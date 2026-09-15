Introduction

I have had the honor of being accepted as a student, mentored, by many great men and women … including Indigenous medicine people and shamans from around the world. Shamans from Russia, Africa, Australia, Asia and the Americas have shared their wisdom and ceremonies. Still share their wisdom. And, as mentioned, I’m blessed as a Yuwipi Man and Iyeska by the Lakota people. oh, I’m also a licensed mental health counselor and psychology professor. I’m called Dr. B by my students.

Haida Soul Catcher created from a bear bone by a Haida. Medicine. Person and Artist for our altar. Our spirit helpers are cut into the bone.

A Memory to Share with You and an Incorporated Teaching

A call late in the night. “Tom, It’s Ellen. I’m sorry to bother you this time of night. I’m calling about Bobby. He’s home from Iraq and staying with his friend, Mark. Mark just called, panicked, because Bobby has just holed up in the backyard with a rifle. He said Bobby is acting all crazy and is afraid he wants to lure the police in and have them shoot him. Please. Help. I don’t know what to do.”

I first met Bobby when he was 13 years old. A bright funny kid. His parents and I were close friends at the time. I’d get to talk to Bobby pretty regularly.

Back then I would drive to South Dakota, from Massachusetts, every summer to participate in the Lakota Sun Dance. The Sun Dance takes place on the prairie, everyone camps, and young men are invited to be cedar boys. They carry a can of red hot coals, place cedar on the coals, thus creating smoke. Then they walk among the dancers smudging them with, what is to Lakota people, a sacred plant. The Sun Dance is an eight day event.

After discussions with the parents, I asked Bobby and a friend of his if they’d like to travel to South Dakota and be cedar boys. Both boys agreed and off we went. It was a marvelous trip and experience.

Now, ten years later, Bobby was a wounded soldier aching to die.

I made my way to the house. Bobby was inside, drunk. Angry. Crying. The rifle right there. He recognized me. I sat next to him and didn’t say anything. Said nothing. He began to tell me about how on his last days serving at an Iraqi prison they brought in an enemy combatant. The combatant had been shot through the side with some high calibre bullet or piece of shrapnel. Bobby was told to hold down the guy while being questioned. Questioned, not aided. Bobby said he was looking through hole in the guy’s side and could see the floor … which was quickly being covered by blood. The guy was screaming. Four soldiers, including Bobby, were holding him down. Some civilian dude was questioning the screaming man. He died on the table … as Bobby was looking through him … the enemy soldier died. And Bobby couldn’t reconcile that or many of the other things he’d seen and done.

The chubby, funny little cedar boy was now suffering from PTSD. He had been sent to Denver for R&R. Was arrested one night for walking around Denver with a gun… and sent home to MA because no one knew what to do. That very night and for the next 36 hours I drove Bobby from hospital to hospital trying to get help. The first stop? The veterans hospital. They refused to see him.

Next stop. Back up from Providence to the local mental health facility. In the car Bobby kept telling me horror stories. And kept pleading, “Don’t let them strip me. Don’t let them strip me.” At first I didn’t understand. Then I remembered, Abu Ghraib.

We waited for six to eight hours at the hospital and then they took us to a waiting room in emergency services. I stopped at the nursing station, told them I was with a soldier actively suffering from PTSD, and “Whatever you do … don’t ask him to take off his clothes.”

The nurse came in to the little room where we were waiting and said, “I need you to undress and put this on.” Bobby freaked out … and I rushed to stand between him and the nurse … and said to her, “I told you to not ask him to undress.” She ran out and we were led to a conference room.

We waited a long time and I could see Bobby’s anxiety and anger rising. Four, FOUR, doctors came in, wearing their white coats. The obvious doctor among the group of interns didn’t even acknowledge me and said to Bobby, “We can’t help you if you don’t comply. We need you to put on this ‘Johnny’ and throws it on the table. I see Bobby ready to spring so I stood up … and said … “You are going about this all wrong. This is a good young man who has suffered for his country and needs you to listen and to treat him with respect.” The doctor turned to me and said “Who the hell are you? Shut up or I’ll have you removed.”

I told him who I was. Tried to tell him what was going on but the guy was focused on the ‘Johnny’. On being in charge. Being in control. Showing his interns who was the boss. He muttered to the interns, come with me. They exited the room.

Bobby said to me, with no emotion … “Lucky they left, while you were talking I strategized how I would kill all four of them. It would have taken less than 15 seconds.” He proceeded to tell me , in precise detail, the order and means of killing the four of them. “First I would have taken out the guy closest to me, the one with the big mouth, with an elbow to the throat … which stuns the other three guys. While they are immobilized I would take out the guy furthest from me with this metal chair” …and he coldly and clinically told me all he had visualized. His being a large, muscular, highly trained, battle hardened field soldier I believed him. What is worse, is that I can see the bloodlust in his eyes.

After a bit the four came back in. I’m hoping they will have changed their tune. The doctor looks at Bobby and as God is my witness says, “Get undressed and put on that Johnny.” I looked over and Bobby’s eyes were now red. I immediately stood and said, “You dumb fucks … you are lucky to be alive. The ONE THING this man who served in Iraq, who witnessed what was done to naked prisoners, fears is the very thing you keep focusing on … his getting naked!! You guys are worthless and again … lucky to be alive.” I grabbed Bobby by his arm and we quickly made our way to the car.

We drove to two other hospitals and finally, the next night (after driving around all day) found a hospital staff in North Boston that would listen, that took Bobby in … and ultimately helped him. Within a year Bobby had received an honorable discharge, was stabilized emotionally (read; drugged and dulled) and was back home.

But Bobby wasn’t holistically healed. In Indigenous terms, pieces of Bobby’s soul had ‘run away’, escaped in an effort to protect Bobby. You’ve all known people who have suffered soul loss due to trauma. They say things like, “I’m not me anymore.” “I don’t feel complete.” “There is a hole in my heart.” “I feel broken.” They probably suffer from soul loss. They are not the same person you knew before.

Psychologically when the mind can’t face a reality the person might dissociate, repress or suppress the traumatic event. Physically they may take on an addiction as a means of coping and forgetting. As therapists we deal with those things. But what we don’t deal with is the spiritual loss because …well … our culture doesn’t talk about that. Yet, that IS a major portion of a full and complete cure.

I can’t explain in detail what the process is … mostly because you wouldn’t believe me. But we conducted a multi-part soul retrieval which included a ‘welcoming back home’ (to self) ceremony. A gifted person literally travels to find the place where the pieces of the soul are hiding and returns them to the person. A place has been created within the wounded person so that the soul doesn’t run away again. And then a long arduous ceremony is conducted to welcome the soul, mind and body of the soldier back home.

Bobby is married, has children and is healthy and happy.

17 … SEVENTEEN U.S. service veterans commit suicide every DAY

(- 2025 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report)

6 … SIX … Active Duty U.S. Service members commit suicide every WEEK

( 2025 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report)

500,000 Veterans of Middle East Wars since 1992 suffer with PTSD

Imagine if egotistical douchebags like Hegseth and soulless ignoramuses like Trump understood that spiritually preparing soldiers for war… a just war … is as important as physically preparing them and mentally training them.

Imagine if soldiers participated in soul retrieval processes immediately after a traumatic event.

Imagine if the USA decided to participate only in ‘just wars’ and stopped weaponizing the world.

Imagine if some version of soul retrieval was part and parcel of every soldiers return to civilian life. (“They train us to kill, we kill, and then they tell us to stop killing. … but they don’t teach us how to do that”)

Imagine one last thing. Imagine the millions of children and young people that suffer PTSD in Ukraine, Somalia, Haiti, Congo, Burma, Cuba, Gaza, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, The West Bank, Israel … American schools … that will grow up wounded, angry, broken …..

“Lucky they left the room … while you were talking I strategized how I would kill all four of them. It would have taken less than 15 seconds.”

The world needs one big soul retrieval … or the wisdom and courage to train people to conduct millions of them. But we won’t, will we? We’ll just fight the next war against those, “People that hate us.”

Fatti non foste a viver come bruti

ma per sequir virtute e canoscenza

You were not made to live like brute beasts,

but to pursue virtue and knowledge.

Dante’s Inferno