Cartoon from 1953

Happy 4th and 250th.

Let’s play a game together, shall we? The name of the game is…

‘FUTBOL OR DEATH ?’

( Honor of E. Izzard’s Classic Bit … ‘ CAKE OR DEATH?’ )

Ok then. Pretend you and your family have taken up residence in what was once, a bustling historic city … let’s say Gaza. But now after the Is-Zi’s (Israeli Zionists) and the GIVRSA-Zi’s (Greedy, Ignorant, Violent, Racist, Soulless American Zionists) have utterly leveled your city there isn’t much left to do.

One day as you are out walking in search of food you see three soccer balls just sitting in the sand. You know that this could be a booby-trap so you examine each ball from afar … ultimately not able to determine if all three are booby-trap bombs, or maybe they are remote ignition bombs, or maybe one is a bomb and the others are not …. or maybe all three are just soccer balls !?

You decide. Of the three soccer balls pictured below choose which soccer ball or balls do you think are safe to play with vs booby-trapped? (as planted by IDF Zionists to murder children). I implore you to comment and leave your guesses.

It takes truly evil beings to imagine, build and employ devices designed to attract and then explode at the feet or in the hands of unsuspecting children. This kind of blood-thirsty behavior is a very dark and twisted mutation of pedophilia. The blood sacrifices of the children.

Currently all the killing is ‘over there’. But the Fascist Zionists running this country want the painful yet necessary ‘cleansing’ to drift onto and into the USA. The resulting cleansing invasion … be it external or from within … will ultimately become a sorting … a sort of a classic ‘survival of the fittest’.

But remember, while we little people ‘sort’, the movers and shakers will sit in their bunkers, waiting and watching … and influencing so that their sorting is the ultimate winner. They will watch us destroy one another and then ourselves. There is no logic or logical purpose for their strategy. We will WANT to make sense of it. But when evil and psychopathy are literally in charge … the only goals for their actions are chaos, violence, addiction, helplessness, fear, despair, acedia, submission and (genocide) death. These succubi (succubus and incubus) are feeding on the destruction and death they have deliberately engineered. They feed on the vibrations of fear, anxiety, violence, acedia and death.

As Mark Taylor points out … the filthy rich greedy succubi will take it all while the common worker-bee fights for survival. Natural Laws of Safety and Survival (Maslow) will engage and once again Nature will sort people…who will live and who will die?When the dust settles … what type of person or people’s do you think will survive? What specific skills, body type, introvert vs extrovert style ….. whatever the measure… what type of person with what traits will survive this next holocaust?

Just a shorted added FYI bit:

Throughout military history, the use of disguised explosives and booby traps (The first soccer ball pictured is the booby-trap currently being used in Lebanon, Gaza and the West Bank by the Zionists. The other two are actual safe to play with soccer balls) has been a devastating psychological and tactical weapon. While some devices are deliberately designed to mimic toys or cans or boxes of food, many child casualties are caused by unexploded ordnance—such as cluster bomblets and landmines—that inherently resemble harmless objects to a child.

The history of these deadly objects spans several decades and conflicts:

World War II: Intelligence records, such as those recovered by British MI5, reveal that both Axis and Allied forces created cleverly disguised explosives. The Nazis designed booby traps disguised as everyday items like fountain pens, shaving brushes, thermos flasks, and even chocolate bars.

The Soviet-Afghan War (1980s): During the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Soviet troops were widely accused of utilizing specialized, toy-shaped antipersonnel mines. These small explosives, often brightly colored, were disguised to look like dolls, trucks, pens, and watches.

Lebanon and the Middle East: In conflicts spanning from the 1990s through the 2006 war in southern Lebanon, groups frequently traded accusations regarding the use of explosive devices disguised as toys, such as plastic jeeps and dolls, as well as booby-trapped flashlights and food cans.

Recent Conflicts (Syria, Iraq, and Gaza): During the occupation of Mosul, ISIS heavily utilized rigged teddy bears, household items, and fake stones to target both civilians and demining engineers. In recent years, claims of booby-trapped food tins and toys have also emerged from conflict zones in Gaza, Yemen, and Ukraine.

In modern warfare, the tragedy is often compounded by the use of indiscriminate cluster munitions (such as the American BLU-43 Dragontooth or Soviet PFM-1 “butterfly” mines). Because these submunitions are dropped in massive quantities and are brightly colored or uniquely shaped, they are frequently mistaken for toys by local children (AI-Summary)

One Final Story …

To 17-year-old Rasha Zayoun, the small metal canister with a ribbon attached to the top looked like a toy. Her father, Mohammed, had found it while harvesting wild thyme in a field near her house in the southern Lebanese village of Marakeh, and had taken it home in his bag of herbs.

One evening four weeks ago, Rasha picked up the strange object and played with the ribbon, wondering what it was. “Then I felt a tingle of electricity,” she says. “I threw it from me and it exploded before it hit the floor.”

The blast tore off her left leg and wounded her mother, Alia, and brother Qassem, 21, who were in the room at the time. The “toy” was a cluster bomblet, just one of the estimated 1 million unexploded sub-munitions scattered across the valleys and hills of south Lebanon during last summer’s war between Israel and Hizballah.