Today is Halloween. There was a time this day brought nothing but joy and fun. Dark autumn sky. Brisk chilly air. The sounds of witches and ghosts. The scent of pumpkin innards and cinnamon sticks in hot apple cider.
(Watch on YouTube)
Turned on the radio what did I hear? A very old song that never gets old, unfortunately.
Listening to this song that has been forever pertinent in this country of forever wars.
Reading the lyrics out loud I cry and cry. The forever wars Vietnam, Indonesia, Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Haiti, Laos, Cambodia, Sudan, Congo, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Libya, Tanker War, Panama, Kuwait, Somalia, Croatia, Yemen, Pakistan, Uganda, Niger, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon …
The continued genocide of the Native American people. Don’t scoff until you live with the People on their land. The average life span still 45 years. Watch as the alcohol trucks bring in the finest but where is the healthy food? When I lived on the Rosebud the delivery was cheese. Cheese. My elders died of heart problems in their 60’s.
Read the lyrics slowly, out loud. Please don’t just listen to the song and go about your business. Read the lyrics out loud. Will America ever be able to place a song like this in a box, place that box on a shelf, knowing it need never to be heard again?
Hard Rain. Bob Dylan, 1963
Oh, where have you been, my blue-eyed son?
Oh, where have you been, my darling young one?
I’ve stumbled on the side of twelve misty mountains
I’ve walked and I’ve crawled on six crooked highways
I’ve stepped in the middle of seven sad forests
I’ve been out in front of a dozen dead oceans
I’ve been ten thousand miles in the mouth of a graveyard
And it’s a hard, and it’s a hard, it’s a hard, and it’s a hard
And it’s a hard rain’s a-gonna fall
Oh, what did you see, my blue-eyed son?
Oh, what did you see, my darling young one?
I saw a newborn baby with wild wolves all around it
I saw a highway of diamonds with nobody on it
I saw a black branch with blood that kept drippin’
I saw a room full of men with their hammers a-bleedin’
I saw a white ladder all covered with water
I saw ten thousand talkers whose tongues were all broken
I saw guns and sharp swords in the hands of young children
And it’s a hard, and it’s a hard, it’s a hard, it’s a hard
And it’s a hard rain’s a-gonna fall
And what did you hear, my blue-eyed son?
And what did you hear, my darling young one?
I heard the sound of a thunder, it roared out a warnin’
Heard the roar of a wave that could drown the whole world
Heard one hundred drummers whose hands were a-blazin’
Heard ten thousand whisperin’ and nobody listenin’
Heard one person starve, I heard many people laughin’
Heard the song of a poet who died in the gutter
Heard the sound of a clown who cried in the alley
And it’s a hard, and it’s a hard, it’s a hard, it’s a hard
And it’s a hard rain’s a-gonna fall
Oh, who did you meet, my blue-eyed son?
Who did you meet, my darling young one?
I met a young child beside a dead pony
I met a white man who walked a black dog
I met a young woman whose body was burning
I met a young girl, she gave me a rainbow
I met one man who was wounded in love
I met another man who was wounded with hatred
And it’s a hard, it’s a hard, it’s a hard, it’s a hard
It’s a hard rain’s a-gonna fall
Oh, what’ll you do now, my blue-eyed son?
Oh, what’ll you do now, my darling young one?
I’m a-goin’ back out ’fore the rain starts a-fallin’
I’ll walk to the depths of the deepest black forest
Where the people are many and their hands are all empty
Where the pellets of poison are flooding their waters
Where the home in the valley meets the damp dirty prison
Where the executioner’s face is always well hidden
Where hunger is ugly, where souls are forgotten
Where black is the color, where none is the number
And I’ll tell it and think it and speak it and breathe it
And reflect it from the mountain so all souls can see it
Then I’ll stand on the ocean until I start sinkin’
But I’ll know my song well before I start singin’
And it’s a hard, it’s a hard, it’s a hard, it’s a hard
It’s a hard rain’s a-gonna fall
We’ve been standing in the hard rain for far too long.
For how long are we going to believe them as they piss on our backs and tell us that it is raining?
We, the people, have to realise the power that we hold in our hands and establish a worldwide Internationale to state in no uncertain terms that we reject the systems that have been established to subjugate us.
Were it left to us,without interference from the political and corporate elites and their constant propagandising,a world of peace and cooperation could be achieved.
I have no bones to pick with any Iranian,Chinese,Russian, American or any other person in the world.
My only concern is my love for each and every being everywhere.
We are living through some very dark and dangerous times at present and only through our determination to bring the light will the malign forces that beset us be overcome.
Vaya con dios and blessed be my friend.
Especially in the aftermath of the these latest two mega climate change hurricanes that hit Florida and North Carolina with fantastically intolerable consequences! There were signs the nuclear grift from Oak Ridge resulted in the deaths and poisoning of large areas of surrounding landscape. Unfortunately there was little or no attention focused on this likely catastrophe by our Government and desperate calls from the afflicted people to any and everyone went vanishing in the internet. These are the mighty “hard rains” I’ve been dreading since I realized the toxic cancer alleys of the gulf coast were periodically drowned by our drastically changed climate. At least I know I’m not the only one wondering if we’ll ever learn the truth of what happened in North Carolina with last hurricane and the fate of our ‘not very well buried’ radioactive waste - another “forever” legacy of our grate hedgemoney!