Companies that supply ICE with pepper spray
ANOTHER TACTIC IS TO CONTACT THESE COMPANIES ANND THEIR EMPLOYEES. THEY ARE AMERICANS WITH JOBS, YES. BUT NOW THEY ARE SUPPLYING AMERICAN GESTAPO.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and related federal agencies primarily source their pepper spray (Oleoresin Capsicum or OC spray) and less-lethal munitions from a few specialized manufacturers.
As of early 2026, the following companies are confirmed suppliers or commonly used by ICE agents:
Primary Manufacturers
Zarc International, Inc.: This company produces the
Vexor
brand of pepper spray. Vexor Professional canisters have been specifically documented being carried and deployed by federal agents during immigration enforcement operations in January 2026.
Security Equipment Corporation (SABRE): SABRE is the most widely used pepper spray brand by law enforcement worldwide, including federal agencies like the U.S. Marshals. ICE has significantly increased its spending on tactical equipment—nearly $140 million in late 2025—which often includes widely-adopted duty belt units like the SABRE Red Crossfire
United Tactical Systems: This company specializes in “pepper balls” and air-powered launchers rather than standard aerosol canisters. These have been extensively deployed by federal agents at ICE detention facilities and during crowd control situations.
Secondary or Historical Suppliers
Fox Labs International: Their Five Point Three formula is a “legacy” product carried by various federal law enforcement branches and the U.S. Military.
Armament Systems and Procedures (ASP): In June 2025, ASP launched the Defender LE line of OC sprays specifically for law enforcement professionals, designed for 360-degree deployment.
Mace Security International: While a well-known brand, Mace has recently shifted its focus; it was acquired by W Electric Intermediate Holdings in late 2024 and operates as a subsidiary.
Thank you for this list of companies. Yes, we should all be picketing, protesting, demanding these corporations shut down and leave our communities. If Palestine Action can get Elbit Systems to shut down in the UK, surely we can get these a-hole pepper spray manufacturers to shut down in the US. Go for it, people!
Private prisons and detention facilities also are a money making machine