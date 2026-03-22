Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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Glen Brown's avatar
Glen Brown
20h

You don't need to tell a little boy to take his hand off a burning stove. More American's need to be burned first to activate them to protest the war on Iran in the tens of millions. "Better to have Roosevelt in the chair than have Ronnie on the Horse." Jesse Jackson. Better to have Osama's presence felt in New York than Obama's. Yours truly. Osama bin Laden was properly seen not a terrorist but ACTIVIST protesting- serving up backlash to American fueled ethnic cleansing in Gaza. But almost NO Americans saw it that way-their arrogance demanded revenge-when American warring has caused more death and destruction since 1945 to today than Nazi Germany did-American economic sanctions alone have caused 38 million deaths-reports the Lancet. 38 million deaths between 1971 and 2021. That's excluding the deaths from America militarism. Osama was in the form of T.E. Lawrence of Arabia whose guerrilla warfare tactics are still taught in military colleges. Both men fought for Arabs-both failed to imperialism-corporatism. Both men did their best.

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Wičapi Iŋyaŋgkhiya's avatar
Wičapi Iŋyaŋgkhiya
18h

Don’t forget Operation Prairie Thunder, during which the FBI and ICE have worked together to terrorize people at Oglala. They have raided homes, detained tribal citizens and even gone so far as to shoot up homes.

Pine Ridge (Oglala) is not the only tribal nation to have been attacked in this way in just the last year, either.

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