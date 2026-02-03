I’ve been writing about the knowing that our earth is now under the dark influence of evil. Of evil beings. I have few readers now and am averaging two or three comments a day. People don’t like what I’m writing. Don’t take the time to consider the Dots of Life I’m Connecting. Friends and family want little nothing to do with me or what I’m writing. What I know is the truth. It is ok. I know what I know. I know what I’ve witnessed.

You are all witnessing for yourselves a world wide darkness as more and more Epstein tapes are revealed. For example, an interesting conversation was released today. You won’t guess who the interviewer is.

Interviewer: “Do you think you are the devil himself?”

Epstein: (Smiling) “No but I have a good mirror”

Interviewer: “It’s a serious question. Do you think you are the devil himself?”

Epstein: (Smiling and scratching his head) “Why would you say that?”

In 1997 a frightening movie was made, The Devil’s Advocate. The movie is about how the devil, played by Al Pacino, influences the lives of hundreds of people with money, sex, power … murder. Art prognosticating the future yet again. Take the time to watch it. It is, um … captivating. Here is a clip. Rents for $3.99 on Amazon … Ironically.

Again this was made in 1997. Take a wild guess as to whose name is mentioned early on as a member of the, ‘in group’? As a wise man once said, “You can’t make this shit up.”

Here is the Epstein Interview

And then there is this …

Quickly, because you won’t believe me on this one either and I don’t want to bore you. Others will pick up on this, eventually. As a Lakota Yuwipi Man I knew instantly. I haven’t even asked my elders their thoughts but they know this I’m sure.

Do you remember from history class one of the ways we conducted the North American Indigenous holocaust? Of course, now, dominant culture historians are claiming it was all a myth. I’m sure they are right, not. I don’t believe anything the dominant culture experts tell me or wish to prove to me.

In the 1800s, U.S. westward expansion, along with fur trade, introduced diseases like smallpox and measles that devastated Native American populations, often killing over 90% of some tribes. While intentional germ warfare (e.g., infected blankets) was documented in the 18th century (e.g., 1763), most 19th-century epidemics spread through contact with settlers.

I’m sure the following has nothing to do with JFK JR, and Project 2025 or anything sinister. Do you? History does repeat itself when we don’t study history. Early on I rarely believed the books I read. I visited people personally so that I could know they were real. I could look them in the eyes. Including the author who has studied Wetiko, Wendigo … the influence of evil on our lives. Read the book. It is important.

In 2026 … measles infections have been confirmed at the Texas facility where a 5-year-old child from Minnesota was detained. DHS said State health officials reported the infections to federal immigration authorities on Saturday.

Wake up BIG TIME before it is too late. ACT BIG TIME before it is too late. Please read my prior posts and leave a comment and a like or a hate. I’ve been asked to share what I share. Please help me to at least disseminate the information. No need to believe it … but please share.

Just a crazy old man.