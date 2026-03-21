Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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Glen Brown's avatar
Glen Brown
2d

"You see, evil shows itself in such an obvious manner that we actually don’t see it" This is such a profound truth. Trump puts an ugly obvious unmasked face on an ugly empire yet we are entertained by him. Obama put a nicer far kinder mask on an ugly empire-on ugly deeds. Obama nor Bisen could not have gotten away with what Trump gets away with because we are entertained- nonstop entertainment ugliness-distraction from seeing how ugly we have become just in the watching of him. We watch Trump waiting for the next person he debases, for his next extreme of ugliness not seeing we are becoming uglier in the watching. We are what we attend to-we become what we attend to. Attention is a moral act.

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Glen Brown's avatar
Glen Brown
2d

Yes, Professor Marandi’ is the Iranian speaker I try to never miss hearing. Search the Web and hear him on podcasts like Glenn Diesen. 

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