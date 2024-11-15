America is a Death Cult. A purveyor of death. The ‘pusher man’ leading to the death of millions. Ridiculous? I think not. We are the evil beast feeding on the blood and suffering of the helpless, of people of color, of people’s who have nothing to offer our insatiable appetite for more. The politicians of America, the Catholic Church, the Likud Zionists, the Oligarchs of Russia, China and America run the show. Little boys are toys. Girls are toys. People of color targets for practice. The Forever Wars fed by people like Grandpa Biden, Grandma Harris and the Clown Trump.

People crying because Harris lost. The children of Gaza and Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan lose to Harris every day. Using your money. The Clown Trump already making a mockery of the country. All of the other legislators standing and doing nothing. Accept gathering more wealth from AIPAC.

History will look back upon this time and ask, “Why didn’t the good people help? Or, those labeled as good?” Because they are all cowards and have been blackmailed…motivated only to hold their vacuous pathetic sycophant of a position in the House, Senate, Judicial or wherever.

Why isn’t the Pope standing in the streets of Gaza? Why aren’t all the spiritual people of the world forming an Army and marching to Gaza? You laugh at my naivete’. Look it up yourself. There were once people of morals and courage: The Khudai Khidmatgar (Servants of God) Movement: Badshah Khan and the Northwest Frontier in British India (1933-1937).

I never want to ever hear the Pope speak of Jesus or any politician speak of America the Great. We are not great. And the Pope would be frightened should Jesus pop into his gold filled room.

Every single leader and power in this world only cares about the rich and the powerful. The pundits have been waiting for Iran to attack Israel. Or, is it Israel’s turn to attack Iran? All a joke, on us. The pundits have told us 6 months ago Ukraine would fall within weeks. You know why it hasn’t. (That was a statement not a question.) I surely do. When that conflagration ends a whole lot of rich weapons makers are out of a job. Millions of young Ukrainians and Russians died. For what? For whom? For the greedy CEO pricks whose salaries reach 200 million. The state of Massachusetts gives me $23 dollars a month for food. Think about who is being duped here you Maga idiots and Dem sycophants. Jesus H. Christ … we are all playing village idiot.

And you think me silly of comparing it all to the 1960’s Pusher Man? Think again.

And before I go, I also know why my process to save women from sexual assault and rape will never be funded. I know why ‘The Vampire Tramp Doll” was funded 1.5 million and my work to save women has gathered all of $584. Because men don’t want to grow up, they want to keep women in their place. And so, why then, don’t rich or powerful women fund my work? Because it makes them look weak in the eyes of violent men. Of this I have no doubt.

What is sacred in our country now? Nothing and no one. We are an empty bladder bag.

Watch the video below. All Grandpa Biden or Grandma Harris had to do was make one phone call. It all would have ended. But greed, as personified by AIPAC, runs it all. Shame on us all. But mostly shame on those who pretend to be so holy or brilliant or loving. I sincerely hope you all rot in hell for eternity. I’m not speaking from a place of anger. I’m speaking from a place of disgust and shame … shame that I’m a human being. We are the plague.

Fatti non foste a viver come bruti

ma per sequir virtute e canoscenza

[You were not made to live like brute beasts,

but to pursure virtue and knowledge.]

(Inf. 26.119-20)