Introduction

I have had the honor of being accepted as a student, mentored, by many great men and women … including Indigenous medicine people and shamans from around the world. Shamans from Russia, Africa, Australia, Asia and the Americas have shared their wisdom and ceremonies. Still share their wisdom. And, as mentioned, I’m blessed as a Yuwipi Man and Iyeska by the Lakota people.

Please listen carefully and then read on …

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A Sacred Teaching

Today I intend to share an actual Sacred Teaching with you. A truth. Not some new age unicorn stuff … but a Sacred Teaching known by every Indigenous medicine person and shaman. A Sacred Teaching that every person in the world, but especially in the USA, must at least consider as a possibility. Please, please, please share this post with friends, family and others.

Background: A true authentic medicine knows it is not them or they that heals or shares sacred knowledge with others. An authentic medicine person knows that the instant they say, “I can heal you” or “I healed them” or “I am the truth …” they will lose any and all of their gifts. It is what works through and walks with the medicine person or shaman…along with the prayers and vibration of the people involved in a ceremony … that performs the healing or offers enlightened teachings.

If a medicine person, a shaman, walks in kindness, humility and generosity … what walks with them is always there. The helpers utilize the shaman or medicine person as a home … seeing through the medicine person’s eyes … listening through the medicine person’s ears … touching through the medicine person’s hands … feeling through the medicine person’s heart and soul.

Most of the time the presence of one’s helpers or spirits make themselves known to others during formalized ceremony. Ceremony meaning … when sacred time and sacred space have been created through color, song, vibration, invocation, prayer and everyone ‘being of one mind’. In true sacred ceremony participants report seeing, feeling, hearing and even being touched by kind and gentle entities.

But sometimes, usually over time and the medicine person and the helpers become trusting friends, the helpers or spirits make themselves known even unbeknownst to the medicine person. That italicized statement right there is the Sacred Teaching. Allow me to share examples.

Example One: Many years ago I was serving as a trainer for a group of people preparing to serve as mentors for some students In the course of the training I said to one mentor-in-training, “Let’s do a role play together. You play the part of a young man whose father abandoned him and the family 18 years ago. And just this week, that father contacted the young man and said he ‘wanted to apologize and establish a father-son relationship.’

In that moment the mentor-in-training stood up, and with tears in his eyes said to me, “That was cruel. And you are cruel. Who told you that that very thing is happening right now in my life?”

I called for a time-out and asked the other participants to take an extended break. walking over and sitting next to the mentor-in-training I assured him I had no idea this was happening in his life. And, I said him, “Those that walk with me are the most loving beings. They observe the world through my eyes and ears. What has happened is they wanted to let you know you are not alone in this and that maybe talking to me, Tom, might be helpful. Because if you talks with me , Tom, you are talking to them. And they saw and felt your pain and want to help.”

Example Two: I was a psychology professor for many years. During a particular graduate class where I was teaching therapeutic techniques I pointed to a young woman and said, “I’d like you to pretend to be a student client who just last night was contemplating suicide, had purchased razor blades and was about to slice her wrists when her roommate came in and disturbed the event’.

Yes, the student broke into tears and revealed she had this exact scenario play out last night. I immediately assigned the class a task and sat outside of the room with the young woman. What walks with me saved her life.

Do you understand?

I could give you dozens of other examples. Dozens. This type of interaction has to do with the Lore of Attraction. The Lore of True Love. The Lore of Relationship.

ULTIMATELY spirits that walk with a person, be they good or bad, reveal themselves. This fact is noted in every religion and known by every Indigenous nation. Ironically, evil has trouble lying about itself and needs to reveal itself. I will leave those proofs at the end of this article if you wish to know more.

My point in sharing this Sacred Teaching is this, ‘What walks with and lives within Donald Trump is a powerful evil beast. A putrid, malevolent, vile, violent evil being that announces itself to you. It has done this for years but now the Beast knows no one will stop it … or its host. So it is letting us know it exists … and even is warning us what it loves and needs …. and will continue to do.

Today, 67 children were killed in Gaza by Israel and the USA. On 9/11 Trump had 67 children killed because, “He likes blood.”

We must end the Beast now because things will only get worse. Millions will die. Please listen to THEIR teaching. and warning. Please. Trump and Moloch and Baal are one now.

Be safe.



Christianity & Judaism: Spiritual Discernment

Hebrew Bible (Proverbs 26:24-25): “An enemy disguises himself with his lips, but in his heart he harbors deceit. Though his speech is charming, do not believe him...” Evil announces itself with charm, but only the wise (trained in God’s law) notice the danger.

The New Testament (Hebrews 5:14): This verse explicitly mentions the need for training: “But solid food is for the mature, who by constant use have trained themselves to distinguish good from evil.”

The Deception of Light (2 Corinthians 11:14): “...for Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light.”Evil announces itself under the guise of holiness or benevolence.

Buddhism: Mindfulness and Deceptive Desires (Mara)

In Buddhism, evil is personified by Mara (the tempter) or experienced as internal defilements (Kleshas) like greed, hatred, and delusion. These defilements constantly announce themselves as “harmless” thoughts or desires, but a person remains deaf to their destructive nature until they train their mind.

The Dhammapada (Verse 121): “Do not overlook evil, saying to yourself, ‘It will not come near me.’ As a water pot is filled by the falling of drops, so a fool, gathering it drop by drop, becomes full of evil.”

The Need for Training (Bhavana): Buddhism teaches that without the “training” of Vipassana (insight) and Sati (mindfulness), we mistake suffering (Dukkha) for pleasure. Evil impulses announce themselves as standard desires, and only a trained, meditative mind can “hear” and intercept them before they take root.

Hinduism: The Subtle Nature of Desire (Kama) and Ignorance

In the Bhagavad Gita, Arjuna asks Krishna what forces a man to commit evil, even against his own will. Krishna explains that evil operates as a subtle, camouflaged entity within us.

Bhagavad Gita (Chapter 3, Verses 37-39): Krishna identifies the enemy as selfish desire (Kama) and anger (Krodha). He states: “As fire is covered by smoke, as a mirror is covered by dust... so intellect is covered by this eternal enemy.”

Discrimination (Viveka): Hinduism teaches that the ego and illusion (Maya) constantly announce themselves as reality. A seeker must train their intellect through Viveka (the trained faculty of discrimination) to hear the quiet threat of spiritual ignorance before it leads to downfall.

Islam: The Whispers of the Tempter (Waswas)

In Islamic theology, the devil (Shaytan) rarely forces a person into evil; instead, he subtly suggests it. This quiet announcement is known as Waswas (whispering).