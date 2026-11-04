In the 1950’s and early 1960’s the four-pound, 600-page behemoth arrived early in the month of October, The Sears Catalog Christmas Wish Book. I can recall its smell, the feel of the waxy pages that sliced fingers and all the Christmas wonders presented in bright colors. It was marvelous. As a boy of 11, 12, 13 and 14 the toy section held my attention for hours on end.

About 1965 things changed. The toy section was still pretty cool but as I flipped through the catalog another section captured my eyes; women’s pajamas and lingerie. There, right before my eyes, were pictured half-naked women posing in their undergarments. Being a good Catholic boy I immediately felt guilt and shame. Yet, I couldn’t divert my eyes. Soon, the only place I could comfortably peruse the catalog was in the privacy of our yellow-painted bathroom. In that sacred space my mother could not discover my lecherous designs.

During the length and breadth of my middle to late boyhood … the two sources of sexual excitement were … the Sears Catalog and National Geographic. The first naked breasts I remember seeing were those of African tribal women. My little mind didn’t know what to think? I didn’t understand all these new feelings and I surely was baffled and embarrassed by my physiological response. All of that, a boy of 14, 15 and 16 and no one to talk to about what was happening. It all sounds normal … cute and quaint … and probably was the experience of millions of boys across America. It was neither cute nor quaint.

As a Catholic boy I was told sex was bad, masturbation was the road to hell (or penis amputation) and girls should be avoided. 99 percent of all boys masturbate and the other 1 percent are lying … but it was awful because I thought I WAS THE ONLY BAD PERSON WHO DID THIS WEIRD THING. The fear of being caught. The shame after the excitement. The wet stain. Yet the need to gaze at the Sears Catalog or dig out that one copy of the 1965 National Geographic dad kept in the fishing closet in the basement.

1965 National Geographic - This picture was burned into my little brain

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A few days ago I decided to sell some things on Facebook MarketPlace. I had never been to the site before but a friend told me it was the perfect platform for selling my old toys and other items. I signed up and decided to flip through the listings. Pictured here are the actual listings that appeared. Listings for anyone that wishes to sell or see what is being sold, no matter one’s age.

Imagine being a boy of 14 or 15, wanting to sell a few of your Hot Wheels, and this pops up! Page after page of semi-nude and nude women on display. There will be many of you who think to yourself, ‘Well, that’s the way it is now. And those pictures aren’t all THAT bad.”

No, they ARE that bad. Granted, they aren’t necessarily going to turn boys into sexual perverts. But here is the message young boys glean, ‘Women are toys.’ And, if these boys have no one to talk to they will believe this is the way it is. This is how they will perceive women. The physiological reactions young boys have to these pictures will carry over, will be associated with all women. Some of the boys will think the pictures are funny. Others will feel shame. Others guilt. Others, a drive to find more pictures. And still others … their first dreams of being with such a woman.

You scoff or laugh at what I’m offering here? For 45 years I’ve been dealing with and writing about sexual abuse, sexual assault, male guilt, male shame, and rape. For 45 years I’ve been researching and writing about how 1-8 women have been sexually assaulted and/or raped. How 1-4, now 1-3, women are sexually abused, sexually assaulted or raped in college.

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Ask a man how he prepares to go out for a run? Answer: Put on shoes and shorts and go for a run.

Ask a woman how she prepares to go out for a run? Answer: I plan my route and tell someone the route and when I should be back. I usually run with a partner. I never run at night. I carry a weapon of some sort (a key, mace, whistle). I get nervous when men yell or whistle. I avoid groups of men who are working or standing in the street. I carry my phone. I cover up or bind myself so as not to jiggle too much. I try to look unattractive. When running, I keep my head down and don’t acknowledge people. I do my best to look confident and strong and unperturbed. Often I just skip going out for a run.

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As an old man I know that just gazing at those pictures in the Sears Catalog and National Geographic didn’t negatively impact my perspective on sex … but NOT having anyone to talk to about my reactions DID negatively impact my perspective on sex. Being told masturbation was a sin did impact my sex life. Not having anyone to explain my reactions to images and/or just telling me my reactions were shameful or sinful DID have a negative impact on my perspective about sex.

In some form or fashion all the catalogs, TV shows and movies turned me into some sort of voyeur. I think all the visual stimulus of our world turns many boys into voyeurs. Women become easy to objectify because the pictures DO objectify!! Men see women as toys or objectives or notches on a gun. Parents, pastors, professors and mentors MUST discuss the myriad of feelings and behavioral reactions boys have to visual sexual stimuli and everything that is associated with these experiences.

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I met weekly with the group of college-aged young men to discuss the topic of manhood. One night the men gathered and as usual placed their chairs in a circle. I walked into the room without saying a thing and placed a gigantic dick and balls made of clay in the center of the room. I sat down without saying a thing. The minutes clicked by. The men giggled. Comments like, ‘How’d he know my dick is that big?’ or ‘Somewhere near-by a horse now has a high voice’ were made. Then silence again. Then a question, “Dr. B, what is this about?” I didn’t say anything. 20 minutes went by and finally …

Why does looking at this giant dick make me feel nervous?

Because we never talk seriously about it.

I know I have questions.

Like what?

Like, why doesn't it always work?

Like, how do you control when you cum with a beautiful girl and everything ends in two minutes?

Like, man, my dick works UNTIL I get in bed with a woman. Then the little dude goes limp.

The discussion went on for hours. Young men talking about their dicks and their problems and their joys and their stories. Laughing. Agreeing. Sitting silently. Supporting one another. Telling embarrassing truths. Asking questions. Talking about shame. Shape. Smells. Liquids. Sneezing. Falling asleep. Wanting to please a woman but not knowing how.

THIS is the stuff, THIS is one of many pieces of the puzzle and process, that mitigates sexual abuse, sexual assault and rape. Understanding oneself. Understanding and appreciating the power and responsibility … and sometimes the failure or the insecurities … tied to or about this male organ. This dick, shwantz, pipe, lance, annihilator, throbber, missile, boner, hammer, screwdriver, wrecker … penis. Men discussing the violent terms. Men discussing their fears. Men asking questions they have had for years. Men avoiding sex. Men hating their penis and all the feelings associated with it.

These are the discussions we must have with older boys and young men if we are to mitigate sexual abuse and sexual assault. Women don’t exist to be experimented upon. Women don’t exist to be the throw-away-play-things of boys in man suits. Women should not be the projection point of a man’s anger or self-loathing.

We MUST change the way we prepare boys to be men if we are EVER to mitigate sexual abuse, sexual assault and rape. Sears catalogs and Facebook Marketplaces will always exist … but what also needs to exist is the open discussion around a boy’s thoughts and feelings after, preferably before, he encounters images of half-naked or naked women for the first time. And surely these discussions happen before he sleeps with a woman.

“You don’t let a boy sleep with a woman until he has learned his song.”

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A Regrettable Interaction. Not Assault or Rape

Mitigating Sexual Violence on College Campuses. By, T.J. Balistrieri, Ed.D.

“It was a regrettable interaction. Not assault or rape” is the gist of the statement I’ve heard repeatedly from mislead men after being accused of sexual violence (sexual abuse, sexual assault or rape). That is not the way survivors of sexual violence experience it.

There are 5,626 universities and colleges in the USA

8.7 million women attend universities and colleges

6.5 million males attend universities and colleges

Somewhere between 1-3 (2,900,000) and 1-5 (1,740,000) women will experience sexual violence during their four-year college experience, (RAINN, 2026) (CDC, 2026). Sexual Assault and rape are under-reported; so, this number is low.

“Oh, that is bullshit. Women love sex as much as men. Women just feel guilty

and then yell ‘rape’ when it was just a regrettable drunken hook-up.”

1,740,000 to 2,900,000

What kind of a culture allows that many women to be victims of violence, and does little about it? Nothing has changed since I was an RA back at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 1970. In 1970 I was taught that 1-4 women will experience sexual violence during their four-year university experience.

“Oh, don’t be so histrionic.

Universities have spent decades working to mitigate this problem.

There is a set of Best Practices that universities and colleges

refer to in their effort to face this problem.”

Research and campus climate data show that the prevalence of sexual violence against female college students has remained persistently high over decades, with approximately 1 in 5 (20%) to 1 in 4 (25%) of undergraduate women experiencing sexual assault or rape during their time in college, (RAINN, 2026) (National Sexual Violence Resource Center, 2026).

At the end of this post, you will find a bulleted list of the 16 to 27 Best Practices that college administrators and health practitioners have turned to, for decades, in the hope of mitigating sexual violence on their campus. Colleges and universities bench mark each other asking the same decades old question, “Which best practices do ‘you’ use to mitigate sexual violence on your campus?”

No university or college in the United States has “solved” the problem of sexual violence, (RAINN,2026). In fact, university bureaucracies discourage complaints, obstruct accountability, and protect institutional reputations, (Aljazeera, 2025).

A scientifically researched and implemented process that I developed, the Passage Process, does work.

It is understandable that readers are not willing to browse a long treatise. That said, I will present the Passage Process here in bulleted form, utilizing a building block approach to help you, the reader, conceptualize the process. I have been researching, developing and piloting this process for 30 years. I began the work in 1992 at the University of MN, Morris. Then continued to develop and pilot the process at WPI. And finally, successfully implemented the process at Bucknell University. I will present that data in an attachment.

Passage: Concepts, Precepts and Process

(1992-2026)

T.J Balistrieri, Ed.D.

Isn’t it a pity?

Isn’t it a shame?

How we break each other’s hearts

And cause each other pain

How we take each other’s love

Without thinking anymore

Forgetting to give back

Isn’t it a pity?

- George Harrison

Being a man I can only speak of men. I do not know a woman’s experience. There is no blame or blaming of others intended in what I intend to share. My experience was the same as 95% of boys and young men in our culture. You, me, we cannot know things that we do not know. We all need mentors, guides, and elders to bring the unknown

into our consciousness. Integrity, character, virtue and wisdom is borne or generated from teacher-student relationships, mentoring, healthy peer relationships, stories, places, guidance, experience and, yes, monitored mistakes. We become. The process of becoming gained only or mostly from self-taught trial and error and experimentation is tenuous at best. Dangerous to self and others. Without guidance boys become consciously or unconsciously … purposefully or accidently … violent to themselves, other genders, animals, inanimate things and nature.

A young boy seeking direction will look around to his left and to his right—

looking exclusively to his immediate peers…other boys… for wisdom and find none,

because they are just as lost and unguided as he.

-Robert Bly

· Too often student behavior is based on impulsive needs rather than thoughtful, intentional deliberation. A basic need of young people is, to be accepted and not rejected. Imagine 100’s or 1000’s of young people converging at a university. All being led to believe they are adults when they are becoming adults looking to be accepted, to be seen. All these young people, thrown into the same unknown situation and place looking side-to-side for wisdom is a veritable petri dish for violence to self and others. Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs explains it all quite clearly.

Imagine that most students come to campus from great homes, great situations and have reached a level of self-esteem- as stated by Maslow - where they feel safe, loved and a sense of belonging. They have a new, though fragile, sense of confidence and self-efficacy. But there is a problem. It is a fact that when humans enter a previously unknown situation or place, they drop on Maslow to feeling unsafe and insecure. The subsequent feelings are anxiety and fear.

· There are six responses. Fight, Flight, Submission, Posturing, Attending and Befriending.

The conscious or unconscious goal is to feel safe again. To belong again. To be accepted again. And there it is, to be accepted again. That is where the problems related to campus life begin. The problems of campus life center around a set of myths.

‘Boys will be boys’

‘Boys need to sew their wild oats’

‘Everybody tries alcohol and drugs in college’

‘Everybody cheats’

‘It is normal to get drunk’

‘Girls want it as bad as the boys’

“No means yes”

College behaviors based on just the ‘need’ to be accepted and not rejected are usually unsuccessful and even dangerous. Students unconsciously or consciously become vulnerable to the myths mentioned above.

Whereas deliberate, intentional behaviors and decisions are based on one’s core values social ‘neediness’ is based on pain reduction. Very few people know the definition of the word value and even fewer have ever taken the time to contemplate and articulate their values.

· A value is defined as, 1) something you have thought about, 2) something you believe, 3) something you feel strongly about, 4) something you communicate to others, 5) something you have chosen freely, and 6) something you act on skillfully and repeatedly over time.

A mature, aware, individuated person must be able to list 100-150 core values that guide their decisions and behaviors. Core values, as per the definition above, form the foundation of one’s character. If a person cannot articulate their values, if they haven’t thought through WHO they are then … when they drop back on Maslow from self-esteem to feeling unsafe and insecure … they tend to easily fall prey to peer pressure or manipulative behaviors relative to being accepted and not rejected. Bring alcohol into the picture, hormones, desire and ‘the need to please’ … there lay the recipe for sexual abuse, assault and rape.

· For decades now university administrators wrongly believe that programs and posters on sexual assault, rape and alcohol abuse work. They do not. Programs last 45 to 60 minutes. It is possible to increase a student’s awareness in such a program, but it is virtually impossible to change a student’s values and behaviors. Stand-alone programs are not effectivein changing behavior.

· The Transtheoretical Model (TTM)- The Stages of Change Model- developed by Prochaska and DiClemente inform us that change, including building or re-thinking one’s values, is a gradual, cyclical, and longitudinal process. The stages of change are, 1) pre-contemplation, 2) contemplation, 3) preparing to change, 4) change, and 5) maintenance. People change over time not after a program.

· There are three states of being that are considered during this process; Willingness, Ability and Confidence; 1) A student examines their desire, their willingness, to change and grow. Their desire to be an independent yet inter-connected person of character and integrity. Then and only then is the second state examined; 2) The ability to change and grow. Skill building is involved -such as but not limited to - stress management, learning skills, relational skills, communication skills, study skills, leadership skills, decision making, honesty, ethics, integrity, confidence, decision making, and judgment. And finally, confidence is examined, discussed and even practiced.

Simply telling someone to do something or not to do something does not work and does not elicit

Compliance or change. Having famous or popular people telling their stories does not work. Threats

And posters and rules do not work. The key is to teach boys and young men HOW to be men of

character, humility, honor, kindness, virtue and integrity.

· Teaching and mentoring all these skills over time creates high self-esteem. Self-esteem has four components; 1) holistically examining, appreciating and loving oneself, 2) knowing that one is loved unconditionally by at least one other person, 3) feeling and knowing that oneself is worthy, and 4) doing things of worth for others part of the equation.

Students are invited to, asked to, ‘Never speak poorly of themselves ever again.’ How can we ask students to think highly of others if they cannot think highly of themselves? It is an amazing experience when asking people to never speak poorly of themselves. They can’t or won’t do it. Somehow, in our culture we have learned that self-deprecation is ok. It is not. It is one of the most destructive creators of violence that exists in our culture. This issue, this request, takes months to teach and to be accepted.

· A vital aspect of developing character is introducing the concept of ‘the sacred’. People wrongly believe that the ‘the sacred’ only refers to spiritual or religious contexts. I have found the introduction of this concept is one of the MOST belief and behavior changing aspects of Passage. Sacred is defined as, 1) worthy of kindness, 2) worthy of non-violence, 3) worthy of respect, 4) worthy of awe, 5) worthy of the gifts of life, 6) worthy of safety, and 7) worthy of love.

If a person does not see themselves as sacred, how can we ever expect them to

treat others as sacred? It takes time to build or re-build self-esteem and to seed the concept of the

sacred Students get it … ‘Why would I get drunk, use drugs, harm myself, harm others, destroy my

university (the house or dorm) or harm nature if I now understand and know I am sacred and all

things are sacred?

· Teaching young men, the four stages of male development and the concept of the feminine is vital to the mitigation of sexual violence. I won’t take the time and space to explain the entirety of the theory but very basically the four stages are; 1) In the first stage of male development men are taught to see women as either sluts or goddesses. College men want to marry a goddess but hope there are a lot of sluts around, (men laugh, knowingly, when I present this). There are exercises the men complete so that they can see for themselves this is true, (for example they are asked to create a list of the romantic and positive words and phrases we have for intercourse. And then, to create a list of all the violent carpentry type words and phrases we have for intercourse. This simple exercise moves many men from ‘contemplation to preparing to change’ on the TTM.

· At the beginning of the process… be it a weekend, a week, a month or a year each young man is given a plant. A simple little plant that they are told to name (preferably a feminine name but the choice is theirs). They carry the plant in with them for our meetings together and care for the plant over the period we are all experiencing this Passage Process. As time passes the young men introduce their plant to everyone, present updates and stories about their plant.

At the end of the Passage Process the men are asked to bring their plant to this final meeting. The plants have grown … the men joke around with one another as they compare painted pots, stories, newly acquired gardening skills and it is easy to observe a sense of caring from most of the men. For those who blew off the assignment I’ve often seen a look of regret or sadness on their faces. The men are told to introduce their plants one final time … and then are told that in five minutes they will take the plant out of the dirt … tear the plant up … and throw it into the middle of the room.

Every single time the room grows deathly quiet … the men begin to defend their plant … defend their relationship … and then they begin to attack the group leader. They will ask why this must be done? “Because I said so, I’m the leader”. Men stand up and tell stories of their plant and how much they love it. Men cry. Some men try to leave the room. They question the entire thing. They wonder if the entire Passage Process was a lie?! This can go on for an hour … the men defending the plant and even using terms they learned in the Process; non-violence, non-stealing, love, independence.

Finally, they are told they do not have to do this, that they don’t have to kill their plant. Then they are asked why they think this exercise was undertaken? And every single time they get it. They generalize their experience to the world … to women, to their families and to Mother Nature herself. They are becoming men of integrity and character… civilized, balanced, kind men who understand that all life is sacred. This simple exercise is one they never forget.

Footnote: I had an experience with a group of adults who were actively in a cult. I was with them for a period of two weeks. When it came time to kill the plants they all nodded their heads in agreement and some even began to pull the plants from the dirt. I had to stop them before they killed the plant. When asked why they would do this their answer was… ‘because you said so.’ Frightening. As time passed some of the people left the cult … they called me and said, “I left the cult because that day of the plants … I thought about that day and my willingness and ability to kill …a nd I realized … that was not my value … I was simply doing what I was told … without belief … because I wanted to be accepted (and not rejected) by the other members of the group.”

· The concept of feminine tones is introduced at this time in the process. Feminine tones are defined and men are asked to compare feminine and masculine tones in terms of words, behaviors, interests and are asked to delineate their own feminine and masculine tones. Only once this exercise is fully completed do we introduce the second stage of male development; 2) a man realizes and accepts their own feminine tones and thus can see women as women, not toys or sluts or things to be had. 3) as the man continues to develop and believes that all things are sacred, he begins to see a woman as a person. This is a huge development in the mitigation of sexual violence. 4) The fourth stage is when a man sees a woman as himself. This is a highly existential understanding … but I have witnessed male students grasping this understanding. This is the full circle of wisdom, character, virtue and honor.

· Another powerful discussion that past participants have noted as life changing is the introduction of the Yamas. Each Yama has layers of understanding. The Yamas are non-violence, non-hoarding, non-stealing, non-lying, and non-grasping. For example; in the past young men are deeply moved when they realize the Yama of non-stealing can refer to not stealing the happiness of a woman … or her sense of trust … or her love of intimacy if they steal that from her in the act of drunken or sober sexual violence. And then they realize, ‘Not only would I steal her joy and sense of self, but I steal and destroy mine in the process.’

· The positive and negative male archetypes are introduced, discussed and men are asked to contemplate and write about the archetypes they use and those they need to learn. The four basic Jungian archetypes of Monarch, Warrior, Magician and Lover are presented along with their negative aspects. This language becomes part of the jargon used throughout the remainder of the year.

· During this entire process men are requested to keep a diary that can serve as an autobiography and serves as a marker, a record of, their change. I have had men from 30 years ago call and tell me they re-read their autobiography on a regular basis.

· The Karpman Model of communication and engagement is taught, and the young men are asked to consider the model in their lives. Persecutor. Rescuer. Victim. This model is another eye-opener for the young men.

· Topics that men rarely discuss but ache to discuss are presented; masturbation, ejaculation, erectile dysfunction, porn, porn addiction, premature ejaculation, low libido, anatomy of men and women, gay sex, body image, relationship pressures, alcohol use and abuse, sexual violence, bystander training, dating mores and taboos. These topics are presented weekly which gives men time to contemplate and apply these to their own lives. Men are invited to speak to their mentor, their parents, their partners about any or all these topics.

· During this time men create a tempering project. This has nothing to do with, ‘losing their temper anger wise’ but has to do with their being tempered during this entire year. As a piece of iron is tempered by earth, air, water and fire to become a beautiful, flexible, sharp tool … these men are tempered by mentors, time, experiences, tears, fear, joy, knowledge and wisdom. What they create during the entire process mirrors their own creation as a man. (Past participants have created paintings, books of poetry, music, a chair, an actual sword, a novel … the creativity is inspiring.) The completed tempering project is shared, explained to the group and is part of their closing ceremony.

· During this time, which is a full two semesters, each young man finds a mentor. A mentor must be a male and can be a teacher, professor, relative, friend of the family or any older man who is willing to find time to discuss life with the student.

· During this time, in the second semester, women are introduced into the process. Women are asked to answer the difficult questions the men might have for them. Women discuss romance, sex, behavior, communication, power, relationship and a myriad of other topics.

· As the ‘year’ ends, men are asked to answer questions like; What do you stand for? What or who would you die for? What is integrity? What is courage? What is love? What is a warrior? What kind of man do you envision yourself becoming? How do you want to be remembered? Do you create or do you destroy?

· Finally, a closing ceremony is held. Parents, partners, friends, family and administrators are invited. A portion of the ceremony is private and between and among the young men only. The closing portion is witnessed, witnessed, by the community. And then, the young man is welcomed into the community of men. This, too, is a process. But imagine by year three how those who have been ‘initiated’ now mentor and/or attend the closing ceremony that announces, we are a culture of non-violent men who respect the feminine within ourselves, others, women and Mother Nature.

Key terms in the Passage Process include; love, sacredness, agency, responsibility, respect, theft, honesty, ethics, values, creating, self-esteem, integrity, honor, truth, kindness, character, leadership, worth, generativity, generosity, humility, self-care, feminine tones, masculine tones, archetypes, sobriety, use vs abuse, tenacity and confidence.

I hope this gives you an idea of the Passage Process and its very components. I hope you can begin to understand why and how this process is necessary if we are to finally mitigate sexual violence on campus.

Dare to be Benchmarked. Stop benchmarking other universities who have not succeeded in mitigating sexual violence on their campus. This process is vital to the health and welfare of millions of people. As these young people graduate imagine the character they will bring to their place of business, their marriage, their community. Men Acting Like Men will have a new understanding, new meaning. It will take three years to change the current campus culture, but all of this is worth the lives of millions.

The 16 – 27 Best Practices in Higher Education for Mitigating Sexual Violence on College Campuses.

- Implement multi-session training that includes peer-led discussions,

role-playing, and guest speakers on the topic of sexual assault and

rape.

- Teach clear, ongoing, and affirmative consent as active

communication rather than just rules to memorize. Explicitly

address how alcohol and drug impairment impact the ability to

consent.

- Address attitudes that excuse harassment, objectification, or

coercion, involving student leaders, athletic teams, Greek life, and

social organizations as positive messengers.

- Implement evidence-based programs to train students, faculty, and

staff to recognize concerning situations.

- Train bystanders to safely intervene without putting themselves in danger.

- Audit and renovate campus “hot spots”

- Improve lighting, increase visibility, and place clear safety and resource information across

campus.

- Combine targeted alcohol management policies with campus-wide

prevention strategies, as high-risk drinking environments strongly

correlate with increased vulnerability.

- Partner with campus groups—such as athletic departments,

theater, student government, and Greek organizations—to model

egalitarian behavior and shift community standards.

- Establish transparent, trauma-informed policies with multiple,

confidential reporting options that make survivor resources easy to

find.

- Ensure institutional accountability by fairly tracking, investigating,

and disciplining perpetrators over time.

- Conduct anonymous campus climate surveys to track how safe

students feel, measure assault prevalence, and evaluate whether

institutional changes build trust and increase reporting.

- Require training for all employees to recognize, handle, and report

sexual misconduct.

- Conduct thorough background checks that explicitly exclude

individuals with a history of violent behavior.

- Establish transparent, accessible, and straightforward procedures

for reporting incidents.

- Create programs, leadership roles, and spaces that build agency

and safety for female students.

- Support and run student-led or institutional campaigns to educate

the campus community.

- Implement evidence-based educational and intervention programs

across campus

- Provide comprehensive, clear education defining enthusiastic and

ongoing consent.

- Offer academic credit for courses focused on gender equality and

healthy relationships.

- Provide reliable transportation or walking escorts across campus

grounds, especially at night.

- Taking reports seriously: Treat all survivor disclosures with

empathy, credibility, and zero victim-blaming.

- Accountability for perpetrators: Hold offenders accountable

through fair disciplinary processes regardless of their athletic,

social, or academic status.

- Utilize campus safety apps that allow quick alerts, GPS tracking,

and emergency contacts.

- Offer accessible, professional counseling services dedicated to

trauma-informed care.

- Survivor support groups: Facilitate safe, peer-led or clinician-led

support groups for healing and community.

- Coordinate cross-departmental efforts (security, health, student

affairs, and administration) to ensure a unified approach to campus

safety.

I spent two full semesters living with the SAE Fraternity on the Bucknell University Campus where I employed the Passage Process. What follows are some of the comments left by members of the fraternity and their parents. It is important to note there were no sexual violence cases, a significant decrease in alcohol and drug use, only one student who was written up by campus security, GPA for the house increased by ½ grade point, the self-esteem of every young man improved significantly and young women on campus reported that the SAE was the safest place on campus.

I have included a few comments from the fraternity members and their parents below.

Fraternity Members Comments

Life changing, seriously life changing. I hope to never forget what I have learned. I don’t think this evaluation can accurately show what has gone on in this house. How we have changed and what an incredible year it has been. We struggled along the way but individuals stepped up and we came together as brothers and housemates to create an incredible living environment. The best part of our house is how different it is than every other residence hall and fraternity house. We have a mutual respect and code among ourselves. Unlike Public Safety or the Police out to catch people drinking or breaking rules we governed ourselves. This allowed us to have very few disciplinary problems in the house and live in a civil manner with each other. I loved this year and I hope the faculty and everyone else who loves to stereotype fraternities sees how incredible this house is and how incredible the people are who live here. I would do anything for these guys and especially for Dr. Tom. We felt the school turned its back on us. We were the lost boys. Dr. Tom saved us and showed us how to save ourselves.

All in all, Dr. Tom is now like a second father to me. The amount of respect I have for the man is exponential.

Before: I smoked pot more than 5 times a day, averaged 60 drinks per week, frequently used other drugs and was depressed. After; I have not smoked pot or used any other drugs in 40 days, average less than 20 drinks per week, am no longer depressed and am the happiest I have ever been. I have my key and wake up with determination and go to sleep with satisfaction. Every experience I have with Dr. Tom is impactful, long lasting and highly valued. Because of that I now have far more respect for myself.

Although living in this house in these conditions was clearly not the ideal situation for us I think we would all agree that it has turned out better than we could have hoped. To Dr. Tom, thank you for everything you have given us. Being a positive influence selflessly devoting your time and understanding and believing in us.

Dr. Tom helped me through some hard times, encouraged me to get help and was nothing but a positive influence.

Dr. Tom really helped me with my anxiety issues and gave me many ways to control it.

Dr. Tom is a great man and did everything he could to help us. He never forced rules upon us that were ridiculous or to the extreme. He didn’t live with an iron fist and I believe that is why he had such success. We all love Dr. Tom and his dedication to us.

This has been the most important year in my life. Dr. Tom has been instrumental in a personal transformation I have undergone in the past year.

It is truly sad to see Dr. Tom leave. He has done wonders for this special group that moved into this house last fall. I can honestly say we are the luckiest guys on campus this year to have such an honorable and well-spoken man to lead us into the next chapter of our lives. All I can say is thank you for a wonderful year.

I have far more respect for myself and my day-to-day life revolves around doing good things for my future. What we learned in Passage is so deep and complex I cannot express in words or in a sentence. Everything that we learned in Passage does tie into life experience.

Everyone has changed to be more responsible and to care about others. A new sense of responsibility. There was virtually no pot smoking in the house second semester. Dr. Tom used to stick up for us at the beginning of the year by saying, “I know you are all great young men, and we can have the best house on campus.” I am so happy that we proved to ourselves and the school that we are some of the best people at this school and can escape the SAE stereotype.

I am more knowledgeable and in touch with my emotions. I know what I can and cannot change. Dealing with acceptance of my past has led to bettering me in the present.

The discussion on non-stealing (not physically) was so important for me. How we harm others by stealing their sense of safety, self-respect and even their decency.

Parent Comments

Dear Tom ...You have a gift. Your authentic way you reached out to these boys enabled them to start to turn themselves around I am amazed the school didn’t do whatever it took to keep you? It shows me Bucknell does not have a very deep commitment to developing the whole person, that they think students should be there only for academics.

Dr. Balistrieri, it is a sad day when a liberal arts college turns it back to developing the whole person. The university doesn’t deserve you but the boys coming up do and that is the tragedy.

Dear Dr. Balistrieri Thank you for all you did with Jon, thank you for creating a place where he could get out issues and start to piece his life back together. I am sure I don’t know 95% of it.

Tom: I have not had the opportunity to meet you over the past year, but I wanted to let you know that my husband and I appreciate all the efforts that you extended toward our son Evan. I know that you and this experience have made a lasting impression on him. We have always tried to impart to him the importance of character, integrity and doing what is right. We are very glad that Evan spent this time on this very worthwhile experience of living in the house and all that that entailed. My husband and I wish you continued success in your career.

Wow!! You and your wife should be so thrilled with the unbelievable influence you have had on these boys, I know you meant the world to Peter especially and a difficult time in their lives. Peter is away this semester, and I am so thrilled he is having such a great time in South Africa but very sad he didn’t have the opportunity to spend the last couple months with you. He lives his key and I know will always hold an important part of his growth to you. I hope we will have the opportunity to see you again. Love to you. Suzan, Erik. And Ben