Today is Halloween. There was a time this day brought nothing but joy and fun. Dark autumn sky. Brisk chilly air. The sounds of witches and ghosts. The scent of pumpkin innards and cinnamon sticks in hot apple cider.

(Watch on YouTube)

Turned on the radio what did I hear? A very old song that never gets old, unfortunately.

Listening to this song that has been forever pertinent in this country of forever wars.

Reading the lyrics out loud I cry and cry. The forever wars Vietnam, Indonesia, Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Haiti, Laos, Cambodia, Sudan, Congo, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Libya, Tanker War, Panama, Kuwait, Somalia, Croatia, Yemen, Pakistan, Uganda, Niger, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon …

The continued genocide of the Native American people. Don’t scoff until you live with the People on their land. The average life span still 45 years. Watch as the alcohol trucks bring in the finest but where is the healthy food? When I lived on the Rosebud the delivery was cheese. Cheese. My elders died of heart problems in their 60’s.

Read the lyrics slowly, out loud. Please don’t just listen to the song and go about your business. Read the lyrics out loud. Will America ever be able to place a song like this in a box, place that box on a shelf, knowing it need never to be heard again?

Hard Rain. Bob Dylan, 1963

Oh, where have you been, my blue-eyed son?

Oh, where have you been, my darling young one?

I’ve stumbled on the side of twelve misty mountains

I’ve walked and I’ve crawled on six crooked highways

I’ve stepped in the middle of seven sad forests

I’ve been out in front of a dozen dead oceans

I’ve been ten thousand miles in the mouth of a graveyard

And it’s a hard, and it’s a hard, it’s a hard, and it’s a hard

And it’s a hard rain’s a-gonna fall



Oh, what did you see, my blue-eyed son?

Oh, what did you see, my darling young one?

I saw a newborn baby with wild wolves all around it

I saw a highway of diamonds with nobody on it

I saw a black branch with blood that kept drippin’

I saw a room full of men with their hammers a-bleedin’

I saw a white ladder all covered with water

I saw ten thousand talkers whose tongues were all broken

I saw guns and sharp swords in the hands of young children

And it’s a hard, and it’s a hard, it’s a hard, it’s a hard

And it’s a hard rain’s a-gonna fall



And what did you hear, my blue-eyed son?

And what did you hear, my darling young one?

I heard the sound of a thunder, it roared out a warnin’

Heard the roar of a wave that could drown the whole world

Heard one hundred drummers whose hands were a-blazin’

Heard ten thousand whisperin’ and nobody listenin’

Heard one person starve, I heard many people laughin’

Heard the song of a poet who died in the gutter

Heard the sound of a clown who cried in the alley

And it’s a hard, and it’s a hard, it’s a hard, it’s a hard

And it’s a hard rain’s a-gonna fall



Oh, who did you meet, my blue-eyed son?

Who did you meet, my darling young one?

I met a young child beside a dead pony

I met a white man who walked a black dog

I met a young woman whose body was burning

I met a young girl, she gave me a rainbow

I met one man who was wounded in love

I met another man who was wounded with hatred

And it’s a hard, it’s a hard, it’s a hard, it’s a hard

It’s a hard rain’s a-gonna fall



Oh, what’ll you do now, my blue-eyed son?

Oh, what’ll you do now, my darling young one?

I’m a-goin’ back out ’fore the rain starts a-fallin’

I’ll walk to the depths of the deepest black forest

Where the people are many and their hands are all empty

Where the pellets of poison are flooding their waters

Where the home in the valley meets the damp dirty prison

Where the executioner’s face is always well hidden

Where hunger is ugly, where souls are forgotten

Where black is the color, where none is the number

And I’ll tell it and think it and speak it and breathe it

And reflect it from the mountain so all souls can see it

Then I’ll stand on the ocean until I start sinkin’

But I’ll know my song well before I start singin’

And it’s a hard, it’s a hard, it’s a hard, it’s a hard

It’s a hard rain’s a-gonna fall