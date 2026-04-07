He will get us all killed...Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.Apr 07, 2026511ShareInform your neighborsWarn your family membersCall your representatives NOW. NOW. NOWYou MUST understand. The Anti-Christ is in the White House. We are out of time.511SharePreviousNext
Thomas, today retired Col. Bill Astore bragged he was on Judge Napolitano's show expressing bewilderment by the insanity of Trump. I Posted: But did you tell US fighter jet pilots-troops to start disobeying orders. If you’re in the US military, you have a moral obligation to start refusing orders. Desert. Become a conscientious objector. Get out from behind your screens demand every federal politician work towards enacting the 25th amendment-remove him now! Or even launch a full-scale military coup. Nope you will be sitting behind your screen commentating with all the status attention and economic security of a retired Col. If you burned your old uniform on a national broadcast against the American military's mass murder around the world since 1945 you would gain some of the respect I have for Aaron Bushnell. No tomorrow you will be passively commenting again. Repeating stuff that everyone knows but sit behind their screens like it was all a video game.