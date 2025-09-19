Recently a family member was sworn in as an American citizen. She, along with about two dozen others, were asked to declare their promise to uphold what is titled, ‘The Oath of Renunciation and Allegiance.’ I did not attend this ceremony but one of my siblings did. They related to me, my paraphrasing, that, ‘I found myself crying. Not only because the ceremony was touching and the presiding judge eloquent in her opening statement … but, because I knew this oath was now meaningless … that .. that America doesn’t currently exist.’

The Oath of Renunciation and Allegiance

“I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law; and that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God.

I’m particularly interested in, fascinated by, and questioning the exact directive of this portion of the oath; I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.

An aside: I haven’t posted in many months because it seemed the Substack algorithm was simply directing what I wrote to ‘the choir’. I didn’t have anything special to say and I didn’t need to express my views, Facebook Style, to people who simply agreed with me. My hope had been to stimulate non-choir members to at least consider, what psychologist James Prochaska refers to as the first stages of change, my research and perspectives. I had become ‘ok’ with my decision to not post any longer, until I read that oath.

Pre-Contemplation, Contemplation, Preparation for Change, Action, Maintenance, Relapse (Prochaska, James. Trans-Theoretical Model of Change (TTM), 2018 )

As a professor of psychology, back in 2015, I began to present the problem of DJT to my psychology classes … especially in Abnormal Psychology. The lecture’s weren’t about politics. The lectures were about what would happen if a malignant narcissist sociopath was allowed to become president. My students and I never dreamed that DJT would be voted in as president. I was using DJT, and other examples of healthy and unhealthy people, to make a point about psychology…. to make psychology relevant to my students.

Surprise.

And who in their right mind would have ever guessed a return engagement?

As a blessed ‘medicine man’, yuwipi man, of the Lakota Nation I held another perspective that I could not share in the class room. In my role as a ceremonial leader I remain in touch with elders and medicine people from around the world. My spiritual connections whisper to me that DJT, Stephen Miller, Netanyahu and others are evil ‘spirits’ reborn. Elders in Peru, Brazil, Kashmir, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Canada and around our country. The spirit that resided in Himmler, Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Mussolini have been reborn, recycled yet again.

Our task, as caring humans, is to stand up to these forces of darkness. If we don’t, history repeats itself. And every iteration these forces become more dangerous. Why? Because the weapons of destruction that they utilize have become more dangerous. What does evil want? Control. It doesn’t want our demise. … it wants our souls. Our despair. Our apathy. Our hopelessness.

Syria, Ukraine, Somalia, Gaza, Yemin, Venezuela, Iran … the government murderers kill and kill and kill again… without pause. Without care.

What are the five Yamas again? The five characteristic dangers of evil? Violence, Lying, Stealing, Lusting, Hoarding. Compare those five Yamas to the actions of DJT and others of that ilk. It is what they do, how they ACT vs the empty lying words they say.

So as an American citizen, a psychologist, a medicine man … a human being … what should I be doing relative to that oath, ‘I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.

Evil wants me to become violent.

Evil wants me to lust after, desire, the painful demise of Netanyahu, DJT, Miller and others. Evil wants me to only shut up and only care about me, myself and I. Fat, quiet and happy. Do nothing so that evil can go about its business.

Evil wants me to lie to myself and others … in my words and actions (or inactions) … that I’m ok with DJT and what he is conducting in ‘the name of my country and my constitution’ … to include the genocide of Palestinians and the murder of Ukrainians, Russians, Yemeni’s, Iranians, Syrians, Afghans, Iraqi’s and Venezuelans … the abuse and deportation of immigrants … the demeaning of women and minorities… the destruction of Mother Earth…. and that he is a sick pedophile.

Evil wants me to hoard MY safety, my freedom, my stuff …. at the expense of forgetting others or pretending all is well.

Evil wants to steal my health, convictions, hopes, dreams, happiness, freedom, safety and all traces of justice. Justice as defined in the Constitution.

All that said, my question remains for me (and maybe you), what must I do every day to stop this evil being ( these evil beings) from destroying all that is peaceful, loving, kind and that ensures liberty and justice for all? What is MY constitutional and human obligation … while living within the guidelines of the Yamas (or Ten Commandments or Koran or whatever system guides one’s behavior) … relative to this fascist, rapist, lying, violent, thief and evil soul?

As a medicine person my role and road is clear. Deeper listening and ceremony.

As a citizen? I don’t want to be placed in history along side the German people who ‘allowed’ the Nazi’s to destroy so much of the world. Are we supposed to ‘go along’ for the ride because he was legally voted in and because the other two branches of government have succumbed to this evil being, these evil beings? I do not want to be party to the death and mutilation of any more humans, animals, plants, water, land, air nor the end of hope, joy, truth and independence.

What needs to be done, in my naive and humble opinion? What do I think are the main things we need to do to save our country?

Millions and millions of us need to STOP using the products or utilizing the services of companies led by greedy CEO’s that exploit common Americans for their own swollen profits. How much money does a company, an athlete, a politician, a person need? They have become greedy hoarders. Millions and millions of us need to financially support our universities … or we will witness these bastions of knowledge and wisdom turn into vacuous purveyors of lies and propaganda because they fear losing their Federal Grants. History will be re-written. Meaningful change, ideas and growth will be stymied. Millions and Millions of us need to march to D.C. and force the government out of their marble and wood chambers and face the people. The government no longer represents us. The government will get us all killed if we continue on this road. The question within a question here is… “Is this their ultimate goal? Just like the Nazi eugenics and the holocaust? ‘Let’s rid ourselves of the old, the sick, the minorities, the non-christians, the left … hell anyone and anything that refuses to be a sycophant toady sheeple!!’ Sig Heil! Millions and millions of us MUST STOP hating our fellow Americans. We are all being manipulated. What we face isn’t right vs left. Democrats vs Republican. What we are facing is the very rich vs the rest of us. We are facing true evil in the form of these reborn beasts. Millions and millions of us must not allow ourselves to be distracted by evil nor be mollified by self-soothing behaviors such as drugs, laziness, gaming, eating, pornography and ignorance.

Well. That was a long diatribe. Writing is one of the few ways to mitigate despair and fight hopelessness in the face of this daily attack and destruction of our country, our lives. I am ready to fight. I’m 75 and not the man I used to be. But, I’m ready to do my part. Where are the leaders … where are those people of character and integrity who will guide us out of this morass? A discussion for another time I guess.