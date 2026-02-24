In the current U.S.A. traditional dominant culture, when introducing oneself to a group or an individual, the information exchanged focuses upon conferred power*. The emphasis is on tacit societal measures of power to include educational degrees, gender, race, familial legacy, positions, titles, publications, financial status, age, awards, win/loss records, popularity, and sometimes even physical appearance.

* Power is defined as the capacity or ability to direct or influence the behavior of others and/or the course of events. A review of literature reveals that there are eight recognized types of power; Legitimate, Coercive, Reward, Connection, Referent (Charismatic), Expert, Information and Moral. What is valued by a culture can easily and quickly be discerned by the focus and content of an introduction.

In traditional Indigenous cultures, when introducing oneself, the focus is upon relationships. Trust is established through behaviors not words. The emphasis is upon stating the names of and connections with one’s tribe, one’s family, and one’s teachers.

My Lakota elders and teachers said this practice, this ceremony within a ceremony, is called Hanbloglaka. In Lakota traditional language the spelling appears as hąblóglaka (ahn-BLO-gla-kah). The word is translated as, ‘Spirit Talk’.

The practice involves one vocalizing the name of their family, tribe and teachers. When this ceremony is practiced one is actually calling in the spirit of their family members, teachers and helpers. A practitioner knows they are now conversing not only with their audience but with those spirits that have been called into the room. The practitioner knows they are not alone, that they must be truthful and that the spirits of friends and family will assist them. The power of relationship.

At this point in our current reality can you even imagine such an other-oriented introduction? And yet, I believe this is why a significant number of people in the U.S.A. feel unheard, irrelevant, less-than, unimportant … because most of us don’t have the societally conferred ‘dimensions of power’ that are mistakenly believed to be the measure of our knowledge, experience, opinions and worth.

We ask ourselves, “How do greedy, narcissistic, rapist, lying, pedophiles like Trump or Bill Clinton become president?”

The answer is … we don’t believe enough in ourselves to consider being out front. We don’t honor and remember our teachers. We don’t read about great people or visit great places. We believe in little or nothing, including ourselves. So we turn to those who SEEM confident and who articulate what we cannot. Somewhere along the line we swallowed … hook, line and sinker … that we aren’t enough. That we aren’t smart enough. pretty or handsome enough. That we aren’t powerful. That we aren’t sacred… that we aren’t worthy of awe, love, kindness, non-violence, success, trust, relationship. We ache so badly to be accepted and not rejected that we do anything …. drink, drug, rape, lie, cheat, participate in twisted behaviors … so as to be worthy in the eyes of others. We even reject what our greatest mentors have taught if it doesn’t fit the societal narrative of, “I can do. Whatever I want to do. Whenever I want to do it.”

This individualistic egotism is the root of sexual assault, addiction, self-abuse, violence, the destruction of nature … the reason the Hitler’s, Mussolini’s, Trump’s and Netanyahu’s are placed into power. We have come to value the wrong things, the wrong people, but are too beaten down to stand-up. We no longer value people, wisdom, truth, peace, kindness, relationship, nature, spirit…. . You disagree?

Show me your schedule. Show me how you spend your time. Show me how you behave. And in doing that I will be able to identify your values. My list of your values will be longer than the list you compile about yourself. I do this all the time in my classes … not to make my students feel badly … but to awaken their drowsy spirits.

When is the last time you remembered your greatest teachers and elders? When is the last time you thanked the universe for your folks, or friends, or pets … whoever and whatever helped you become who you are?

All of you had a sacred place or space when you were a little kid. A place or space where you talked to the universe, to god, to your toys … where you felt safe and comfortable. Do you have such a place now? Or is that ‘place’ that ‘comfort’ food, booze, drugs, hatred, depression, an eating disorder, anger? In this culture we have thrown away, forgotten, and/or no longer practice those things that kept us feeling safe, happy, loved, worthwhile. Worthwhile. Worthwhile. Worthwhile. Worthy of love. Worthy of being heard. Worthy of being respected. Worthy of being safe. Worthy of awe.

We have given IT ALL AWAY. So tonight, or soon, our vile evil beast of a president … and his flying monkeys … will spend billions on war and kill thousands or millions of people … be they Iranians or Americans … without a single thought. They will plan and control the lives of Cubans, Venezuelans, Palestinians, Ukrainians, immigrants, women, people of color. They will travel, buy planes, golf, eat fine food, buy cars, houses, and even children on your dime. They will murder. A cult of death based on self and insatiable greed and power. Our ‘leaders’ are drunk on themselves.

Those who valued life, freedom, peace, justice always lived lives of humility and were willing to die so that others would live, could live the kind of life they were taught to value. Why are so many of us financially poor? Because we wanted others to be happy, to be full, to be educated, to be safe. We put others before ourselves.

Let’s rid ourselves of Trump, Melania, Hegseth, Bondi, Miller, Kushner …. not because they are Republicans. But because they are no longer humans who believe in liberty and justice for all. They are not wise nor people of character. They have no ethic, morals or integrity. They will kill us all.