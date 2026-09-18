Do you think that this planet is prone to abuse?

And that ignorance about is an ideal excuse

Can’t you see all the sceptics are forecasting hell

The oceans are rising so what does this tell.

“Shade” – Bobby McLeod

Mother Earth is in trouble. I need to revisit an important set of memories about an elder and friend, the late Bobby McLeod (1947-2009). Bobby was an active fighter for The Mother. The kind of fighter we all must emulate now before it is too late.

I first saw Bobby in the documentary Yakoana. Yakoana - The Voice of Indigenous Peoples, is a documentary film about the First World Conference of Indigenous Peoples, which took place in the jungles of Brazil in the summer of 1992. Bringing together nearly 1000 representatives from 92 Indigenous Nations around the world, the conference was organized in lieu of United Nations Earth Summit, which took place on week after the conference, in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro.



The Earth summit was attended by leaders from all major industrial States to discuss the world's growing environmental crisis - however, only one indigenous representative was permitted to speak. The participants of indigenous conference chose Marcos Terena, who founded the first indigenous political movement in Brazil in the 1970s, to represent them. The United Nations gave Marcos five minutes to speak. It is said, however, that in those five minutes Terena broke 500 years of silence.



After watching this documentary I invited the creator, Ahn Crutcher, to the campus of WPI for our annual Inter-Tribal Dance Social. Princess Winona blessed us by serving as the honored elder for the dance. (Princess Winona (1911-2003) was a member of the Wyandotte, Androscoggin, and Passamaquoddy tribes of Maine, and honorary member of the Penobscot tribe, was also Clan Mother of the Wollomonopougg Indian Council, Clan Mother of the Worcester Inter-Tribal Center, and Sachem (Chief) of the American Indian Federation of Lafayette, RI). Her adopted nephew, Ken Whitehorse, served as the MC. Drums from around the country, including a Lakota drum from the Rosebud Reservation attended, drumming and singing throughout the day. Just before dinner we played Ahn’s documentary on a big screen for everyone to watch. When the film ended all six groups moved their drums together to form, in essence, one large drum. They played a series of honoring and thank you songs for Ahn and her film. There wasn’t a dry eye in the place.

I contacted PARABOLA MAGAZINE figuring they would know how to contact one of the elders who appeared in the documentary, Bobby McLeod. Sure enough they guided me to an event in upstate New York where Marcos Terena and Bobby McLeod were speaking. Long long story turned very very short … I attended the event, met Marcos Terena and Bobby McLeod, invited Bobby to co-teach a class with me at WPI and he agreed. In 2002 (see Bobby’s Wikipedia) we taught the class, ‘Indigenous Wisdom and Modern Technology’. In this class Bobby taught Life Lore and Dead Law and every evening for seven weeks Bobby and I walked the three miles from WPI to my home.

I have written about Life Lore and Dead Law here on Substack. I hope you will return to my old posts and read about the Lore, the basic contract between humans and The Mother. A contract we have broken.

There is one memory I intend to recount here. It is a piece of information that Bobby shared with me about Australia. A piece of information that highlights the respect, love and knowing the Aboriginal people of Australia practiced. Compare the behavior and connection of the Aboriginal people to the behavior and disconnection of the Government of the U.S. and the dominant culture inhabitants of this country.

The Teaching

On one of our many walks from WPI to home Bobby McLeod stopped and told me to listen carefully. (Bobby had a tendency to stop anywhere, anytime, to give me a teaching.) “In Australia my people know The Mother is alive. Mother Australia has a body, mind and soul. Her body has veins, organs and nerves where energy moves back and forth. In one territory of Mother Australia the people live on (in) her heart. In another area, her liver … another, her kidneys … on and on. And we know, knew, it was our responsibility to keep those organs healthy. It was our responsibility to make sure the interconnection between and among the organs was clear and flowing. Imagine that my clan (people and territory) is the guardian of the heart and your clan is the guardian of the lungs. My people, and your people, would walk the connective veins and nerves connecting the two organs … singing and praying and honoring The Mother. This would cleanse the veins, the nerves and organs. When my clan reached your territory (organ) we would wait for your people to meet us and invite us in. In this way we showed respect to one another, to The Mother and reinforced the knowing that it is our task as guardians to love and protect her. This practice occurred between and among all the organs for ten’s of thousands of years. Imagine our pain and sorrow when the white man came and denigrated the land, the plants, the water, the animals, the air and the guardians. Imagine Thomas.”

When the spirits blessed me with a yuwipi and lowampi altar they showed me a symbol. When I asked Leon Secatero, a Dine’ elder who read the petroglyphs of his people, what the symbol was he said, “That symbol means; Return to the Old Traditions.”

There are so many traditions, memories and stories I could share. But there are very few of you who read this and only two or three of you that comment. People say I should write a book but will anyone care? It takes hours and a lot of energy for an old man to write these things now. I pray for the wisdom to know what to do.

Bobby published;

Ngudjung Yugarang : ‘Mother’s Heartbeat’. A collection of poems.

An interview with Bobby (copy and paste the link) :

https://www.abc.net.au/listen/programs/awaye/a-tribute-to-bobby-mcleod/3670214?utm_content=link&utm_medium=content_shared

Bobby’s Obituary:

New South Wales loses another great fighter (1 June, 2009)

The death of respected Aboriginal activist Bobby McLeod will be deeply felt by Aboriginal people and the wider community in New South Wales, the Chairperson of the New South Wales Aboriginal Land Council (NSWALC), Bev Manton, said today. Bobby rose from humble beginnings in Wreck Bay to become a leading Aboriginal rights activist, poet, healer, musician and Yuin elder. “It is true measure of the man that he rose from abject poverty to become a great and respected leader. “As a young man Bobby became actively involved in the fight for Aboriginal rights in Australia and travelled the world speaking about his people’s position in Australia. “In those days he spoke about the problems Aboriginal people faced because of a lack of housing and poor health which resulted in high infant mortality rates, disease, blindness and low life expectancy. “He also spoke about the legal system, policing, constitutional change, customary law and how Indigenous cultures and languages were being destroyed, “ Ms Manton said..His struggle against adversity was a constant reality from an early age, instilling in him a fierce determination to battle the odds for a better life for all. “Although Bobby experienced almost every aspect of human adversity and deprivation of social justice, he never allowed these hurdles to negatively influence his efforts and his pursuit to reconcile the many differences between indigenous and non indigenous Australians,” Ms Manton said. “During the 1970s Bobby McLeod had a reputation as a hard man and was regarded as a radical. That battle has taken him to the front line of the Black Movement, protesting on the lawns of Parliament House, and beyond. “On his journey from poverty to Parliament House, Bobby experienced unemployment and discrimination that hardened his resolve to work within the political system to improve conditions for Aboriginal people. He was also instrumental in the establishment of the Aboriginal Legal services. He also established the Doonooch Healing Centre, a rehabilitation facility that has helped thousands of Aboriginal Australians regain their health. Mr McLeod was also well known as a singer, songwriter, performer, writer and political activists and along with the Doonooch Dancers performed at the opening ceremony of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games“A voice for our people, and of our people, has been stilled. But we will continue to hear it in our hearts forever.

“His memory will continue to inspire all who knew him.”