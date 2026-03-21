Now we have threatened Professor Marandi’s life. He is a professor who loves his country. He is not a tool of the Iran government. He is an authentic, intelligent and caring person.

Our government is going to get us all killed. Why…why … why do members of congress do nothing … besides talk? When our country is burning it will be too late.

The Iranians now have a missile that is accurate from 2500 miles. A missile that travels at hypersonic speed. How can we have such a death wish? The answer is, we don’t … but the Beast in the form of Trump, Netanyahu, Miller and so many others does have a death wish …. for US.

Do you remember Trump’s video? You see, evil shows itself in such an obvious manner that we actually don’t see it. Trump is the Beast that shits upon us all. And The Mother. When I was being ‘made’ a medicine person my Indigenous elders told me in no uncertain words, “YOU MUST RECOGNIZE EVIL AND CALL IT OUT. KNOW THE ENEMY … IT KNOWS YOU.

They all have been taken, their souls taken … some by Epstein … an extremely powerful beast. Do you think he is dead? Epstein ‘the body’ may be dead but his evil vibration … the beast itself … continues to live. His partner, now in cushy prison, continues to spew her evil, a Deumus.

And we don’t believe the survivors of the rapes and assaults. We remain naive as to our so called laws … that have vanished, “Because Justice Matters’. Bullshit. Justice doesn’t matter anymore.

Do you really believe Trump was the victim of an assassination attempt?

Do you really believe Charlie Kirk was murdered by some kid?

Do you really believe Trump cares about you?

Do you really believe Trump cares about your soon-to-be dead son or daughter in the military about to be sacrificed in yet another ‘blood ceremony’? Wake the fuck up. We need to end this horror show.

We are deep trouble. Watch Marandi and his ‘matter-of-fact’ interview. Please.