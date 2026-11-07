I WAS AWAKENED AT 1:00 AM TO WRITE THIS … IT IS NOW 3:00 AM

I wish to offer you a mind-expanding teaching. A teaching that comes from the altar. Your choose to run with it or not. It is like that; you have the power of choice.

Introduction

Cultural Appropriation: when a member of a dominant group adopts elements—such as beliefs, practices, clothing, or art—from a marginalized or minority culture without permission, understanding, or respect.

Invitation and Blessing: In 1990 I was blessed as a Lakota pipe carrier and invited to build a sweat lodge (Inipi) in front of the Counseling Center at the small college in New Hampshire where I was the Director of Counseling, New England College.

In 1991 I completed the first of many four-day hanblechya’s on the Rosebud Reservation, South Dakota; fasting for eight days and standing on a hill for four days and four nights creating relationship with all things. Praying for the health and help of all things.

In 1991 I Sun danced and pierced for the first of many times on the Rosebud Reservation. It is a difficult path—but we choose it.

In the year 2000 I fasted for eight days and spent four days and four nights on the hill and received an altar from the spirit world that was confirmed by a Lakota yuwipi man and Sun Dance leader. In the year 2001 I received my first of two yuwipi altars after having been tied up and ‘put out’ on a buffalo hide by a Lakota yuwipi man; in the freezing cold and deep snow of a Massachusetts winter. In the year 2002 I received a second yuwipi altar from a different Lakota yuwipi man. I have been practicing these ways since 1990. It is a difficult path but we choose it.

Teaching

The medicine wheel has been explained by many people and simply by researching online one can learn about the medicine wheel and what it has to offer. You will read about how animals ‘live’ in certain directions and you will read about the prayers one can offer to each direction. All of that is well and good … for the most part. What I wish to share with you today is not in any book and cannot be found online. It is a teaching that has come through THIS Star-Stone Yuwipi altar. I don’t claim that it is the truth or the way or any such thing. It is a teaching. Accept it in that manner. Hold it in your hands. Don’t judge the teaching … don’t ingest the teaching … simply hold it.

The medicine wheel, Pežúta Cangleska Wakan or Cangleska Wakan, is a sacred symbol of the Lakota people. The Medicine Wheel, made of rawhide and dyed porcupine quills, holds a place of honor as it is a gift from the Tunkasilas filled with never-ending teachings.

It represents the Sacred Hoop of Life. It represents the four directions. It represents the four elements. It represents the four colors of the people that inhabit Mother Earth. It represents eternity. There are parts of this colorful medicine wheel that you can see. And, there are in-between spaces that you can see, (the space as kapemni).

What I wish to teach you about today are those things you cannot see.

You stand in the center of your medicine wheel and you look around. Out there in one direction is fire, but you don’t walk out too far because the medicine wheel may tip, fall out of balance, and you will be burned. You see air, water and earth in the other directions and understand that to live in balance is the key.

You close your eyes. When you open them you look out and there are all the other people of the world. And all the animals. And all the plants. And all the stones. Even all the stars and the planets. All your relations out there and you stand in the center. You stand in the center. You stand in the center.

Al-Husayn ibn Mansur al-Hallaj was a Sufi ascetic and poet who lived in the 10th Century. In an ecstatic state of deep awareness and understanding he stood in the middle of his ‘medicine wheel’ and cried out, “Ana al-Haqq” … “I am the truth. I am God”.

In one version of this historically true event the clerics approach Hallaj and tell him to stop. That he is blaspheming. In Islam there is a strict law that makes it clear there is a distinct separation between the Creator and Creations (tawhid). Blasphemers face torture and death.

Hallaj said, “No. No. You don’t understand. I am the truth. But so are you. And you. And you.” Hallaj is said to have dissolved his ego completely and was shown the universe as it really is … we ALL are the Truth, We all are God and have the choice to live in a sacred manner where self and all other beings and things deserve love, respect, kindness, non-violence, awe, obeisance and gifts.

But the people and clerics could not see out of the ‘box’ that had been created for them. They refused to consider what he was saying. So they tortured and killed him. In one Persian version of the story Hallaj continued to cry out, “I am the Truth, I am God. You can hurt me but you cannot kill me. I am the Truth … I am God … all of you are the Truth. All of you are God, too.”

CENTERCENTERCENTERCENTERCENTERCENTERCENTERCENTERCENTER

In the Lakota Sun Dance the Dance Circle is created by placing trees in a circle with the four directions delineated by gates. In the center of the circle is placed the Sun Dance tree.

It is a medicine wheel created by humans. A medicine wheel that represents the universe. Above and Below.

And, again, in the middle is the Sun Dance tree. The Axis Mundi. The center of the universe. God. And then the dancers are taught … you are the Sun Dance tree and the Sun Dance tree is you. It reflects your life. It is a mirror. Do you see? Do you see yourself? Do you suffer or do you feel joy? Do you wish this dance would end or do you wish this dance would las t forever?

Drums,

Colors.

Songs.

Vibrations.

Pain.

Ecstacy. Ecstacy. Ecstacy. I am God. I have the power to treat myself and others in a sacred manner. Or, not. I can create life or death. Happiness or sadness.

Elmer Runner was a great Lakota ‘medicine man.’ He was the intercessor at many of the Sun Dances in which I participated. He was obsessive about the dancers who formed the circle in that we had to be exact distances apart. He was obsessive in his informing us, “You must remain awake and aware. Dance as one. Pray as one. Left foot and right foot of all dancers as one. You are the vibration. You are the dance. You are the medicine wheel. You are time. You are eternity. Dance in balance.”

And just as he had taught us … for brief moments in time … the Sun Dance circle … that medicine wheel … lifted from the ground and begin to turn… like a clock … the Axis Mundi … the tree in the center … all as one … dancing as one … moving as one … praying as one … and there … look … above us are seven generations of those yet to come dancing with us in this twisting … this giant DNA molecule …. this medicine wheel … this kapemni … what is above so below. And there…look down … stay in your trance … stay in your dance … as one … look below … below are seven generations of those from the past dancing with you … layer upon layer of medicine wheels … moving in time … one prayer … one dance … all eternity … dancing.

Every dancer dancing in place looking to the center … up into the tree

Every dancer dancing remembering they Are the tree

Every dancer dancing remembering … if but for a second … they are the Truth.

Each dancer gazing at all the other dancers … “I am the truth. I am God. And so are all of you”

And the dancer looks up and sees seven generations of medicine wheels …. people … relatives …. all things … dancing above.

And the dancer looks down and sees seven generations of medicine wheels … people …relatives … all things … dancing below.

All dancing as one.

All praying as one.

All establishing relationship with one another, as one.

All dancing to the drum … the heartbeat of The Mother … all singing …

I walk in truth. I have an obligation to the truth. I have an obligation (I am responsible for) to myself. I have an obligation to the people. I have an obligation to all that is sacred. I have an obligation to love (all things). I walk in truth.

Wówičakȟe waúŋ (I walk in Truth)

Wówičake ki hé miyé mitáwa yeló. (I have an obligation to the truth)

Mičʼíŋčhaŋ yaŋká yeló. (I am responsible for myself)

Oyáte ki héna miyé awáŋwičhablake yeló. (I have an obligation to the people)

Taku wakáŋ owásuŋ miyé mitáwa yeló. (I have an obligation to all that is sacred)

Wóčhaŋtognake ki hé miyé mitáwa yeló. (I have an obligation to love)

Wówičakȟe waúŋ (I walk in Truth)

Then each dancer, each person, has a vision …

They see ALL their relations on their personal medicine wheel

And they see all the relations on everyone else’s personal medicine wheel

But since these fellow dancers are THEIR relations

All of those medicine wheels are on the person’s personal medicine wheel

for a brief moment they get IT

In that moment they see the Seven Generations Above

and the Seven Generations Below …

All on their personal medicine wheel

and then they realize that they are on every other person’s personal medicine wheel

Structural Elements of the Recursive Model

The Nexus (The Center): You are the focal point where the past and future meet. In a recursive fractal, the center holds the blueprint of the entire wheel.

The Inward Spiral (Seven Generations Past): Represents the roots, wisdom, and DNA inherited from 7 tiers of ancestors (Parents, Grandparents, Great-Grandparents, up to the 7th lineage). Every choice they made ripples into your current ring.

The Outward Spiral (Seven Generations Future): Represents the echo of your current actions expanding outward to shape the lives of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren yet unborn.

The Intersecting Spokes (The Four Realities): The axes tie every single generation to the four core human dimensions: Physical, Emotional, Mental, and Spiritual. No generation is decoupled from these four universal quadrants.

and then, in that moment, it all dissolves back into ...

It could drive you insane.

It could drive you to ecstasy.

It could drive you to running through the streets yelling…

I AM THE TRUTH …

I AM GOD …

BUT YOU ARE TOO !!

WE ARE OBLIGATED TO CARE FOR AND LOVE

ONE ANOTHER

MITAKUYE OYASIN (WE ARE ALL RELATED)

Pictograph found deep in a cave in Missouri. Radiocarbon dates from three pictographs in Picture Cave are solid evidence that Mississippian artists were decorating the walls of the cave as early as A.D. 940 ± 80 to 1090 ± 90 (Diaz-Granados 1993; Diaz-Granados and Duncan 2000:Table 6.1; Diaz-Grana-dos et al. 2001; Rowe 2009:1732). - Picture Cave in Missouri: New Research, (Michael J. Fuller, Neathery B. Fuller, and Eric C. Fuller, 2020)

Fatti non foste a viver come bruti

ma per sequir virtute e canoscenza

[You were not made to live like brute beasts,

but to pursue virtue and knowledge.]

(Inf. 26.119-20)

Men were not made to violate and rape the feminine within themselves,

others,

women,

and The Mother