex I cannot express in words or in a

sentence. Everything that we learned in Passage does tie into life

experience.

Everyone has changed to be more responsible and to care about

others. A new sense of responsibility. There was virtually no pot

smoking in the house second semester. Dr. Tom used to stick up

for us at the beginning of the year by saying,

“I know you are all

great young men, and we can have the best house on campus.

” I

am so happy that we proved to ourselves and the school that we

are some of the best people at this school and can escape the SAE

stereotype.

I am more knowledgeable and in touch with my emotions. I know

what I can and cannot change. Dealing with acceptance of my past

has led to bettering me in the present.The discussion on non-stealing (not physically) was so important

for me. How we harm others by stealing their sense of safety, self-

respect and even their decency.

Parent Comments

Dear Tom ...You have a gift. Your authentic way you reached out to

these boys enabled them to start to turn themselves around I am

amazed the school didn’t do whatever it took to keep you? It

shows me Bucknell does not have a very deep commitment to

developing the whole person, that they think students should be

there only for academics.

Dr. Balistrieri, it is a sad day when a liberal arts college turns it

back to developing the whole person. The university doesn’t

deserve you but the boys coming up do and that is the tragedy.

Dear Dr. Balistrieri Thank you for all you did with Jon, Thank you

for creating a place where he could get out issues and start to

piece his life back together. I am sure I don’t know 95% of it.

Tom: I have not had the opportunity to meet you over the past

year, but I wanted to let you know that my husband and I

appreciate all the efforts that you extended toward our son Evan. I

know that you and this experience have made a lasting impression

on him. We have always tried to impart to him the importance of

character, integrity and doing what is right. We are very glad that

Evan spent this time on this very worthwhile experience of living in

the house and all that that entailed. My husband and I wish you

continued success in your career.Wow !! You and your wife should be so thrilled with the

unbelievable influence you have had on these boys, I know you

meant the world to Peter especially and a difficult time in their

lives. Peter is away this semester, and I am so thrilled he is having

such a great time in South Africa but very sad he didn’t have the

opportunity to spend the last couple months with you. He lives his

key and I know will always hold an important part of his growth to

you. I hope we will have the opportunity to see you again. Love to

you. Suzan, Erik. And Ben

Thank you Tom The impact you’ve had on these young men, and

their residential program is immeasurable. The attitude and actions

of the young men of St. George Street have changed dramatically

and it is all due to you. The conversations I’ve had this year with

individuals like Wagner, Alden, French, Sandy, Jon, and Ryan. And

yes, even Bo is much different than it has been in the past. All

positive. We will miss your impact and all you’ve done greatly.