I am going to present something that many people will choose to not try and understand or will immediately reject. To those of you open to different thoughts and ideas I am not asking you to believe what I know to be true … but I am asking that you don’t immediately reject it either. Simply read what I have to offer, hold the information in your hands, engage your critical thinking and analysis skills and then … and only then … accept what I have to say or throw it away.

In the early 1900’s Arnold van Gennep coined a term that referred to the space and time ‘betwixt and between’ stages of growth and change. The term he coined is, liminality. Arnold van Gennep’s focus was on rites of passage. The liminal stage is where and when the candidate has the opportunity to experience change.

In the 1960’s an anthropologist named Victor Turner, expanded the terminology to include other social processes, rituals, and events. This model of growth and change is both fascinating and valuable. Valuable in that it provides a visual of the theory.

In the United States, Ordinary Space and Time, for most people is made up of routines that provide safety and security. In this ordinary space and time we find success, periodic failure, our profession, love, family, illness and health. We roll with what our culture and ‘the day’ offers. We are busy, distracted, kind of unaware and most of us are not particularly good nor particularly bad. But we are busy. Our monkey minds and social media are a buzz. This busy ordinary space and time can also be referred to as a rajasic way of existing.

In the United States we deliberately enter Liminal Space and Time when we go to church or temple for the purpose of honoring God and becoming better people. But, we can inadvertently be thrown into liminal space and time if we suffer an accident, lose our job, contract a severe illness, or have a near-death experience. Our world becomes chaotic and we don’t know what to do. What liminal time and space offers is change. Whether you ask for it or not.

There are places in the world, Ukraine and Israel/Palestine for example, where their ‘new’ ordinary time and space is filled with violence, death, murder, starvation, sickness, fear, anxiety and hope-less-ness. This ‘new’ space and time is referred to as liminoid space and time.

The people of Gaza went from ordinary space and time… to liminal space and time when the bombing began. The liminal space and time have dragged on for years and therefore is no longer referred to as liminal time … there is no opportunity now to learn from the liminal and return to the ordinary. There is no ordinary for them. There is only liminoid time which is an horrific '“new ordinary.” The consequences will be thousands of people suffering from PTSD and children suffering from attachment disorders and PTSD.

Now, imagine the vibration emanating from THEIR MEDICINE WHEELS out into the universe. And imagine the vibration of the Zionists enjoying murdering the Palestinians and THEIR vibration entering the universe. Or any soldier, or any administrator enjoying the chaos, violence, death and destruction.

Now do the same for Ukraine and Russia. Do the same for the United States and its involvement in all this violence. Imagine the same in much of Africa. Imagine the same in the millions of people who suffered in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars… all those people with PTSD and attachment disorders.

Imagine the pain of Mother Earth as she absorbs all this chaotic vibration. All these people, even the fat rich and greedy Americans like Trump, are involved in having created a Tamasic world. A world filled with evil, murder, rape, pedophilia, fear, hatred greed, lies, narcissism, and revenge. A liminoid tamasic existence.

What we all must do is center ourselves, and vibrate from a place of courage, strength, generosity, kindness and love for self and the other good people in the world. We must offer our loving vibration to the children, people, animals, plants, stones, water, sky, earth and The Mother herself.

We can all use an old technique that I will share here. There are certain postures that ‘speak to’ the spirit world. These postures invite the spirits of the other world in, in to help us carry our prayers and visions for another future.

This image below was made many years ago … depicting a yuwipi man holding rattles. This is a sacred posture. The yuwipi man is tied up and covered with a blanket … but in his mind’s eye he has his hands up holding the rattles: “ My friends, it is me. I lay here all tied in knots and suffering. I can’t get free of my agony. But I know you will come and help me and my people and the Mother.”

Do you understand? The drumming, the colors, the sacrifice, the posture and the prayer … all undertaken in a sacred place … creates sacred time and space. The yuwipi man has created an energy field, a vibration, that calls in the beings from the other world. A different healing energy is sent out into the universe … seven times over.

You can do the same. Everyone can do the same. Research ‘Sacred Postures.’ Find a posture that sends out the message you wish to send… that calls in the spirits you wish to engage. Create a gentle room. Candles. Incense or sage. Sit in a chair or lay on the floor and hold this posture you have chosen. Play music with a vibration that you wish to send. Send your prayer and love into the universe. We can be WARRIORS when we do this. Remember?

“I stand here. My spear in the ground. I will not attack you and I will not run. But I tell you now, leave this place. Leave us be. You can no longer harm us and if you try, I will kill you. I will kill you not from a place of anger but from a place of justice to protect THE Mother and all her children.

I AM THE TRUTH. I AM GOD. ALL THINGS THAT WISH FOR PEACE, THE SACRED, COURAGE, TENACITY, KINDNESS AND GENEROSITY ARE THE TRUTH, ARE GOD.”

“You are NOT. Leave here now.”