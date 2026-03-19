He’s Taking All of Us Over the Cliff
Why ?
He is no longer a human. But no one will believe that. Yet, how do you kill thousands, ignore your own citizens, kill children, murder, rape, steal, lie, grift, and go play golf? And. And. And even just live?
He is evil incarnate. As is Netanyahu. As is …
He knows his sycophants who he is turning or has turned into soulless evil beasts, will take the fall. Will protect him.
Epstein. He has no regret about his pedo behavior. His only ‘concern’ is that he is close to being caught. He is a classic sociopath who has moved into psychopathy.
Being a soulless beast he (it) has no fear or love of God. As an evil beast he hates God. But his making this a Holy War creates a problem for Christians who still believe the Crusades were heroic and that the Crusades never were completed. Isn’t that brilliant?! Hitler was brilliant too! Evil, but brilliant.
He knows, it knows, that the supposed ‘rules’ of the game mean nothing. There is no law. There is no justice. He has tested the system, it failed. He has changed the game to suit himself.
Americans, Congress, are immobilized by the ‘rules of the game.’ We would rather die and the country be destroyed rather than ‘break the rules.’ In my humble opinion… until we revolt as The People we will all suffer.
Bloodlust. Trump, Netanyahu, so many others love the vibration of war. Love the blood lust. Love rape. Love pedophilia. Hate women. Hate people of color. Hate Muslims. Love to hate. They NEED the blood and fear. They feed on it.
If we don’t end this, end him, end them …. we will all be killed. Nukes are on the horizon.
Tunkasila, Buddha, Jesus, Shiva, Allah, Guan Yin, Guan Am, Tara, Avalokiteshvara, Krsna, White Buffalo Calf Woman … help us. Please.
Save some adjectives as you ain't seen nothing yet! Things are going to get worse and from there they will go more steeply downhill. And this will go on. Like compounded interest keeps accumulating the compounded interest of evil will keep on compounding. Vent, vent, vent, for your sanity but know there's not a damn thing you can do about it. Venting hurts less than pounding salt so vent vent vent but don't forget to breathe and save some adjectives for the far more worse times to come.
Excellent. Add to it that MAGA is a Trump malignant cult and to exit is too difficult since it has become their identity. And TechBro billionaires have poisoned our news so it is nothing but propaganda. Plus Christian Nationalists and Tech Bros have demonized empathy as weak, feminine, debasing the toxic masculine ethos.