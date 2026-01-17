CONGRESS, MARCH ON THE WHITE HOUSE
I’M BEGGING OUR ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES TO STOP TALKING AND PHYSICALLY WALK OVER TO THE WHITE HOUSE AND DEMAND AN END TO THIS INSANITY. OUR CHILDREN, IF THEY LIVE, WILL WONDER WHY WE PUT UP WITH THIS PSYCHOPATHIC MEGALOMANIAC DICTATOR? WE CAN NO LONGER ACCEPT THE EXCUSE THAT, “WE MUST CONFRONT HIM THROUGH LEGAL CHANNELS AND RULES.”
LEGAL CHANNELS, RULES AND ‘LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL’ — THE TRUE DEFINITION OF FREEDOM — DOESN’T MATTER TO THIS EVIL IMMORAL BEAST. AND THE SAME GOES FOR MILLER, BONDI, PATTEL, KENNEDY, NOEM, ICE ….. THEY ARE KILLING PEOPLE … MURDERING CHILDREN, WOMEN AND MEN AROUND THE WORLD AND IN OUR OWN ‘SEA TO SHINING SEA’. GET THEM OUT AND TRY THEM ALL FOR CRIMES AGAINST AMERICANS AND HUMANITY.
ENOUGH
TAKE THIS EVIL BEAST AWAY, NOW … WHILE WE CAN. MARCH ON HIS OFFICE AND DON’T LEAVE … DON’T EAT…DON’T SLEEP … BE WARRIORS FOR THE PEOPLE AND FOR HISTORY. WE WILL WALK TO THE WHITE HOUSE WITH YOU IF YOU ASK. NOT ANOTHER EMPTY MARCH WITH RIBBONS AND PINK HATS. BUT A WALK TO LITERALLY TAKE BACK OUR COUNTRY, TO TAKE BACK OUR DECENCY AND TO ENSURE OUR SAFETY.
IF YOU DO THIS YOU WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED.
IF YOU DON’T DO THIS YOU WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED.
THIS EVIL, MURDERING, LYING, VILE, GREEDY, NARCISSISTIC, PUTRID, RAPIST, PIG PEDOPHILE BEAST IS GOING TO GET US ALL KILLED
caseypromise.art.
Sadly all of their behavior points to weaponized incompetence for the last 50 years. They're not going to do anything. They are more worried about keeping their seats and keeping decorum than having a fucking nation to lead. Local officials depending on where you are remain to be seen.. This is ramping up and it's out of all our control. The communities most affected by American violence have signaled that--pardon the vulgar metaphor-It is time to shit or get off the pot. Stay safe. Be vigilant. And protect our vulnerable..
I hear what you're saying Tom, but Congress?
CONGRESS!!!
With the exception of a bipartisan handful, the entire Congress -- both parties -- is bought-off, corrupt-n-craven sell outs. The only thing they "represent" are Israel and Wall Street -- in that order. They all knew Epstein's number but other than dunning us every two years for campaign money, don't care a whit for our opinions and lives. They honestly don't give a shit for any of us and will happily loot Social Security to fund sending our kids off to yet another evil Middle East war for Israel.
The political system is dead-n.done.
Toast.
A dried cat turd.
It's just one big Zionist corporate party.
The government has fallen and unless millions are in the streets and general strikes bring the entire greasy machine to a grinding halt, there's no chance to stop the fascist regime and possibly life-ending WW III.
I admit to calling Congress regularly but have no illusion of getting any kind of meaningful response or influencing the Congressional cretins. I'm actually more interested in getting messaging to young staffers than the Congressional sell-outs and shills.
On the Daily Beast podcast today Joanna Coles and Trump biographer Michael Wolff were discussing the crisis. Being originally from Great Britain, Coles is a tad naive about the reality of the American political system, and wondering why Congress wasn't resisting. Wolff is more grounded in the bloody mud of American politics but came up with a headspining question: "Where is Barack Obama and George W. Bush? Why aren't they speaking up?"
Obama and Bush Jr.?
Two of the guys who with their wars and betrayal of voters helped pave the dam parade ground Trump and his fascists marched and waddled in on.
Obama and George Jr. saving us?!
Obama and Junior Georgie leading us to the barricades? Um, don't think so.
Talk about headspinning!
No, the putsch has happened. With the evisceration and gutting of federal agencies and programs and ICE Gestapo gangs on the street killing and brutalizing, the government has already fallen. There will be little to no meaningful help from Washington DC. It is occupied corporate enemy territory. Resistance will have to be at the level of non-compliance and general strikes, boycotts, occupations, local mutual aid. What we are seeing from the brave patriots of Minneapolis.
I urge people to check out the Chris Hedges YouTube channel, where he has often addressed these issues. Yesterday's video and artwork was a brutal reality check of where we are: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4D6ZCC1eaY
Read up on and study resistance movements. We all have a lot to learn and strength to build.
Final Thought: Never BEG of Congress. Make demands and when they betray us tell 'em to fuck off.