Icicupi

Sacrifice - generally means giving up something valuable,

important, or desired for the sake of something or someone else.

I was blessed with the opportunity to live on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota for a number of summers back in the early 1990’s. Camping in Uncle Albert’s backyard on the prairie offered me the chance to become steeped in Lakota culture and ceremony. Not as an anthropologist but as a friend. I hold these memories dear.

In what we, members of the dominant culture, call the sweat lodge … rocks are placed in a fire and removed when red-hot. The rocks are removed with a pitchfork and placed into an indentation in the middle of the sweat lodge. People sit in a circle around the stones, the door is closed, and water is ladled onto the stones creating steam. The steam, along with the songs and the prayers, purifies one physically and spiritually.

One hot summer day after the ceremony was over we were sitting around, recovering. Joe Eagle Elk reached into the lodge and removed two of the still warm stones from the center. He asked us to bring over two stones from the pile of stones waiting to be used in upcoming ceremonies…and to sit with him just outside the lodge. Allow me to give you the gist of what he said …

“ Now that you have participated in a few lodges it is time to give you some deeper understanding.” He held up the two unused rocks, one in each hand, and said, “These rocks we call Inyan.” He hit the two rocks together and of course they made a loud cracking sound but were, otherwise, undamaged. He set them down and picked up the two ‘cooked’ rocks one in each hand. “These, that have been heated in the fire, we call Tunkasilas - Ancient Wise Ones - Grandfathers. They have given their life for us, their sicun, so that we may live.” And then he hit the rocks together and they broke into many dusty pieces.

Joe actually had tears in his eyes when he looked up, “Do you understand? They died for you. For me. That steam in there we call Woniya. It is the life breath of the fire, and the water and these Tunkasilas. You breathed in that woniya and you accepted the sicun of the fire, water and stones that all gave up their life force for you. This is what we call Icicupi. They sacrificed their greatest gift for you. That is why we are silent when the first seven stones are brought in. We understand their sacrifice.”

Weeks later a man went on the hill to pray for four days and four nights. As was usual he went into the woods and cut seven saplings. The saplings were placed in the shape of an elongated pentagon around him. Four saplings marked the cardinal directions and the other three represented Those Above, Grandmother Mother Earth and Wakan Tanka. The man’s prayer ties were wrapped around these saplings, his prayer flags were attached to the saplings and for those four days and four nights these young trees protected the man.

The night that he returned Joe Eagle Elk held a lowampi (a night sing) for the man so that he could have his time on the hill ‘interpreted’ by Joe’s altar helpers. The man began to tell of his time on the hill … and then he began to cry. I mean, he began to cry the cry of someone who had had a revelation. The gist of what he said, “ These little trees died for me. These little living beings gave up their lives and they told me they loved me. I had ruthlessly taken their young lives and they told me they loved me. They told me they loved me.” And the man cried and cried. Soon we were all crying. Joe’s altar helpers said, “It is rare that people remember, understand, the sacrifices made by our relations when we perform these ways.”

Years later I became a yuwipi man. During that period of time a Blue Jay Song came my way. I heard it from the Blue Jays sitting and screeching out in the trees, while I was sitting in a sweat lodge.

Zitkáto Glegléǧa Olówaŋ , – Blue Jay Song

May I fly in and hear your prayers?

I’d like to be with you

May I fly in and sing my song?

A prayer I’ve known so long

I’ve felt your kindness in the trees

Your passion in the fire

Your gentleness soars on the wind

That carries your prayers higher

May I fly in and pray with you?

We’ll find the light as one

May I fly in and sing my song?

A prayer I’ve known so long

I’ll bless you with my wings of blue

Soft feathers in the air

May I fly in and hear your prayers?

I’d like to be with you

Zitkáto Glegléǧa Olówaŋ , – Blue Jay Song

(The tune of the song doesn’t work in Lakota)

Híyáŋ uŋkíŋyaŋ na wóčhekiye nitȟáwa kiŋ nawáȟ’uŋ kta he?

Níči uŋ wáčhiŋ.

Híyáŋ uŋkíŋyaŋ na olówaŋ mitȟáwa kiŋ lowáŋ kta he?

Wóčhekiye waŋ tȟéhaŋ slolwáye kiŋ.

Čháŋ kiŋ él wówačhaŋtognake nitȟáwa kiŋ onáwaȟ’uŋ.

Pȟéta kiŋ él wóblus’ake nitȟáwa kiŋ.

Tȟaté kiŋ akáŋ wówaȟwala nitȟáwa kiŋ k’íŋyaŋ,

Wóčhekiye nitȟáwa kiŋ wáŋkátakiya ayé kiŋ.

(Híyáŋ uŋkíŋyaŋ na níči wačhékiya kta he?)

Wáŋčala iyóyaŋpa kiŋ iyéuŋyaŋpi kte.

Hupáhu tȟó mitȟáwa kiŋ uŋ yawáštečičhiyiŋ kte,

Mahpíya kiŋ él wíyaka pȟáŋšpȟaŋžela.

There was a man in our Tiospaye who loved that song and he would sing it regularly. There came a time this very same man became sick with cancer. He asked for a yuwipi ceremony. Before every yuwipi a sweat lodge is conducted to prepare attendees for the yuwipi. The late evening of the day of the yuwipi all of us, including the sick man, made our way down to the lodge to prepare the fire and the lodge for ceremony. There, in the doorway of the lodge, lay a still warm, but dead, blue jay.

The Blue Jay has given its life for the man. We were all taken aback by the sacrifice of love. But we also knew that now our friend would get what he needed. His cancer was cured and the man has lived a long and happy life.

Since then I have witnessed this again and again. That someone or something gives its life, or offers a deep meaningful sacrifice, for the health and help of another. Generosity offered in love.

Icicupi Giving of oneself.

or

Waiciuyan Sacrifice One Self

or

Wóičhaŋtognaka - giving freely without expecting return

(Generosity)

Mitakuye Oyasin

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