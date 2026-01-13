If you haven’t already watched Jake Tapper’s interview with Kristi Noem, please take a moment to do so. During the interview Kristi Noem employs a classic sociopathic behavior known as gaslighting motivated by, 1) her megalomania (an obsession with the exercise of power in the domination of others and the delusional belief that she is so important as to be above laws and cultural mores), 2) her soul loss due to her choosing to exist in the vortex of the fascist cult of evil, and 3) her conscious or unconscious fear of the political science dilemma called, The Dictator’s End Game.

Gaslighting: The practice of psychologically manipulating people into questioning their own sanity, memory, or powers of reasoning. Synonym: Sinister Pathological Lying.

Dictator’s Endgame Problem: The “dictator’s endgame problem” is a political science concept referring to unlawful and unethical decisions dictators and their Flying Monkeys (see my last post) face when considering the probability that losing their position in government means losing their power, freedom and possibly their very lives. Netanyahu is navigating this reality as is Trump and his sycophantic appointees.

Does any part of you doubt that Trump and his Flying Monkeys are delusional, dangerous, narcissistic megalomaniacs? Look at Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ post from today. This is real, not AI.

Let’s, once again, summarize the current situation:

A 1.5 trillion dollar military budget (what is Trump planning)

Participating in and supporting unrest and war in Syria, Venezuela, Lebanon, Iran, Ukraine, Gaza, the West Bank, Iraq, Afghanistan, Nigeria … and threatening Greenland, Mexico, Colombia and the American people.

Funding and training a personal 12,000 strong gestapo type army called ICE. Read the following carefully; Kristi Noem’s new budget includes ALL of the following, 1) 30 billion annually, 2) 45 billion over four years to increase detention capacity, 3) 30 billion for the hiring, training and salaries of Ice Agents, and 4) the purchase of two private jets at the cost of 200 million.

ICE agents have a license to kill, it seems, and now intend to invade homes.

Trump mocks the Press … did you notice Tapper didn’t REALLY press Noem but tacitly agreed to her lies. He was so happy she agreed to an interview. Look at her face … she has no soul.

Detention Centers will house over 100,000 people.

Key Transportation Methods for ICE Detainees: ICE Air Operations (Planes): ICE charters commercial planes and smaller jets for mass deportations and domestic transfers, often modifying them for security and to handle high-risk individuals, functioning as dedicated deportation flights. Buses and Vans: ICE uses standard buses and vans for local and domestic movements, but also employs vehicles like “Liberty Vans” by advocates, which are equipped with specific personnel (attorneys, clergy) for de-escalation and rights information during raids, though these are advocates’ tools, not ICE’s. Rail Transport: While not a primary focus in recent reports, ICE does conduct transportation checks on passenger trains, but dedicated rail cars purely for ICE detainees are not a prominent feature in current reporting compared to air and bus operations.There are 80, 80, Cop Cities that have been built or are being planned across the USA. While ICE hasn’t announced plans for dedicated “special train cars,” they have been exploring vast, coordinated transportation networks, including contracts for a large-scale “shadow” transportation system in Texas using various vehicles, aiming to move detainees rapidly and discreetly using contracted services for regional hubs and transport. Market Probe for Texas: In late 2025, ICE issued a request for information (RFI) for a massive transportation system in Texas, outlining needs for 254 transport hubs and rapid response times. Focus on Speed & Scale: The goal is to create a robust network to move detainees farther and faster, reducing the visible presence of federal agents. Contracted Services: This involves contracting with private companies for staffing and vehicle readiness, not necessarily owning specialized rail cars. Broader Infrastructure: DHS is also pursuing large contracts for detention and transportation services, with a $100M contract mentioned for San Diego, indicating a focus on overall logistics. Cop Cities: Over 80 Cop Cities have been built or are planned for the future.



I have studied Nazi Germany since 1975. In 1976 I had the privilege of working with Nazi Concentration Camp Survivors for a period of weeks. I have studied the psychology and spirituality (the dark ceremonies) of Hitler, Himmler and many others.

This government is mirroring those times and those people. Very very soon it will be too late. Trump and his Flying Monkeys are not concerned about marches and volatile confrontations … THEY SEEK THEM … so that Marshal Law can be declared. They seek WAR with the world so that they can freeze elections.

Congress and the American people must demand, in no uncertain terms, the end to this fascist government. I’m 75 and may not see the results of this government … or feel the pain of it … the children and grand children will.

Trump and the Flying Monkeys NEED to remain in power at the expense of us all. They and the rich care nothing about us. Nothing.

(I just saw that a podcast called The Canadian Preppier just posted a similar piece. He mentioned an important PDF I now attach below. This report is crazy.)

Report Masters Of The Air 3.03MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Download

Download