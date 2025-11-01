In 1917 Austrian Hans Larwin painted the now famous and widely used piece, Soldat und Tod (Death and the Soldier). Over the decades Larwin’s painting has appeared in 100’s of magazine, newspaper and on-line articles. Personally, I never tire of stopping to meditate on the haunting image.

Interpretations of the painting abound. Is the anthropomorphized presentation of Death foreshadowing the death of the soldier being embraced? Is Death aiding the soldier in that IT is possibly assisting the soldier in pulling the trigger? Is Death visiting the battlefield to ensure that its purpose, violent killing, is being fulfilled? Is Death drawn to the battlefield simply by the energetic force of sustained violence and soldiers being killed? Is Death protecting the soldier from dying? Is Death laughing as it observes itself embracing and encouraging a soldier ‘over there in the enemy trenches’ to kill? Is Death mocking the soldier by wearing a cap and uniform?

See what I mean? The number of possible interpretations is innumerable. There is no right or wrong here in choosing whatever interpretation fits your understanding or belief about war, violence, killing … being killed. Asking a veteran of war their interpretation of the painting and you will be surprised. Their facial expression will change as they recollect their own battlefield experiences. Their emotions will rush to the surface, if even for a second, because they KNOW the essence of … the smells … the sounds … the sights … the very tastes expressed so dramatically in this painting.

The first thing one veteran of the war in Afghanistan said, when I showed him the painting in the course of a therapy session, was … “Just like with this guy in the painting, Death took my friend who was standing right next to me while in a firefight in Afghanistan …. and then came right over for me. I was lucky I guess.”

He was drawn to the abandoned rifle. I had never noticed it before.

I’m sharing this widely utilized, some would say over-utilized image, because as usual we are gearing up for a new war. This time in Venezuela. Or, maybe Colombia… or was it Iran? Gaza? Some of your very family and friends will be attending, participating most likely. But don’t worry, the politicians tell us casualties on our side will be light. Only a few soldiers will be killed or wounded. Only a few.

‘Only’ and ‘few’ glibly falls from politician’s lips because they KNOW they and their family will not be one of the ‘few’, one of the ‘onlys’. Those whose child, spouse, friend, parent … is killed or maimed… will be some of the ‘onlys’ who do know (or care) that the vet they love has been embraced by Death in the course of the war. The soldiers, the ‘onlys’, who are wounded physically and/or mentally will forever feel the embrace of Death. As you know, more Vietnam veterans have died of wounds (Agent Orange, their actual physical wounds, addiction, suicide) since the war ended than during the war.

I wonder if the soldiers who have been sinking boats in the open ocean ‘suspected of carrying drugs’ have been haunted by Death. Or, if the ICE agents feel haunted by Death as they arrest and deport children, sick people, parents who have been stripped from their parents? I wonder? (The government is thwarting efforts to study ICE agent’s response to their job … but if ICE can be compared to police officers … then 35 to 40 percent will suffer from PTSD, guilt and remorse. Yes, Death even loves ICE agents. Death is amoral.)

What can we do, must we do, if we are to end the Forever Wars of the United States Government? I have some ideas and if WE THE PEOPLE truly are the government then let’s make this happen.

All violence ABOUT to be perpetrated by politicians MUST pass through Congress first. That IS the Law of the Land. Even a dictator like Trump would face significant consequences if he failed to comply. During the time period of ANY war or military ‘action’ members of Congress and the President may not go on vacation, must reside together in a special dormitory or tent system constructed for this purpose AND can only eat K-rations the entire duration of the war. Congress and the President must meet all military planes or ships carrying the wounded and dead soldiers, and Must attend all funerals of soldiers killed in battle, and Must regularly visit wounded veterans. During the violence all members of Congress and the President will be paid the salary of a Private and their budgets for things like travel, meals, ice cream and golf will be suspended. Research on PTSD, research on war wounds, assisting vets seeking education and employment, assisting in the training of those counseling vets, etc must be funded by the government …. the budget set at 20% OF the total military budget.

That should be a good start. Add what you will.

War is the norm. Let’s make peace and prosperity the norm.

Nuclear testing, Trump spending 10’s of millions on golf, Ball Rooms, marble bathrooms, congress seeking war, a government run by AIPAC, the rich and munitions companies must end. Must end. Enough is enough.

Painting Am Stephansplatz (At St. Stephen’s Square) Hans Larwin

St. Stephen’s Square is a landmark, a symbol of identity and synonymous with the reconstruction of the Republic after the World War.