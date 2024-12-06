We all exhausted by the videos of Gaza or have become inured to the horror….“Please stop sending these videos. There is nothing we can do. I just want to have a happy holiday. Enough already”
I’m tired of it all too. I was a peaceful centered person. Now I am filled with hatred for Biden, the entire political system, the clown Trump, Israel and all the IDF soldiers and Zionists. I hold hatred for the Pope and every other so-called religious faction that is there for us to turn to in times of need… go away. They are all cowards. All soulless beasts. Watch the video below before you inform me to breathe, or forgive, or whatever other bullshit people now emit.
Watch the video below … the chaos, the cacophony of sounds and smells and tastes and sights. The horror that has been their life for over a year.
Humanity isn’t human anymore. Who are we? What have we become?
Actually all the violence, murder and genocide we are seeing is absolutely nothing new. As with all empires across history this is what the US Empire has always been about. The big difference now is we can see it. Hear it. Carry it around with us in our pocket as we go about our day.
The clatter of that helicopter machine gun in the video is the exact same sound we heard in the reports from Vietnam a half-century ago. News reports brought that war into our living rooms. Now our iPhones and laptops bring it into our beds as we end the day listening to the sobs of grieving children.
Nothing new. Nothing particularly more brutal or violent. This IS the US/Isr*el Empire. This is what we have done going back to the beginning. Smedley Butler detailed it in his book "War Is A Racket", laying out his role as a Marine waging wars in Central America, the Philippines and numerous other poor but resource rich small nations that Wall Street sent the soldiers off to steal. It's all we've ever been about.
In recent years we've massacred and displaced millions of innocents in our various deceitful "wars on terrorism" that are all part of a grand, completely bipartisan corporate neocon scheme to conquer all of the resource-rich middle Asia -- the very same area Netanyahu has shown on his map indicating where Isr*el will eventually extend.
It's all been going on throughout our lifetimes, and before, and will as long as the Empire continues. It's maddening. Exhausting. But anger is just an emotion. It is neutral. It's what we do with it that matters. It's energy. Like a gallon of gasoline. You can take a gallon of gasoline, pour it out on the floor of your home and burn it to the ground, or use it in a chainsaw and cut up enough firewood to heat your house for a winter. The challenge for us now is to find a way to do that in real life.
Monsters are gonna do what monsters do. We have to figure out what we're gonna do.