Renee Wilde

I will never stop trying to get ONE UNIVERSITY to take a scientific risk, and make the effort towards mitigating sexual violence on their campus. Just one university that really wants to stop this American horror. One university that Dares to be Benchmarked!!

Please help me to get this message out to universities and colleges. Together we CAN save thousands of lives from becoming plagued by the wounds of sexual violence. Such an effort will eventually impact pedophilia, sexual harassment in professional settings and even the attack on Mother Earth and the Climate. Rape of the feminine is much larger than we currently understand.

by Genesis

I am sending the following to the President of Wesleyan University, President Roth.

A president who seems to sincerely intend to erase sexual violence on his campus.

A Regrettable Interaction. Not Assault or Rape

Mitigating Sexual Violence on College Campuses. By, T.J. Balistrieri, Ed.D.

“It was a regrettable interaction. Not assault or rape” is the gist of the statement I’ve heard repeatedly from mislead men after being accused of sexual violence (sexual abuse, sexual assault or rape). That is not the way survivors of sexual violence experience it.

There are 5,626 universities and colleges in the USA

8.7 million women attend universities and colleges

6.5 million males attend universities and colleges

Somewhere between 1-3 (2,900,000) and 1-5 (1,740,000) women will experience sexual violence during their four-year college experience, (RAINN, 2026) (CDC, 2026). Sexual Assault and rape are under-reported; so, this number is low.

“Oh, that is bullshit. Women love sex as much as men. Women just feel guilty

and then yell ‘rape’ when it was just a regrettable drunken hook-up.”

1,740,000 to 2,900,000

What kind of a culture allows that many women to be victims of violence, and does little about it? Nothing has changed since I was an RA back at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 1970. In 1970 I was taught that 1-4 women will experience sexual violence during their four year university experience.

“Oh, don’t be so histrionic.

Universities have spent decades working to mitigate this problem.

There is a set of Best Practices that universities and colleges

refer to in their effort to face this problem.”

Research and campus climate data show that the prevalence of sexual violence against female college students has remained persistently high over decades, with approximately 1 in 5 (20%) to 1 in 4 (25%) of undergraduate women experiencing sexual assault or rape during their time in college, (RAINN, 2026) (National Sexual Violence Resource Center, 2026).

At the end of this post, you will find a bulleted list of the 16 to 27 Best Practices that college administrators and health practitioners have turned to, for decades, in the hope of mitigating sexual violence on their campus. Colleges and universities bench mark each other asking the same decades old question, “Which best practices do ‘you’ use to mitigate sexual violence on your campus?”

No university or college in the United States has “solved” the problem of sexual violence, (RAINN,2026). In fact, university bureaucracies discourage complaints, obstruct accountability and protect institutional reputations, (Aljazeera, 2025).

A scientifically researched and implemented process that I developed, the Passage Process, does work.

It is understandable that readers are not willing to browse a long treatise. That said, I will present the Passage Process here in bulleted form, utilizing a building block approach to help you, the reader, conceptualize the process. I have been researching, developing and piloting this process for 30 years. I began the work in 1992 at the University of MN, Morris. Then continued to develop and pilot the process at WPI. And finally, successfully implemented the process at Bucknell University. I will present that data in an attachment.

Passage: Concepts, Precepts and Process

(1992-2026)

T.J Balistrieri, Ed.D.

Isn’t it a pity?

Isn’t it a shame?

How we break each other’s hearts

And cause each other pain

How we take each other’s love

Without thinking anymore

Forgetting to give back

Isn’t it a pity?

- George Harrison

Being a man I can only speak of men. I do not know a woman’s experience. There is no blame or blaming of others intended in what I intend to share. My experience was the same as 95% of boys and young men in our culture. You, me, we cannot know things that we do not know. We all need mentors, guides, and elders to bring the unknown

into our consciousness. Integrity, character, virtue and wisdom is borne or generated from teacher-student relationships, mentoring, healthy peer relationships, stories, places, guidance, experience and, yes, monitored mistakes. We become. The process of becoming gained only or mostly from self-taught trial and error and experimentation is tenuous at best. Dangerous to self and others. Without guidance boys become consciously or unconsciously … purposefully or accidently … violent to themselves, other genders, animals, inanimate things and nature.

A young boy seeking direction will look around to his left and to his right—

looking exclusively to his immediate peers…other boys… for wisdom and find none,

because they are just as lost and unguided as he.

-Robert Bly

· Too often student behavior is based on impulsive needs rather than thoughtful, intentional deliberation. A basic need of young people is, to be accepted and not rejected. Imagine 100’s or 1000’s of young people converging at a university. All being led to believe they are adults when they are becoming adults looking to be accepted, to be seen. All these young people, thrown into the same unknown situation and place looking side-to-side for wisdom is a veritable petri dish for violence to self and others. Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs explains it all quite clearly.

Imagine that most students come to campus from great homes, great situations and have reached a level of self-esteem- as stated by Maslow - where they feel safe, loved and a sense of belonging. They have a new, though fragile, sense of confidence and self-efficacy. But there is a problem. It is a fact that when humans enter a previously unknown situation or place, they drop on Maslow to feeling unsafe and insecure. The subsequent feelings are anxiety and fear.

· There are six responses. Fight, Flight, Submission, Posturing, Attending and Befriending.

The conscious or unconscious goal is to feel safe again. To belong again. To be accepted again. And there it is, to be accepted again. That is where the problems related to campus life begin. The problems of campus life center around a set of myths.

‘Boys will be boys’

‘Boys need to sew their wild oats’

‘Everybody tries alcohol and drugs in college’

‘Everybody cheats’

‘It is normal to get drunk’

‘Girls want it as bad as the boys’

“No means yes”

College behaviors based on just the ‘need’ to be accepted and not rejected are usually unsuccessful and even dangerous. Students unconsciously or consciously become vulnerable to the myths mentioned above.

Whereas deliberate, intentional behaviors and decisions are based on one’s core values social ‘neediness’ is based on pain reduction. Very few people know the definition of the word value and even fewer have ever taken the time to contemplate and articulate their values.

· A value is defined as, 1) something you have thought about, 2) something you believe, 3) something you feel strongly about, 4) something you communicate to others, 5) something you have chosen freely, and 6) something you act on skillfully and repeatedly over time.

A mature, aware, individuated person must be able to list 100-150 core values that guide their decisions and behaviors. Core values, as per the definition above, form the foundation of one’s character. If a person cannot articulate their values, if they haven’t thought through WHO they are then … when they drop back on Maslow from self-esteem to feeling unsafe and insecure … they tend to easily fall prey to peer pressure or manipulative behaviors relative to being accepted and not rejected. Bring alcohol into the picture, hormones, desire and ‘the need to please’ … there lay the recipe for sexual abuse, assault and rape.

· For decades now university administrators wrongly believe that programs and posters on sexual assault, rape and alcohol abuse work. They do not. Programs last 45 to 60 minutes. It is possible to increase a student’s awareness in such a program, but it is virtually impossible to change a student’s values and behaviors. Stand-alone programs are not effectivein changing behavior.

· The Transtheoretical Model (TTM)- The Stages of Change Model- developed by Prochaska and DiClemente inform us that change, including building or re-thinking one’s values, is a gradual, cyclical, and longitudinal process. The stages of change are, 1) pre-contemplation, 2) contemplation, 3) preparing to change, 4) change, and 5) maintenance. People change over time not after a program.

· There are three states of being that are considered during this process; Willingness, Ability and Confidence; 1) A student examines their desire, their willingness, to change and grow. Their desire to be an independent yet inter-connected person of character and integrity. Then and only then is the second state examined; 2) The ability to change and grow. Skill building is involved -such as but not limited to - stress management, learning skills, relational skills, communication skills, study skills, leadership skills, decision making, honesty, ethics, integrity, confidence, decision making, and judgment. And finally, confidence is examined, discussed and even practiced.

Simply telling someone to do something or not to do something does not work and does not elicit

Compliance or change. Having famous or popular people telling their stories does not work. Threats

And posters and rules do not work. The key is to teach boys and young men HOW to be men of

character, humility, honor, kindness, virtue and integrity.

· Teaching and mentoring all these skills over time creates high self-esteem. Self-esteem has four components; 1) holistically examining, appreciating and loving oneself, 2) knowing that one is loved unconditionally by at least one other person, 3) feeling and knowing that oneself is worthy, and 4) doing things of worth for others part of the equation.

Students are invited to, asked to, ‘Never speak poorly of themselves ever again.’ How can we ask students to think highly of others if they cannot think highly of themselves? It is an amazing experience when asking people to never speak poorly of themselves. They can’t or won’t do it. Somehow, in our culture we have learned that self-deprecation is ok. It is not. It is one of the most destructive creators of violence that exists in our culture. This issue, this request, takes months to teach and to be accepted.

· A vital aspect of developing character is introducing the concept of ‘the sacred’. People wrongly believe that the ‘the sacred’ only refers to spiritual or religious contexts. I have found the introduction of this concept is one of the MOST belief and behavior changing aspects of Passage. Sacred is defined as, 1) worthy of kindness, 2) worthy of non-violence, 3) worthy of respect, 4) worthy of awe, 5) worthy of the gifts of life, 6) worthy of safety, and 7) worthy of love.

If a person does not see themselves as sacred, how can we ever expect them to

treat others as sacred? It takes time to build or re-build self-esteem and to seed the concept of the

sacred Students get it … ‘Why would I get drunk, use drugs, harm myself, harm others, destroy my

university (the house or dorm) or harm nature if I now understand and know I am sacred and all

things are sacred?

· Teaching young men, the four stages of male development and the concept of the feminine is vital to the mitigation of sexual violence. I won’t take the time and space to explain the entirety of the theory but very basically the four stages are; 1) In the first stage of male development men are taught to see women as either sluts or goddesses. College men want to marry a goddess but hope there are a lot of sluts around, (men laugh, knowingly, when I present this). There are exercises the men complete so that they can see for themselves this is true, (for example they are asked to create a list of the romantic and positive words and phrases we have for intercourse. And then, to create a list of all the violent carpentry type words and phrases we have for intercourse. This simple exercise moves many men from ‘contemplation to preparing to change’ on the TTM.

· The concept of feminine tones is introduced at this time in the process. Feminine tones are defined and men are asked to compare feminine and masculine tones in terms of words, behaviors, interests and are asked to delineate their own feminine and masculine tones. Only once this exercise is fully completed do we introduce the second stage of male development; 2) a man realizes and accepts their own feminine tones and thus can see women as women, not toys or sluts or things to be had. 3) as the man continues to develop and believes that all things are sacred, he begins to see a woman as a person. This is a huge development in the mitigation of sexual violence. 4) The fourth stage is when a man sees a woman as himself. This is a highly existential understanding … but I have witnessed male students grasping this understanding. This is the full circle of wisdom, character, virtue and honor.

· Another powerful discussion that past participants have noted as life changing is the introduction of the Yamas. Each Yama has layers of understanding. The Yamas are non-violence, non-hoarding, non-stealing, non-lying, and non-grasping. For example; in the past young men are deeply moved when they realize the Yama of non-stealing can refer to not stealing the happiness of a woman … or her sense of trust … or her love of intimacy if they steal that from her in the act of drunken or sober sexual violence. And then they realize, ‘Not only would I steal her joy and sense of self, but I steal and destroy mine in the process.’

· The positive and negative male archetypes are introduced, discussed and men are asked to contemplate and write about the archetypes they use and those they need to learn. The four basic Jungian archetypes of Monarch, Warrior, Magician and Lover are presented along with their negative aspects. This language becomes part of the jargon used throughout the remainder of the year.

· During this entire process men are requested to keep a diary that can serve as an autobiography and serves as a marker, a record of, their change. I have had men from 30 years ago call and tell me they re-read their autobiography on a regular basis.

· The Karpman Model of communication and engagement is taught, and the young men are asked to consider the model in their lives. Persecutor. Rescuer. Victim. This model is another eye-opener for the young men.

· Topics that men rarely discuss but ache to discuss are presented; masturbation, ejaculation, erectile dysfunction, porn, porn addiction, premature ejaculation, low libido, anatomy of men and women, gay sex, body image, relationship pressures, alcohol use and abuse, sexual violence, bystander training, dating mores and taboos. These topics are presented weekly which gives men time to contemplate and apply these to their own lives. Men are invited to speak to their mentor, their parents, their partners about any or all of these topics.

· During this time men create a tempering project. This has nothing to do with, ‘losing their temper anger wise’ but has to do with their being tempered during this entire year. As a piece of iron is tempered by earth, air, water and fire to become a beautiful, flexible, sharp tool … these men are tempered by mentors, time, experiences, tears, fear, joy, knowledge and wisdom. What they create during the entire process mirrors their own creation as a man. (Past participants have created paintings, books of poetry, music, a chair, an actual sword, a novel … the creativity is inspiring.) The completed tempering project is shared, explained to the group and is part of their closing ceremony.

· During this time, which is a full two semesters, each young man finds a mentor. A mentor must be a male and can be a teacher, professor, relative, friend of the family or any older man who is willing to find time to discuss life with the student.

· During this time, in the second semester, women are introduced into the process. Women are asked to answer the difficult questions the men might have for them. Women discuss romance, sex, behavior, communication, power, relationship and a myriad of other topics.

· As the ‘year’ ends, men are asked to answer questions like; What do you stand for? What or who would you die for? What is integrity? What is courage? What is love? What is a warrior? What kind of man do you envision yourself becoming? How do you want to be remembered? Do you create or do you destroy?

· Finally, a closing ceremony is held. Parents, partners, friends, family and administrators are invited. A portion of the ceremony is private and between and among the young men only. The closing portion is witnessed, witnessed, by the community. The initiate, the young man, makes a pledge to the universe … a covenant … to never violate girls, women, the feminine within themselves and others, as well as not violate Mother Earth. And then, the young man is asked to repeat that vow to the universe once a week. In this way they will never forget their pledge and in fact … by keeping the covenant alive in this manner … will remember to act on their pledge every day.

The young man is then welcomed into the community of men.

There are many ways to implement this process within a university. Imagine that every first year male is required to take this two semester course. These first year students will be facing a difficult situation in that they are being asked to, ‘act differently.’ Three classes above them have not been educated.

In their sophomore year they begin to serve as guides or sounding boards for the first year class. These young men become captains of their athletic teams or officers in their fraternities. They begin to influence change through their behavior. Now, only two classes are above them.

By their junior year the campus culture begins to change. This is when the statistics of violence to self and others begins to significantly decrease. The young men now hold key positions throughout the university and their voice becomes the voice of the male population. And, in their third year they begin to serve as mentors and/or attend the closing ceremony of underclassmen. These young men announce, “We are a culture of non-violent men who respect the feminine within ourselves, others, women and Mother Nature.”

As seniors there is no memory of the classes that did not participate in the Passage Process. Seniors are very busy preparing to graduate but hopefully some will continue to mentor or somehow support the new students entering the campus culture. Statements of what a man is and what a man stands for are made by these men at new student orientation and other first year events.

Remember one of the foundational reasons for creating the Passage Process, “The driving force for students feeling anxious and fearful is the need to be accepted and not rejected. Now the males they will turn to for acceptance are balanced men of character, integrity, kindness, courage and generosity. The new campus culture that does not promote violence to self and others will have become set when all four classes of men have experienced or are experiencing the Passage Process.

Key terms in the Passage Process include; love, sacredness, agency, responsibility, respect, theft, honesty, ethics, values, creating, self-esteem, integrity, honor, truth, kindness, character, leadership, worth, generativity, generosity, humility, self-care, feminine tones, masculine tones, archetypes, sobriety, use vs abuse, tenacity and confidence.

I hope this gives you an idea of the Passage Process and its very components. I hope you can begin to understand why and how this process is necessary if we are to finally mitigate sexual violence on campus.

Dare to be Benchmarked. Stop benchmarking other universities who have not succeeded in mitigating sexual violence on their campus. This process is vital to the health and welfare of millions of people. As these young people graduate imagine the character they will bring to their place of business, their marriage, their community. Men Acting Like Men will have a new understanding, new meaning. It will take three years to change the current campus culture, but all of this is worth the lives of millions.

The 16 – 27 Best Practices in Higher Education for Mitigating Sexual Violence on College Campuses.

- Implement multi-session training that includes peer-led discussions,

role-playing, and guest speakers on the topic of sexual assault and

rape.

- Teach clear, ongoing, and affirmative consent as active

communication rather than just rules to memorize. Explicitly

address how alcohol and drug impairment impact the ability to

consent.

- Address attitudes that excuse harassment, objectification, or

coercion, involving student leaders, athletic teams, Greek life, and

social organizations as positive messengers.

- Implement evidence-based programs to train students, faculty, and

staff to recognize concerning situations.

- Train bystanders to safely intervene without putting themselves in danger.

- Audit and renovate campus “hot spots”

- Improve lighting, increase visibility, and place clear safety and resource information across

campus.

- Combine targeted alcohol management policies with campus-wide

prevention strategies, as high-risk drinking environments strongly

correlate with increased vulnerability.

- Partner with campus groups—such as athletic departments,

theater, student government, and Greek organizations—to model

egalitarian behavior and shift community standards.

- Establish transparent, trauma-informed policies with multiple,

confidential reporting options that make survivor resources easy to

find.

- Ensure institutional accountability by fairly tracking, investigating,

and disciplining perpetrators over time.

- Conduct anonymous campus climate surveys to track how safe

students feel, measure assault prevalence, and evaluate whether

institutional changes build trust and increase reporting.

- Require training for all employees to recognize, handle, and report

sexual misconduct.

- Conduct thorough background checks that explicitly exclude

individuals with a history of violent behavior.

- Establish transparent, accessible, and straightforward procedures

for reporting incidents.

- Create programs, leadership roles, and spaces that build agency

and safety for female students.

- Support and run student-led or institutional campaigns to educate

the campus community.

- Implement evidence-based educational and intervention programs

across campus

- Provide comprehensive, clear education defining enthusiastic and

ongoing consent.

- Offer academic credit for courses focused on gender equality and

healthy relationships.

- Provide reliable transportation or walking escorts across campus

grounds, especially at night.

- Taking reports seriously: Treat all survivor disclosures with

empathy, credibility, and zero victim-blaming.

- Accountability for perpetrators: Hold offenders accountable

through fair disciplinary processes regardless of their athletic,

social, or academic status.

- Utilize campus safety apps that allow quick alerts, GPS tracking,

and emergency contacts.

- Offer accessible, professional counseling services dedicated to

trauma-informed care.

- Survivor support groups: Facilitate safe, peer-led or clinician-led

support groups for healing and community.

- Coordinate cross-departmental efforts (security, health, student

affairs, and administration) to ensure a unified approach to campus

safety.

I spent two full semesters living with the SAE Fraternity on the Bucknell University Campus where I employed the Passage Process. What follows are some of the comments left by members of the fraternity and their parents. It is important to note there were no sexual violence cases, a significant decrease in alcohol and drug use, only one student who was written up by campus security, GPA for the house increased by ½ grade point, the self-esteem of every young man improved significantly and young women on campus reported that the SAE was the safest place on campus.

I have included a few comments from the fraternity members and their parents below.

Fraternity Members Comments

Life changing, seriously life changing. I hope to never forget what I have learned. I don’t think this evaluation can accurately show what has gone on in this house. How we have changed and what an incredible year it has been. We struggled along the way but individuals stepped up and we came together as brothers and housemates to create an incredible living environment. The best part of our house is how different it is than every other residence hall and fraternity house. We have a mutual respect and code among ourselves. Unlike Public Safety or the Police out to catch people drinking or breaking rules we governed ourselves. This allowed us to have very few disciplinary problems in the house and live in a civil manner with each other. I loved this year and I hope the faculty and everyone else who loves to stereotype fraternities sees how incredible this house is and how incredible the people are who live here. I would do anything for these guys and especially for Dr. Tom. We felt the school turned its back on us. We were the lost boys. Dr. Tom saved us and showed us how to save ourselves.

All in all, Dr. Tom is now like a second father to me. The amount of respect I have for the man is exponential.

Before: I smoked pot more than 5 times a day, averaged 60 drinks per week, frequently used other drugs and was depressed. After; I have not smoked pot or used any other drugs in 40 days, average less than 20 drinks per week, am no longer depressed and am the happiest I have ever been. I have my key and wake up with determination and go to sleep with satisfaction. Every experience I have with Dr. Tom is impactful, long lasting and highly valued. Because of that I now have far more respect for myself.

Although living in this house in these conditions was clearly not the ideal situation for us I think we would all agree that it has turned out better than we could have hoped. To Dr. Tom, thank you for everything you have given us. Being a positive influence selflessly devoting your time and understanding and believing in us.

Dr. Tom helped me through some hard times, encouraged me to get help and was nothing but a positive influence.

Dr. Tom really helped me with my anxiety issues and gave me many ways to control it.

Dr. Tom is a great man and did everything he could to help us. He never forced rules upon us that were ridiculous or to the extreme. He didn’t live with an iron fist and I believe that is why he had such success. We all love Dr. Tom and his dedication to us.

This has been the most important year in my life. Dr. Tom has been instrumental in a personal transformation I have undergone in the past year.

It is truly sad to see Dr. Tom leave. He has done wonders for this special group that moved into this house last fall. I can honestly say we are the luckiest guys on campus this year to have such an honorable and well-spoken man to lead us into the next chapter of our lives. All I can say is thank you for a wonderful year.

I have far more respect for myself and my day-to-day life revolves around doing good things for my future. What we learned in Passage is so deep and complex I cannot express in words or in a sentence. Everything that we learned in Passage does tie into life experience.

Everyone has changed to be more responsible and to care about others. A new sense of responsibility. There was virtually no pot smoking in the house second semester. Dr. Tom used to stick up for us at the beginning of the year by saying, “I know you are all great young men, and we can have the best house on campus.” I am so happy that we proved to ourselves and the school that we are some of the best people at this school and can escape the SAE stereotype.

I am more knowledgeable and in touch with my emotions. I know what I can and cannot change. Dealing with acceptance of my past has led to bettering me in the present.

The discussion on non-stealing (not physically) was so important for me. How we harm others by stealing their sense of safety, self-respect and even their decency.

Parent Comments

Dear Tom ...You have a gift. Your authentic way you reached out to these boys enabled them to start to turn themselves around I am amazed the school didn’t do whatever it took to keep you? It shows me Bucknell does not have a very deep commitment to developing the whole person, that they think students should be there only for academics.

Dr. Balistrieri, it is a sad day when a liberal arts college turns it back to developing the whole person. The university doesn’t deserve you but the boys coming up do and that is the tragedy.

Dear Dr. Balistrieri Thank you for all you did with Jon, Thank you for creating a place where he could get out issues and start to piece his life back together. I am sure I don’t know 95% of it.

Tom: I have not had the opportunity to meet you over the past year, but I wanted to let you know that my husband and I appreciate all the efforts that you extended toward our son Evan. I know that you and this experience have made a lasting impression on him. We have always tried to impart to him the importance of character, integrity and doing what is right. We are very glad that Evan spent this time on this very worthwhile experience of living in the house and all that that entailed. My husband and I wish you continued success in your career.

Wow !! You and your wife should be so thrilled with the unbelievable influence you have had on these boys, I know you meant the world to Peter especially and a difficult time in their lives. Peter is away this semester, and I am so thrilled he is having such a great time in South Africa but very sad he didn’t have the opportunity to spend the last couple months with you. He lives his key and I know will always hold an important part of his growth to you. I hope we will have the opportunity to see you again. Love to you. Suzan, Erik. And Ben