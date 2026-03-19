He is no longer a human. But no one will believe that. Yet, how do you kill thousands, ignore your own citizens, kill children, murder, rape, steal, lie, grift, and go play golf? And. And. And even just live?

He is evil incarnate. As is Netanyahu. As is …

He knows his sycophants who he is turning or has turned into soulless evil beasts, will take the fall. Will protect him.

Epstein. He has no regret about his pedo behavior. His only ‘concern’ is that he is close to being caught. He is a classic sociopath who has moved into psychopathy.

Being a soulless beast he (it) has no fear or love of God. As an evil beast he hates God. But his making this a Holy War creates a problem for Christians who still believe the Crusades were heroic and that the Crusades never were completed. Isn’t that brilliant?! Hitler was brilliant too! Evil, but brilliant.

He knows, it knows, that the supposed ‘rules’ of the game mean nothing. There is no law. There is no justice. He has tested the system, it failed. He has changed the game to suit himself.

Americans, Congress, are immobilized by the ‘rules of the game.’ We would rather die and the country be destroyed rather than ‘break the rules.’ In my humble opinion… until we revolt as The People we will all suffer.