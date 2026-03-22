Boys Will Be Boys ... from birth to death
For my own edification I initiated a query seeking a list of countries The Soulless Clown has attacked militarily beginning 2025. An inadvertent bonus was a list of code names attached to each endeavor. What came to mind was a phrase I first heard my grandma utter a long time ago, “The Bigger the Boys the Bigger the Toys.” Boys in man-suits playing with their plastic soldiers; Operation Epic Fury, Operation Epic Fury, Operation Hawkeye Strike, Operation Rough Rider.
The Trump administration has authorized strikes in the following eight nations since returning to power in January 2025.
Iran: Subjected to major coordinated strikes with Israel (Operation Epic Fury) targeting military and nuclear infrastructure, resulting in the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Venezuela: Bombed during “Operation Absolute Resolve” in early January 2026, which included a raid on the capital to capture President Nicolás Maduro.
Syria: Targeted in “Operation Hawkeye Strike” against ISIS following attacks on U.S. personnel.
Iraq: Targeted with precision strikes against ISIS leaders and infrastructure.
Nigeria: Bombed for the first time by the U.S. on Christmas Day 2025, targeting ISIS-linked groups.
Somalia: Underwent a massive escalation of drone and airstrikes against al-Shabaab and ISIS-Somalia.
Yemen: Targeted in “Operation Rough Rider” against Houthi militants in response to Red Sea shipping attacks.
Ecuador: Targeted as part of an expanded “war on cartels” and drug trafficking.
Trump has used rhetoric suggesting the potential for annexation, regime change, or military takeover in these locations:
Greenland: Repeatedly stated it is a “national security priority” to acquire the island from Denmark, refusing to rule out military force.
Cuba: Warned the country is “ready to fall” and suggested the U.S. would soon “take” the nation following the resolution of the Iran conflict.
Mexico: Threatened military intervention or land strikes to target drug cartels, stating “something will have to be done”.
Colombia: Labeled its president a “sick man” and suggested potential military operations to address drug production.
Gaza Strip: Proposed a plan to take over the territory, resettle its population to Libya, and turn the area into a “freedom zone”. Has continued to feed weapons to the Zionist Regime.
Panama Canal: Refused to rule out the use of force to regain control of the canal.
Canada: While ruling out military force, he has suggested annexation or taking control of the territory.
He has killed thousands … and has not shown one iota of guilt or remorse. As I’ve contended since 2015 …. he is not a human. He will gladly kill us all.
Then, for the heck of it, I made a query asking for a list of all U.S.A. war campaigns since I played with plastic soldiers in the 1960’s … . We are a violent country. (68,000 military dead with 350,000 physically wounded since 1960)
Names of Military Operations since 1960
1960–1964: New Tape — Congo intervention.
1961: Farm Gate — Initial US combat operations in Vietnam.
1961: Operation Pluto (Bay of Pigs) — Failed CIA-backed invasion of Cuba.
1962: Operation Chopper — First major air mobile offensive in Vietnam.
1962–1971: Operation Ranch Hand — Defoliation/herbicide program in Vietnam.
1964–1973: Barrel Roll/Steel Tiger/Tiger Hound — Bombing campaigns in Laos.
1964: Dragon Rouge (Red Dragon) — Belgian/US humanitarian mission in Congo.
1965–1968: Operation Rolling Thunder — Sustained bombing of North Vietnam.
1965: Operation Arc Light — B-52 bombing campaigns in Southeast Asia.
1965: Operation Starlite — First major Marine combat action in Vietnam.
1965: Operation Powerpack — U.S. intervention in Dominican Republic.
1965: Operation Gibraltar — Pakistan infiltration into Jammu & Kashmir.
1965: Operation Grand Slam — Pakistan military action in Kashmir.
1965: Operation Dwarka — Pakistani navy attack on India.
1966–1967: Operation Attleboro/Cedar Falls/Junction City — Search and destroy missions in Vietnam.
1967: Operation Bolo — Air Force decoy mission in Vietnam.
1967: Six-Day War Operations — Mideast maritime operations.
1968: Operation Pegasus — Relief of Khe Sanh.
1968: Operation Sealords — Riverine warfare in Mekong Delta.
1969: Operation Menu — Secret bombing of Cambodia.
1970s: End of Vietnam, Iran Crisis, and Soviet Expansion
1970: Operation Tailwind — Special forces operation in Laos.
1970: Operation Ivory Coast (Kingpin) — Failed POW rescue in North Vietnam.
1971: Operation Trident — Indian Navy attack on Karachi.
1972: Operation Linebacker I & II — Strategic bombing of North Vietnam.
1973: Operation Nickel Grass — Airlift to Israel during Yom Kippur War.
1974: Operation Attila — Turkish invasion of Cyprus.
1975: Operation Eagle Pull — Evacuation of Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
1975: Operation Babylift and Frequent Wind — Evacuations from South Vietnam.
1975: Mayaguez Incident — Rescue of U.S. ship crew in Cambodia.
1975: Operation Seroja — Indonesian invasion of East Timor.
1976: Operation Paul Bunyan — Tree-cutting incident in DMZ Korea.
1978: Operation Bonite (Léopard) — French intervention in Zaire.
1979: Operation Cyclone — U.S. support for Afghan mujahideen.
1979: Operation Storm-333 — Soviet special forces storm Afghan HQ.
1980: Operation Eagle Claw — Failed rescue of Iranian hostages.
1981–1989: Operation Elf One — U.S. protection of Saudi Arabia.
1982: Operation Multinational Force (USMNF) — Lebanon peacekeeping.
1983: Operation Urgent Fury — Invasion of Grenada.
1983: Operation Arid Farmer — Support to Chad.
1984: Operation Meghdoot — Indian capture of Siachen Glacier.
1986: Operation Attain Document/El Dorado Canyon — Strikes on Libya.
1987: Operation Prime Chance — Special Ops in Persian Gulf.
1987: Operation Pawan — Indian intervention in Sri Lanka.
1987–1988: Operation Earnest Will — Protection of Kuwaiti tankers.
1988: Operation Praying Mantis — Retaliation against Iranian frigate.
1988: Operation Cactus — Indian military intervention in Maldives.
1989: Operation Nimrod Dancer — Panama security enhancement.
1989: Operation Just Cause — Invasion of Panama.
1990–1991: Operation Desert Shield / Desert Storm — Gulf War.
1991: Operation Eastern Exit — Somalia Embassy evacuation.
1991: Operation Sea Angel — Humanitarian mission in Bangladesh.
1991–1996: Operation Provide Comfort / Northern Watch — Iraq.
1992–1995: Operation Provide Promise — Bosnia humanitarian relief.
1992–1995: Restore Hope / UNITAF — Somalia intervention.
1993–1995: Operation Deny Flight — Bosnia no-fly zone.
1994: Operation Uphold Democracy — Haiti intervention.
1995: Operation Deliberate Force — NATO bombing in Bosnia.
1996: Operation Desert Strike — Strikes on Iraq.
1996: Operation Assured Response — Evacuation in Liberia.
1997: Operation Assured Lift — Liberia troop transport.
1998: Operation Desert Fox — Bombing of Iraq.
1999: Operation Allied Force — NATO bombing of Yugoslavia.
1999: Operation Safed Sager — India Kargil War operations
2000: Operation Atlas Response — Mozambique flood relief.
2001: Operation Noble Eagle — Homeland defense after 9/11.
2001–2014: Operation Enduring Freedom — Afghanistan/Global.
2002: Operation Anaconda — Battle in Shah-i-Kot Valley, Afghanistan.
2003–2010: Operation Iraqi Freedom — Invasion of Iraq.
2004–2018: War in NW Pakistan — Drone strike campaign.
2005: Hurricane Katrina Relief Operations — Domestic disaster response.
2007: Operation Lord’s Resistance Army — Uganda/Central Africa.
2008: Operation Ocean Shield — Counter-piracy near Somalia.
2010–2011: Operation New Dawn — Transition in Iraq.
2011: Operation Unified Protector — Intervention in Libya.
2014–2017: Operation Inherent Resolve — Fight against ISIS.
2014–present: U.S.-led intervention in Syria — Air strikes/support.
2015–present: Yemeni Civil War Operations — Saudi-led coalition support.
2019: Operation Swift Retort — Pakistan retaliation against India.
2025: Operation Sindoor — Indian strikes on Pakistan.
2025: Operation Hawkeye Strike,
2025: Operation Rough Rider.
2026: Operation Epic Fury.
Wounds Requiring Decades of Care
Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI): Since 2000, over 468,000 cases of TBI have been diagnosed. Severe TBIs can lead to permanent cognitive impairment, requiring specialized long-term institutional care.
Spinal Cord Injuries and Paralysis: These often necessitate lifelong specialized nursing care to manage complications like respiratory issues or severe pressure ulcers.
Severe Amputations and Multi-Trauma: Recent conflicts have seen an increase in “dismemberment” injuries from improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Roughly 25% of patients with open extremity wounds develop chronic infections (like osteomyelitis), which can lead to repeated, long-term rehospitalizations.
Invisible Wounds: Mental health disorders, including PTSD and depression, are the leading cause of modern military hospitalizations and often have the longest median stays (6+ days). An estimated 271,000 Vietnam veterans still experience significant PTSD symptoms five decades after the war.
Toxic Exposures: Conditions resulting from Agent Orange (Vietnam) and Gulf War Illness have caused chronic, debilitating health issues that require decades of ongoing VA medical management.
They do train us early and well. Well, at least 99% of us. I wonder what games the 1% played?
You don't need to tell a little boy to take his hand off a burning stove. More American's need to be burned first to activate them to protest the war on Iran in the tens of millions. "Better to have Roosevelt in the chair than have Ronnie on the Horse." Jesse Jackson. Better to have Osama's presence felt in New York than Obama's. Yours truly. Osama bin Laden was properly seen not a terrorist but ACTIVIST protesting- serving up backlash to American fueled ethnic cleansing in Gaza. But almost NO Americans saw it that way-their arrogance demanded revenge-when American warring has caused more death and destruction since 1945 to today than Nazi Germany did-American economic sanctions alone have caused 38 million deaths-reports the Lancet. 38 million deaths between 1971 and 2021. That's excluding the deaths from America militarism. Osama was in the form of T.E. Lawrence of Arabia whose guerrilla warfare tactics are still taught in military colleges. Both men fought for Arabs-both failed to imperialism-corporatism. Both men did their best.
Don’t forget Operation Prairie Thunder, during which the FBI and ICE have worked together to terrorize people at Oglala. They have raided homes, detained tribal citizens and even gone so far as to shoot up homes.
Pine Ridge (Oglala) is not the only tribal nation to have been attacked in this way in just the last year, either.