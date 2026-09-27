Where is the Golden Pope? Where are the Mega Church Ministers? Where is the Dalai Lama? Where are the Sheiks, Rinpoches, Gurus, Priests, Nuns, Monks? Where are the shamans, medicine people and the mystics?

Go to Gaza. Stand in the streets as a unified group and scream out to the Zionist Jews and to Jesus, Allah, Krishna, Quan Yin, Guan Am, Buddha, Yahweh, Gaia …

STOP IN THE NAME OF HUMANITY AND ALL THAT IS GOOD …

BUT THEY WON’T. NO ONE WILL.

AND ALL WILL BE PUNISHED

LOST IN THE CYCLE OF THE BEAST