We all exhausted by the videos of Gaza or have become inured to the horror….“Please stop sending these videos. There is nothing we can do. I just want to have a happy holiday. Enough already”

I’m tired of it all too. I was a peaceful centered person. Now I am filled with hatred for Biden, the entire political system, the clown Trump, Israel and all the IDF soldiers and Zionists. I hold hatred for the Pope and every other so-called religious faction that is there for us to turn to in times of need… go away. They are all cowards. All soulless beasts. Watch the video below before you inform me to breathe, or forgive, or whatever other bullshit people now emit.

Watch the video below … the chaos, the cacophony of sounds and smells and tastes and sights. The horror that has been their life for over a year.

Humanity isn’t human anymore. Who are we? What have we become?

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTYfvb97x/