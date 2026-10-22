Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
6dEdited

Tom, in recent posts you have urged people to contact university administrators to let them know about Passages and urge them to bring the program to their campuses. Unfortunately, university administrators are the last cohort that will do anything. It would be like appealing to Jeffrey Epstein's accountant or house manager to get him to stop raping and trafficking children. Hell, what files have been released show the Harvard hoodie-wearing Epstein had cozy relationships with university presidents and faculty and even the lionized academic Noam Chomsky (long after Epstein's crimes were revealed) flew around on Epstein's private jet and was a good buddy.

As with all elite levels of power in the west, the rot, cowardice and corruption runs throughout university administrative culture. You don't succeed in university admin culture if you have morals and a conscience. It's why universities line up for research grants to make better weapons to kill children in Gaza. The people in charge of making grants are of the Epstein Class.

There is no appeal to reason or morality or common decency in the administrative state of a capitalist system in collapse. That was on full display as university after university shut down peaceful Gaza student protests and kicked students out of school (while, of course, keeping their tuition money).

Ignore the monsters at the top,

In the last 24 hours we have seen some positive developments. The various student-led protests and revolts across Europe have led to several election upsets. As Lula pulled off a surprise victory in Brazil, what little reputation Macron still had in France has gone up in smoke and tear gas.

I would urge you and others to let student groups know about the Passage program. I am not part of university culture, so I don't know what access points there may be, but I imagine there are student groups/organizations that could kindle grassfire reform movements. Perhaps there are groups or lobby organizations for parents of university students. The one thing that is certain is that the kind of reform you are rightfully calling for will NOT come about in the university administrative Epstein Class. It will, as we are seeing in Europe, only come from the ground up.

Perhaps there are others who might see this who have suggestions and contacts. Maybe do a post specifically aimed at students and student organizations.

Check this Democracy Now! report: "

Serbia's Student-Led Movement Ousts Strongman Aleksander Vučić in Shock Election Result" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJIcUlYzIzg

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture