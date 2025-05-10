Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

Mark Taylor
As I have said in many previous discussions, I see future members of the American Gestapo around me every day as I go to the grocery store or gas up my car. Unfortunately, every day now ICE, the Border Patrol, FBI and more and more local police departments are proving me right. What I find interesting is how these military equipped cowardly thugs cover up their mugs with masks and their faces are blurred in photos of them handcuffing 6 year-olds and throwing 16 year-old girls to the pavement. But the explanation is as obvious as it is simple, as I noted in a recent post:

So why are all these swaggering federal ICE, Border Patrol and cucked-out local police and sheriff’s deputies wearing masks and having their faces blobbed out in their tough-guy arrest photos of innocent college students and toddlers?

Security concerns?

Need to maintain anonymity for dangerous undercover operations battling cartels?

Nah, I think it’s a lot simpler: Embarrassment.

Embarrassment of being identified for actively shitting on the US Constitution, the First Amendment right to speak freely, our 4th and 5th amendment rights to due process and for being seen as an obedient little fascist boy apparatchik who will happily throw US toddlers out of the country, even one being treated for cancer.

Compassion? Humanity? Decency? Nah, that shit’s for sissies.

I mean — really — who the hell would want their neighbors, spouse and kids to know this is the kind of Nazi shit you do all day? ...

https://mark192.substack.com/p/cartoon-blob-bullies-faceless-federal

