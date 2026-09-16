I’m just now grasping the ultimate purpose of data centers.

Forgive my ignorance and naïveté. But hell, what did you expect? I’m 75, was raised Catholic in the Dairy State, internalized The Cub Scout Promise and proudly wore my WEBELOS pin until nearly 50 years of age. BTW, did you know that WEBELOS is an acronym for the phrase, We’ll Be Loyal Scouts ?

The 1959 WEBELOS pin and Cub Scout Promise

"I, Tommy, promise to do my best

To do my duty to God and my country,

To help other people, and

To obey the law of the pack."

In other words, I joined the FOS* early in life. Age 9 in 1959 to be exact. I was a good little boy who bought fully and deeply into the 2nd and 3rd lines of The Cub Scout Promise. Not that in-and-of-itself living The Cub Scout Promise is a bad thing. It’s just that I never thought about, nor asked, what or who the fourth line was referring to? I just figured, “These adults will tell me, eventually, what is meant by The Law of the Pack.”

Icing was applied to my FOS cake at age 11 when, during my Catholic Confirmation, I re-promised, re-confirmed, that I would forever be a Soldier of God.

Onward, Christian soldiers,

marching as to war,

With the cross of Jesus

going on before!

Christ, the royal Master,

leads against the foe;

Forward into battle,

see his banner go!

- “Wait what? March where and into what battle? And who is this, ‘foe’?”

- “Tommy!”

- “Yes, Father”

- “Your job is simply to do what we tell you. Quit asking questions. Continue to be a good boy and we’ll explain it all when the time comes.”

- Yes Father. Forgive me Father.

* FOS (Flock of Sheep)

The Purpose of Data Centers

It has only been since 2016 that my naïveté became apparent, … to me. That since the day I entered Junior High School I was a Sheeple who … without question or discernment bought what I was taught and told. Since 2016 I have read and re-read dozens of books and articles on Zionism, Fascism, Himmler’s foray into the dark arts, the OSS and CIA, Dulles, Kennedy, Kennedy Assassination, Twin Towers, Lies leading up to the Iraq war, Johnson, False Flag attacks, Palestine, the Bible, the Gnostic Gospels, the NKVD and KGB, Project 2025, MOSAD and shin bet, SIS and MI6, the FBI, assassinations, the links between WW1 and WW11 and all succeeding war, Nuclear Proliferation, Rich vs Poor, Project Paperclip, 1984, Brave New World, Canticle for Liebowitz, Fahrenheit 451, Parable of the Sower, Parable of the Talents and Alligator Bait. My book shelf was filled with treatises on history, anthropology, sociology, String Theory, Quantum Physics, psychology, racism, mysticism, evil, religion, war and the most basic human motivation “The need to be accepted and the fear of being rejected” as well as the most basic behavioral model, Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs.

What is real and what is fiction? What is actual and what is conspiracy theory? What is truth and what confabulation? I have worked diligently at trying to sort through all the information that overwhelms us. All the stories and the counter stories. And then I stopped trying to decide and looked at information and stories from another angle.

For Example: What does it say about a culture, a people, that relate stories about Black children being used as bait to catch alligators? And create post cards depicting such events? People angrily and automatically jump to, “Aw that’s bullshit. There is no proof that is true.” And then go on their disgusted way. .. instead of asking themselves, “Where did such stories have their root?”

What matters is that the evil of racism has somehow brought these stories forth. It is that evil we must face because usually what actually took place is worse than any story.

The same holds true for the filthy rich and the proliferation of AI and AI Data Centers. We are told AI will make our lives better. We are told AI will take over all the dangerous jobs including military operations and combat. We are told these centers will assist humans in doing just about anything and everything.

We are being told that one of the reasons so many data centers are being built is to break the code on how to live forever. And that by the year 2032 that code will have been successfully broken.

“Oh that’s bullshit,” spout those who haven’t thought critically in years, or ever. I plead with you, stop with the instantaneous judgmental statements and take some time to thoughtfully consider, analyze, problem solve, research and discover “What is at the root of such a statement? What is the crumb of truth that sparked such a crazy, if it is crazy, statement?

And if it is possible this IS true what does that mean? Why undertake such research? Why would someone want to live forever? What does that even mean? Who gets to live forever? How would the earth sustain a population that never dies? Does that mean no new humans will be brought into the world? What will this cost? Will it be free to everyone, anyone, that wants to live forever.

The questions lead to more questions. There are pragmatic questions concerning food and energy. Questions about God. Questions around aging or can you choose the ‘you’ you want to live forever? If you are old and broken can you be made young and healthy first … and then freeze frame that person … who goes on to live forever? Can the rich sign up for this or only the rich, the healthy, the chosen?

Begin by typing into your AI Search the following question: Is the proliferation of data centers partially driven by the need for humans to learn how to live forever?’Who is behind this? What are their thoughts and philosophies? Do they feel 4 or 5 billion people must be eradicated before we initialize this program?

Crazy? Conspiracy theory. Blasphemer.

Do your research and then let’s talk. It is not too late but soon … very very soon … it may be! We cannot afford to be Sheeple. Every one of us MUST take responsibility and ask questions. We must stand up for ourselves, our kids and the future. These data centers are dangerous to the environment and possibly dangerous to the future of humanity … unless you are filthy rich and white.

hhh

hhh