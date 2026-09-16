Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
Sep 16

For anyone wondering about the surge in AI data (domestic surveillance) centers I urge you to check out Gil Duran's recently released book "The Nerd Reich: Silicon Valley Fascism & The War On Democracy." The book has become an instant best seller. Duran tracks what was -- to me at least -- a hidden Silicon Valley tech theology and political model that is darker than anything in human history. It is about total control and management of our lives in a world where the bottom third of the global population is referred to half-jokingly as "biodiesel". While Peter Theil is considered the high priest of what is happening, he was tutored in it all by a tech "philosopher" Curtis Yarvin. You can find Duran on YouTube in a number of good recent interviews. If there is any chance for us, it comes with people truly understanding and grasping what is rapidly coming together. Once we cross the technofascist line there is no going back.

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Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
Sep 16

That photo at the top looks like the hallway to hell. Complete absence of life.

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