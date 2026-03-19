Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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Glen Brown's avatar
Glen Brown
4d

Save some adjectives as you ain't seen nothing yet! Things are going to get worse and from there they will go more steeply downhill. And this will go on. Like compounded interest keeps accumulating the compounded interest of evil will keep on compounding. Vent, vent, vent, for your sanity but know there's not a damn thing you can do about it. Venting hurts less than pounding salt so vent vent vent but don't forget to breathe and save some adjectives for the far more worse times to come.

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Lynne D. Feldman's avatar
Lynne D. Feldman
4d

Excellent. Add to it that MAGA is a Trump malignant cult and to exit is too difficult since it has become their identity. And TechBro billionaires have poisoned our news so it is nothing but propaganda. Plus Christian Nationalists and Tech Bros have demonized empathy as weak, feminine, debasing the toxic masculine ethos.

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