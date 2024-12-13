Share this postConnecting the Dots of LifeEvery American should watch ...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreEvery American should watch ...This IS NOT about Candace. Please watch...Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.Dec 13, 20242Share this postConnecting the Dots of LifeEvery American should watch ...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore13Share2Share this postConnecting the Dots of LifeEvery American should watch ...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore13SharePrevious
If you think you know the story of the betrayal of the sailors of the SS Liberty by Israel and the US government, trust me, you don't some important details. I didn't before watching this. Note especially the secret family history of LBJ and what he said about those sailors. Treachery and treason at the highest levels of government now and then. If you are military service or have a family member who is watch this. Soldiers and sailors need to understand who they are working for ... and how they will be sold out without a shadow of conscience, because that is the nature of this corrupt empire. I have my differences with Candace Owens, but -- damn -- she did a great job with this.