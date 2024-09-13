Putin spoke at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 5, 2024. This is a speech I suggest all of you listen to as it will remind you what America was, COULD be again … instead of what we have become. We have become little more than a racist, misogynistic, greedy, lying, stealing war machine. I’m not a Putin lover … I’m a rational thinker.

Listen to the speech and decide for yourself.

Some of Putin’s key points were:

A new 10,000 kilometer in length highway being constructed from Moscow to Vladivostok to take advantage of the new economic relationships provided by BRICS. China and other nations are assisting in building, are actively INVITED to participate in the development, of this highway. A fleet of ice breakers, new engineering schools, new universities, new industries, infrastructure while considering environmental concerns are all being built to parallel the growth and needs provided by BRICS. A focus on the importance of women in engineering was discussed. A fleet of ships carrying freight in the Arctic which now handles 40 million tons of goods is slated to increase to 120 million tons within the next five years. 200 new settlements, serving as anchors for new development, are being built or have been built. Families and their well being are all part of the plans for the future to include reasonable mortgages for young families. AI Medical Technology Centers are being developed and a strategy for helping the population of Russia. New cultural centers are being designed to ensure that the history of Russia is ensured. Leaders of OTHER countries discussing the importance of Russian music, ballet, literature and poetry. At an Economic Forum. These world leaders discussed the importance of historical Russian thought on philosophies of the world. Smart City Technology. (Do you know what that is? When I was working in China and Russia projects focused on Smart Cities. Do you think our two clowns running for president even know what Smart City Technology is?) The Climate Crisis was not denied but in fact addressed and strategies discussed. Americans are lost in some blindness about that reality.

I won’t continue and encourage you to read the speech and to even watch video of the forum so that you understand this is not just empty talk. Look carefully at who is sitting in the audience. People from around the world attended … countries that desire to be part of BRICS

You know what was NOT even considered as a discussion points?

War

Putting sanctions on other countries

War

Eating pets

War

The dangers of China

War

Trade barriers

War

Taking rights AWAY from women

War

The perversions, arrests and dementia of their leadership

War

Taylor Swift and her influence on the so-called elections

War

How sick and ill and dangerous immigrants are to Russia and the East. Speakers from countries around the world spoke and discussed their role in the development of Russia and East Asia. Brown people, black people, yellow people, Muslims, Christians, women, men all together working a common developmental strategy. … crazy heh?

War

The Bitches of New Jersey

War

How white men are the most important things on the planet

War

You get the picture.