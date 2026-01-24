ANOTHER TACTIC IS TO CONTACT THESE COMPANIES ANND THEIR EMPLOYEES. THEY ARE AMERICANS WITH JOBS, YES. BUT NOW THEY ARE SUPPLYING AMERICAN GESTAPO.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and related federal agencies primarily source their pepper spray (Oleoresin Capsicum or OC spray) and less-lethal munitions from a few specialized manufacturers.

As of early 2026, the following companies are confirmed suppliers or commonly used by ICE agents:

Primary Manufacturers

Zarc International, Inc.: This company produces the Vexor brand of pepper spray. Vexor Professional canisters have been specifically documented being carried and deployed by federal agents during immigration enforcement operations in January 2026.

Security Equipment Corporation (SABRE): SABRE is the most widely used pepper spray brand by law enforcement worldwide, including federal agencies like the U.S. Marshals . ICE has significantly increased its spending on tactical equipment—nearly $140 million in late 2025—which often includes widely-adopted duty belt units like the SABRE Red Crossfire

United Tactical Systems: This company specializes in “pepper balls” and air-powered launchers rather than standard aerosol canisters. These have been extensively deployed by federal agents at ICE detention facilities and during crowd control situations.

Secondary or Historical Suppliers