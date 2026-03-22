For my own edification I initiated a query seeking a list of countries The Soulless Clown has attacked militarily beginning 2025. An inadvertent bonus was a list of code names attached to each endeavor. What came to mind was a phrase I first heard my grandma utter a long time ago, “The Bigger the Boys the Bigger the Toys.” Boys in man-suits playing with their plastic soldiers; Operation Epic Fury, Operation Epic Fury, Operation Hawkeye Strike, Operation Rough Rider.

Iran: Subjected to major coordinated strikes with Israel (Operation Epic Fury) targeting military and nuclear infrastructure, resulting in the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Venezuela: Bombed during “Operation Absolute Resolve” in early January 2026, which included a raid on the capital to capture President Nicolás Maduro.

Syria: Targeted in “Operation Hawkeye Strike” against ISIS following attacks on U.S. personnel.

Iraq: Targeted with precision strikes against ISIS leaders and infrastructure.

Nigeria: Bombed for the first time by the U.S. on Christmas Day 2025, targeting ISIS-linked groups.

Somalia: Underwent a massive escalation of drone and airstrikes against al-Shabaab and ISIS-Somalia.

Yemen: Targeted in “Operation Rough Rider” against Houthi militants in response to Red Sea shipping attacks.

Ecuador: Targeted as part of an expanded “war on cartels” and drug trafficking. Trump has used rhetoric suggesting the potential for annexation, regime change, or military takeover in these locations:

Greenland: Repeatedly stated it is a “national security priority” to acquire the island from Denmark, refusing to rule out military force.

Cuba: Warned the country is “ready to fall” and suggested the U.S. would soon “take” the nation following the resolution of the Iran conflict.

Mexico: Threatened military intervention or land strikes to target drug cartels, stating “something will have to be done”.

Colombia: Labeled its president a “sick man” and suggested potential military operations to address drug production.

Gaza Strip: Proposed a plan to take over the territory, resettle its population to Libya, and turn the area into a “freedom zone”. Has continued to feed weapons to the Zionist Regime.

Panama Canal: Refused to rule out the use of force to regain control of the canal.