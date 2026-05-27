Sanskrit: Tat Tvam Asi That, art thou

Gospel of John (Gnostic): Jesus said, “Split a piece of wood-I am there. Lift the stone, and you will find me there. The Kingdom is inside you and it is outside you. When you know yourselves, then you will be known.”

Lakota: Mitakuye Oyasin “All (are) my relations”

We read such ‘pretty mystical statements’ and feel hope. We may even begin to deeply understand this and attempt to live it. We begin to believe, maybe even know, and find ourselves stating … “I have a responsibility to participate, to help. There is no blaming a ‘deaf heartless God’ out there who sits and watches and won’t assist. God is IN me. I am the help. I am the cavalry. I am the hope … as are you and you and you.”

But it is very hard to remember, to live our knowing. We look around … all this genocide, rape, bombing, torture, starvation, kidnapping, assassination, assault, shaming, blaming, suffering, manipulation, school shootings, sexism, racism, hate, fear, anxiety, helplessness, hopelessness, pedophilia, greed, lying, abuse, theft, disease, ignoring, control and murder. We yell out … “There can be no Sky Daddy. No God could be so cruel. So heartless. So absent. So hard of hearing. I mean, just look at … Gaza. The West Bank. Lebanon. Iran. Israel. Syria. Iraq. Afghanistan. Yemen. South Sudan. Mali. Congo (DRC). Somalia. Nigeria. Chad. Kenya. Burkina Faso. Bangladesh. Ukraine. Russia. Haiti. Cuba. Myanmar. India. Pine Ridge Reservation. Rosebud Reservation. Navajo Nation. No, there can be no Sky Daddy. What kind of God allows this to happen?

It is very difficult to keep and practice our ‘faith’ in such times. There is also the reality that many of us never learned nor practiced the most basic truths such as; that all things are inter-related …. all things inter-are … all things are alive…. all things are sacred ( worthy of love, awe, relationship, honesty, kindness, respect, non-violence, happiness). That all things are aware of one another…. impact and influence one another and actually need one another in order to thrive and not just survive.

I AM RESPONSIBLE to ensure that ALL things are treated in a sacred manner. That there is liberty and justice for all. That all things are aware of one another…. impact and influence one another and actually need one another in order to thrive and not just survive. I am the Change.

No shaming or blaming God. No waiting for someone else to act. No hiding and claiming helplessness. I AM RESPONSIBLE. AND SO ARE YOU.

Fatti non foste a viver come bruti

ma per sequir virtute e canoscenza



You were not made to live like brute beasts,

but to pursue virtue and knowledge.