Introduction

Beginning the summer of 1990 to 1993 I camped in the backyard of Albert White Hat on the Rosebud Reservation. In time we were invited to call him Uncle, Lekší Albert. Lekší was not only a well respected and learned man but he was funny, kind and had a million stories to tell. He shared stories when sitting by a fire, leading a lodge, visiting the tent on a rainy night or while driving as we took the garbage to the dumb in his yellow pick-up truck.

The Teaching

Yesterday I was paging through Zuya: Life’s Journey, the book Lekší authored and that was published in 2012. One of the many stories he shared in those days when-back-when appears in the book. The story fits Zíša čheslí and his constant need to be recognized. You will know who I am referring to, once you read the memory this great man shared.

“When I was in grade school in Spring Creek, my friends and I started carving our names and initials on trees everywhere we went. In fact, we’d scratch our name or initials everywhere. One evening I went home, and my mom-I don’t know how she found out-said “They always tell us that if you put your name out publicly, it becomes huŋwíŋ. (Huŋwíŋ is the smell of rotten meat.) The next day I went back to school and told my friends this, and we went and scratched our name off of every surface we could find.”

Lekší shared nearly every aspect of his life with us. His time as a kid, his time in the Indian Schools, his times when he was rough and not so kind … and his times sitting with the great medicine people of the reservation. It seems that every day he had another memory, story or joke to tell. You were never bored when he was present.

Today

Today we are led by a being who embodies every aspect of huŋwíŋ. A being who stinks of rotten meat. What are we to do? He is neither aware of his stench and, even if he was made aware, doesn’t have an ounce of humility that would lead to his scratching his name off of every surface. For a person who embraces huŋwíŋ, there aren’t enough surfaces in the world.

There is no understanding such a beast. There is no prayer that would change such a beast. He is what he is. Our task is to save what we can, stand up for what is right and good and find ‘that line’ where enough is enough. The Lakota people taught me there is a line … a place and a time where you face the enemy and do what needs to be done to protect one’s family and relatives.

I’ve shared with you the story of how, one day while in the lodge, I said, “I would have liked to have met Crazy Horse.” And Uncle Albert said, “No Tom, you wouldn’t. He would have killed you.” I was taken aback … but Uncle, being a good mentor, did not explain what he had said. I had to figure it out for myself.

Crazy Horse loved his people and all of his relatives. He loved The Mother and all of her children. In the 1860’s some Lakota people became what Uncle Albert called, ‘Fort Indians.” They no longer wanted to fight the white man and instead lived within the walls of the Forts. These people were housed, fed and often kept drunk by the White soldiers. Crazy Horse wanted no part of that life so he and his followers remained free to roam and fight the White soldiers at every opportunity. When Crazy Horse was captured he was bayoneted by one of the Fort Indians.

So, no, Crazy Horse was not some mystical hero who spared the innocent and only fought those who harmed his people. He wasn’t Superman, standing for truth, justice and the American way. Crazy Horse wanted no part of the invasion and the invaders. He wasn’t cruel or harsh … he was a patriot in every sense of the word. He was someone who felt a strong sense of devotion, loyalty, and care for the well-being of his people and the entire Lakota nation.

Maybe it is time we take a page from Crazy Horse’s book. Probably Crazy Horse would have killed me … but now … in these times … with the beast Zíša čheslí destroying this country … we need to re-consider what a true patriot would do. Before everything smells of rotting meat.

Zíša čheslí