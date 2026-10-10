Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Michael Mannion's avatar
James Michael Mannion
Oct 11

First, Thank you for the work you've done in the past, developing and implementing the "process called Passage" (the practices that DO work); and also for promoting the further implementation of evidence-based practices to "build men of character and integrity" amongst the young. Of course, it would help if we, the older men, especially those in positions of power, could better model good character and integrity especially in regards to our treatment of women and humanity in general. I don't mean to take anything away from this call to action, but I was struck this morning by the contrast between this awesome article, and the latest publication here on Substack by Wendy A. Lawrence | Glass Empires, "The ... Administration Wants to Stream Executions. Start With Castrating Pedophiles." (wendy664.substack.com/p/the-trump-administration-wants-to) where it is suggested the current Admin. is deploying psychology (specifically Tania Singer's brain-imaging study in Nature Jan'06 and Barbara Krahé's Ap'11 study in Journal of Personality and Social Psychology) to program our youth with desensitization towards his authorization for death penalty, even as "...he already aims death threats at sitting members of Congress." .. even as he "...grants impunity to the wealthy men Epstein’s victims accused..". Now, for my part, I just want to reiterate my Thanks to you for making the world great[er], and suggest that we see the contrast our current so called leaders present as proof of what happens when we don't address the issues you have so humbly worked to actually resolve. Thank you again, Uncle!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
Emma M. Carroll's avatar
Emma M. Carroll
Oct 11

Thank you Tom for speaking up for women and dedicating your life to making a difference in the lives of men and women for the better. As a woman who attended a rigorous college, WPI, and heard countless stories from female friends who have been victims of sexual assault and rape I absolutely agree current programs in higher education are not enough to keep up with the ever evolving influence of social media on young female and male brains alike. Habits are being reinforced through these echo chambers in the digital realm…and I can bear witness the resulting dangers are multiplying. I participated in a psychology class Tom taught at my school. He introduced the passage process emphasizing the belief that we can all be sacred if we dedicate our time and energy to meaningful change. To put it simply: to alter our psyche for the better we have to believe we can be better, it’s something I practice. It’s something we can all practice. His class opened my eyes to the possibility of growing gentleness, empathy, and genuine respect for others in men and women who do not hold these characteristics near and dear to their hearts yet. It is a confusing world out there. Even I would have loved to learn about the passage process in my earlier highschool years to prepare myself. Thank you Tom for daring to speak up in a world where the negativity can often overpower the good work that can be done.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture