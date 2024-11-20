FOLLOW THE MONEY

My Kickstarter officially failed today. I created a proven process that significantly decreases sexual assault, sexual violence and rape in college students aged 18-25. Outside of a dear friend who pledged $5,000… 11 other people pledged a total of $585. I was asking for 20K to create a workbook, website, YouTube series and a book that would have been marketed to every university in the country. At a cost of just the publication and my travel to teach the process if necessary.

No university in the country utilizes my process. Why? Because they all Bench Mark one another to create a set of best practices… but no new ‘practice’ is allowed in the club ….thus the problem has remained the same on campuses since the mid-1960’s when record keeping began. 25% of all women on every campus in the USA report being sexually assaulted or raped and 53% of women in the USA have been sexually assaulted or raped.

Anyway … who cares about young women right? Let’s celebrate … along with the re-instatement of President Donald Trump and his cadre of men of high character …. the following Kickstarters that are doing great!!

I’M NOT JUDGING WHAT PEOPLE WATCH OR SPEND THEIR MONEY ON … BUT WHERE ARE THE PEOPLE THAT SEEK THE SAFETY OF WOMEN, THE RESPECT OF WOMEN, THE POSSIBILITY THAT MEN CAN VIEW WOMEN IN ANOTHER LIGHT, THE PEOPLE THAT BELIEVE WOMEN ARE SACRED? LOOK AT WHO IS SPENDING MONEY ON WHAT TOPIC. I MADE 585 DOLLARS only asking for 20K. AND WE WONDER WHY YOUNG WOMEN CONTINUE TO BE RAPED AND ASSAULTED. WE WONDER WHY 93% OF THE PEOPLE IN JAIL ARE MEN? WE WONDER WHY 53% OF ALL WOMEN 18-25 HAVE BEEN RAPED OR SEXUALLY ASSAULTED? WE WONDER HOW TRUMP BECAME PRESIDENT AGAIN?

I HAVE CREATED A PROCESS THAT WORKS. 1000’S OF WOMEN DON’T HAVE TO FACE SEXUAL ASSAULT AND RAPE. WHAT IS WRONG WITH US?

WOMAN AS TOY, AS LESS THAN, AS VICTIM, AS NOT SACRED.