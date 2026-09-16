I just learned that the owner of the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft, had a musician fired … because the musician verbally supported the Palestinian people.

I love the Patriots ….but I will not be complicit in the genocide in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon. Anyone that supports Trump, the genocide and the Zionist murderers harbors a darkness I want no part of at any level. Robert Kraft, I believe you are going to lose 10’s of thousands of decent people. Decent humans cannot support a rich man becoming richer via the blood of children and dirty money from Zion.

I hope 1,000’s of Patriot fans will check their conscience and say goodbye for now … to the team we love. Sell the team to a decent human Mr. Kraft.

Thomas J Balistrieri, EdD.