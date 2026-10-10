“It was a regrettable interaction not assault or rape,” is the gist of the belief I’ve heard men utter over and over again after being accused of sexual assault or rape. That is not the way women experience it.
There are 5,626 universities in the USA
8.7 million women attend universities
6.5 million males attend universities
2.78 million women are sexually assaulted and/raped at these universities
Sexual Assault and rape is under-reported so this number is actually low
“Oh that is bullshit. Women love sex as much as men. Women just feel guilty and then yell ‘rape’ when it actually was just a regrettable drunken hook-up.”
2.78 Million
A bulleted list of the ‘26 Best Practices for mitigating sexual assault and rape on college and university campuses’ appears at end of this post. The Best Practices have not changed since 1969. What has changed is that even a higher percentage of women are being raped and sexually assaulted.
A scientifically proven approach does work. It is called The Passage Process
It is understandable that readers are not willing to browse a long treatise. That said, The Passage Process will be presented in bullet form. A building block style is being utilized.
The Passage Process in Bulleted Form
Too often student behavior is based on impulsive needs rather than thoughtful, intentional deliberation. A basic need of young people is, to be accepted and not rejected.
Imagine 100’s or 1000’s of young people converging at a university. All being led to believe they are adults when actually they are becoming adults. Yet, most looking to be accepted, to be seen. All these young people, thrown into the same unknown situation and place looking side-to-side for wisdom. It is a veritable petri dish for something rally bad to happen.
We need to take a look at Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs for a second. Let’s suggest that all the students come to campus from great homes, great situations and all have reached the level, as stated by Maslow, where their behaviors are motivated by the need to build self-esteem and become even more confident, successful and complete (the green level).
But there is a problem. It is a fact that when humans enter a previously unknown situation they drop on Maslow to feeling unsafe and insecure (the orange level). The ensuing feelings are anxiety and fear.
When humans feel unsafe or insecure they are motivated to become safe and secure, once again. Anxiety and fear are not enjoyable feelings.
Students turn to six possible behaviors in their effort to feel better. Fight, Flight, Submit, Posture (pretend to be ok or even confident), Attend and /or Befriend.
Ultimately, they look around and try to figure out how to be accepted and not rejected. Behaviors based on that premise are not thoughtful and intentional behaviors but are impulsive need based behaviors that are probably unsuccessful and dangerous.
Sober, deliberate, intentional behaviors and decisions are based on one’s core values.
A value is defined as, 1) something you have thought about, 2) something you believe, 3) something you feel strongly about, 4) something you communicate to others, 5) something you have chosen freely, and 6) something you act on skillfully and repeatedly over time.
A mature, aware, individuated person is able to list 100-150 core values that guide their decisions and behaviors.
Core values, as per the definition above, form the foundation of one’s character.
Return to my first bullet point. If a person cannot articulate their values, if they haven’t thought through WHO they are then … when they fall back to orange in a time of chaos…they tend to easily fall prey to peer pressure.
The social peer pressure of every college involves pre-gaming, drinking, drugging, sewing one’s wild oats and acting like everyone around ‘you’ so that you will be accepted and not rejected.
For decades now administrators wrongly believe that PROGRAMS on sexual assault, rape and alcohol abuse work. They do not.
Programs last 45 to 60 minutes. It is possible to increase one’s awareness in such a program but it is virtually impossible to change one’s behavior.
The most basic understanding of CHANGE is that it is a longitudinal five step process.
People change over time.
Conscious or unconscious values, which are the foundation of behavior, take time to change. Thus, the five stage. process.
The five stage process, (Prochaska) is 1) pre-contemplation (you can’t know what you don’t know) 2) contemplation (awareness or new information), 3) preparing to change (changing one’s values and behaviors is along complicated process), 4) change, and 5) maintenance (practicing and thus reinforcing the new values and behaviors)
Processes work and programs do not.
Three words; Willingness, Ability and Confidence are explored, defined, and practiced.
Simply telling someone to do something or not to do something does not work and does not elicit compliance or change. Threats and rules do not work. What does work is revealing and examining values and then learning new behaviors. This takes time. This is a longitudinal process.
High self-esteem is part of the equation. There are four components of high self-esteem, 1) a person must know they are loved unconditionally by at least one other person, 2) a person must love themself physically, emotionally, intellectually and spiritually, 3) a person must know they are worthwhile, and 4) a person must do things of worth for others.
Far too many young people do not measure up to this definition of self-esteem and thus are prone to acting on needs not values. Remember, the need to be accepted and not be rejected has a tendency to lead to dangerous behaviors.
If a person does not love themself or treat themself as sacred they will not be able to authentically treat others as sacred.
Sacred is defined as, 1) worthy of kindness, 2) worthy of non-violence, 3) worthy of respect, 4) worthy of awe, 5) worthy of the gifts of life, 6) worthy of safety, 7) worthy of love.
If a person of low self-esteem does not see themselves as sacred … then how can we expect them to treat others as sacred? It takes time to teach people how to find high self-esteem and how to believe they are sacred. It is a process.
There is a direct correlation between low self-esteem and violence to self, others, property and nature.
An important tangent is this, in our culture men (and women) are taught that women are submissive toys (sluts and goddesses). You don’t believe me. Try this; make a list of all the non-violent, romantic and loving language we utilize relative to intercourse or sex. My guess is you came up with about four answers. Now, make a list of all the violent, abusive, often carpentry based language. My guess is you have come up with between 30 and 60 terms. That is just one of the many awareness tools used in the Passage Process to change a students thoughts and behaviors (stage 1 and 2 on Prochaska’s Model for change) Moving from pre-contemplation to contemplation. This takes time. This takes process.
The Passage Process continues to help young people contemplate who they are and who they want to become. We ask them questions like; 1) What do you stand for?, 2) What is your Creed, 3) Who do you emulate and why? 4) What are the societal taboos of a culture and what are the taboos you will never cross?, 5) Write about morals and then list the morals that guide your behavior, 6) In life do you see yourself as a creator or a destroyer? 7) On a scale from 1-7 how violent are you?, 8) How do you view the other gender(s)?, 9) What is the holistic vision you have of yourself five years from now (physical, emotional, cognitive, spiritual), 10) What is something greater than yourself that you intentionally honor?, 11), Who are the five most important of the other gender(s) you love and would never harm? 12) Ask ten friends and family to tell you what they think you value, 13) How do you want to be remembered? This is a long time consuming process of change.
Young men, especially, need to be tempered. This is not a discussion about becoming angry. Being tempered, or not losing one’s temper, means remembering to act like the person you want to be, the person you uncovered and discovered in the course of the Passage Process. Tempering is an extended process of discovery, change, learning new skills and behaviors, and maintaining the change.
Key terms in the Passage Process include; Love. Sacredness. Agency. Stealing. Lying. Ethics. Values. Creating. Self-esteem. Developmental Stages. Integrity. Honor. Truth. Character. Leadership. Kindness. Feminine tones. Masculine tones. Generosity. Self-care. Humility. Tenacity. Courage.
Building men of character and integrity who eventually say, “I am not going to harm myself or others because that has nothing to do with being a man of character,” takes time. I can prove that over an extended period of time, about one year, we can develop non-violent men of character and integrity that are willing AND ABLE to create and not destroy
There is more but hopefully you are beginning to understand what must be done and can be done if we are to protect women and men from violence.
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
PLEASE… help me get out the word. This process can be taught and utilized on every college campus. It takes three years to change the culture of a campus. Right now all colleges have accepted violence to self and others as the status quo. It doesn’t have to be this way. That can be changed. No more women or men need to suffer. No more persecutors nor survivors of sexual assault and rape need exist.
The current 26 Best Practices in Higher Education … for mitigating sexual assault and rape on university and college campuses. These Best Practices are not enough.
Implement multi-session training that includes peer-led discussions, role-playing, and guest speakers on the topic of sexual assault and rape.
Teach clear, ongoing, and affirmative consent as active communication rather than just rules to memorize. Explicitly address how alcohol and drug impairment impact the ability to consent.
Address attitudes that excuse harassment, objectification, or coercion, involving student leaders, athletic teams, Greek life, and social organizations as positive messengers.
Implement evidence-based programs to train students, faculty, and staff to recognize concerning situations.
Train bystanders to safely intervene without putting themselves in danger.
Audit and renovate campus “hot spots”, improve lighting, increase visibility, and place clear safety and resource information across campus.
Combine targeted alcohol management policies with campus-wide prevention strategies, as high-risk drinking environments strongly correlate with increased vulnerability.
Partner with campus groups—such as athletic departments, theater, student government, and Greek organizations—to model egalitarian behavior and shift community standards.
Establish transparent, trauma-informed policies with multiple, confidential reporting options that make survivor resources easy to find.
Ensure institutional accountability by fairly tracking, investigating, and disciplining perpetrators over time.
Conduct anonymous campus climate surveys to track how safe students feel, measure assault prevalence, and evaluate whether institutional changes actually build trust and increase reporting.
Require training for all employees to recognize, handle, and report sexual misconduct.
Conduct thorough background checks that explicitly exclude individuals with a history of violent behavior.
Establish transparent, accessible, and straightforward procedures for reporting incidents.
Create programs, leadership roles, and spaces that build agency and safety for female students.
Support and run student-led or institutional campaigns to educate the campus community.
Implement evidence-based educational and intervention programs across campus
Provide comprehensive, clear education defining enthusiastic and ongoing consent.
Offer academic credit for courses focused on gender equality and healthy relationships.
Provide reliable transportation or walking escorts across campus grounds, especially at night.
Taking reports seriously: Treat all survivor disclosures with empathy, credibility, and zero victim-blaming.
Accountability for perpetrators: Hold offenders accountable through fair disciplinary processes regardless of their athletic, social, or academic status.
Utilize campus safety apps that allow quick alerts, GPS tracking, and emergency contacts.
Offer accessible, professional counseling services dedicated to trauma-informed care.
Survivor support groups: Facilitate safe, peer-led or clinician-led support groups for healing and community.
Coordinate cross-departmental efforts (security, health, student affairs, and administration) to ensure a unified approach to campus safety.
First, Thank you for the work you've done in the past, developing and implementing the "process called Passage" (the practices that DO work); and also for promoting the further implementation of evidence-based practices to "build men of character and integrity" amongst the young. Of course, it would help if we, the older men, especially those in positions of power, could better model good character and integrity especially in regards to our treatment of women and humanity in general. I don't mean to take anything away from this call to action, but I was struck this morning by the contrast between this awesome article, and the latest publication here on Substack by Wendy A. Lawrence | Glass Empires, "The ... Administration Wants to Stream Executions. Start With Castrating Pedophiles." (wendy664.substack.com/p/the-trump-administration-wants-to) where it is suggested the current Admin. is deploying psychology (specifically Tania Singer's brain-imaging study in Nature Jan'06 and Barbara Krahé's Ap'11 study in Journal of Personality and Social Psychology) to program our youth with desensitization towards his authorization for death penalty, even as "...he already aims death threats at sitting members of Congress." .. even as he "...grants impunity to the wealthy men Epstein’s victims accused..". Now, for my part, I just want to reiterate my Thanks to you for making the world great[er], and suggest that we see the contrast our current so called leaders present as proof of what happens when we don't address the issues you have so humbly worked to actually resolve. Thank you again, Uncle!
Thank you Tom for speaking up for women and dedicating your life to making a difference in the lives of men and women for the better. As a woman who attended a rigorous college, WPI, and heard countless stories from female friends who have been victims of sexual assault and rape I absolutely agree current programs in higher education are not enough to keep up with the ever evolving influence of social media on young female and male brains alike. Habits are being reinforced through these echo chambers in the digital realm…and I can bear witness the resulting dangers are multiplying. I participated in a psychology class Tom taught at my school. He introduced the passage process emphasizing the belief that we can all be sacred if we dedicate our time and energy to meaningful change. To put it simply: to alter our psyche for the better we have to believe we can be better, it’s something I practice. It’s something we can all practice. His class opened my eyes to the possibility of growing gentleness, empathy, and genuine respect for others in men and women who do not hold these characteristics near and dear to their hearts yet. It is a confusing world out there. Even I would have loved to learn about the passage process in my earlier highschool years to prepare myself. Thank you Tom for daring to speak up in a world where the negativity can often overpower the good work that can be done.