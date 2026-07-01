Driven by a need to find a path out of our current political nightmare I turned to a forgotten treatise, The Golden Bough, James George Frazer, 1890. I’m elated to report that history does provide us with a number of proven viable interventions, precedents, employed by ‘The People” to eradicate worthless, dangerous, odious governmental leaders that had become impediments to happiness, prosperity and health.

Allow me to briefly summarize a few of my favorites. There is hope!

1) The Eyeos (Oyos) of West Africa.

The Oyo Empire was a powerful Yoruba state in West Africa spanning from the 14th to the 19th century (present day Nigeria and Benin). The Oyo Empire was governed by a King and was known for its formidable cavalry and strategic control of trade routes.

When ‘the people’ began to conceive an opinion of ‘ill government’ they deputized a person to schedule a meeting with the King. This deputy carried with him a plate of parrot’s eggs. The eggs represented the following message, “The burden of government has obviously fatigued the King and so the people consider it full-time for the king to repose from his cares and indulge himself with sleep.” Upon receiving the plate of parrot eggs the King thanks his subjects for their attention to his ease, retires to his bedroom, and there gives direction to his consorts to strangle him to death.

Bada Bing. Bada Boom.

2) The Egbas 0f West Africa

In 1881 a missionary reported a custom whereby, if the King earned the hatred and displeasure of his people by exceeding his rights, one of his councilors required of the King that he ‘go to sleep’ … when translated means, ‘Time to take poison and die’.

3) Mithridates VI

4) Prussia

The old Prussians acknowledged as their supreme lord, a ruler who governed them in the name of the gods, he was known as God’s Mouth. When this ruler grew old and weary, wanting to leave a good name behind him, he prepared a great heap of thorn-bushes and straw and would climb upon the heap and set himself on fire.

There are numerous examples recorded through history and across many cultures describing how old, dysfunctional and/or wicked leaders dispatched themselves ‘willingly’ or were dispatched by their councilors, loving wife (smothering with a pillow was one of many devices used by spouses) or friends. The ruler usually was offered the opportunity to perform the honorable (and expected) act of taking their own life. If the ruler refused to comply or fought back … their ending was usually quite painful and extended.

So, back to our current predicament. Based on my research I figure this is what we need;

A couple of petrified DoDo bird eggs to serve as ’the hint’

A couple of spiked Big Macs

A bonfire

A giant pillow serving as the last hope should the spiked burgers and bonfire fail.

All of THAT is actually quite simple to pull together. But where or where will we EVER find a volunteer to introduce the eggs, spike the burgers, torch the fire, and place said pillow over said face? *

Ah well, it was a wonderful dream.

Ooo ooo, pick me! *

Pick Me !

TJB/2026