Where did Cornell go? Old news I guess. Just a woman getting assaulted and raped.

A few weeks ago I created a post concerning college and university substance abuse, sexual abuse, sexual assault and rape. In the post I explained how things are getting worse on college campuses. In the post I explained that the current 16-26 ‘Best Practices’ do NOT mitigate sexual abuse, sexual assault, nor rape. In the post I explained that after 45 years of scholarship, research, and implementation I scientifically proved that the process I developed (Passage) significantly mitigates substance abuse, campus structural destruction, sexual abuse, sexual assault and rape. Simultaneously motivating young men to study more and more wisely, thus increasing their GPA by 1/2 point … significantly improving their self-esteem and significantly increasing their chance of graduating.

Then, in the Post, I laid out the approach in some detail; 1) teach young men to deeply and holistically know themselves, 2) teach young men to respect themselves and treat themselves in a sacred manner, 3) teach young men to respect the feminine within themselves, 4) teach young men to project that self-respect onto women and all other people, animals and things, and 5) teach young men to be people of character, integrity, humility, generosity, courage, fortitude and kindness.

The process takes two full semesters to complete. The process involves talking, group work, learning new skills, practicing new skills, speaking with family, working with a mentor, creating a tempering project and writing an auto-biography.

Not only did I post on Substack, I sent the post to nearly 200 friends, relatives, fellow professionals, extended family and even a few universities. I asked women in particular to respond … to read the Substack and comment and/or repost and/or send the post to local universities and/or other friends and family. I asked for help in getting universities to use Passage and ‘save the lives’ of thousands of men and women.

Women need to fight for this process to be implemented because men, especially now in this sexist violent manosphere, will only fight for what they believe to be their god given college right, “To drink, to party, and to sew their wild oats”.

One woman commented on the post

One man commented on the post

One idiot made some inane comment that made no sense thus revealing their ignorance and inability to read.

One professorial peer of mine sent the post to his step-daughter who may be contacting me.

The colleges never responded

2.4 to 2.8 MILLION

college women will be sexually abused, sexually assaulted and/or raped in 2026-2027

Old college boy chants ring across the nation …

‘No means yes and yes means anal’

‘Your body. My choice.

‘Get back into the kitchen’

‘Women are property’

The “Y-O-U-N-G” Chant (look it up, pedophilia)

and that age old rugby song, ‘I wish all the ladies …’

I wish that all the ladies were holes in the road

And I were a dump truck / cement truck

I’d fill ‘em with me load

I wish that all the ladies were bells in a tower

And I were the bellboy

I’d ring ‘em / bang ‘em every hour

I wish that all the ladies were bricks in a pile

And I’d be the mason

And lay them all in style

I wish that all the ladies were free-roaming deer

And I was a hunter

I’d jab ‘em with me spear

“Tom, Dr. B. lighten up man.

Boys will be boys.

This song has been around for decades.

It is tradition”

Sexual abuse, sexual assault and rape

have been around for decades.

It is tradition.

Here is what I have finally, finally, come to; No one REALLY cares. Neither men nor women REALLY care. The proofs; 1) the same ‘best practices’ referred to in the 1960’s are the same practices referred to in 2026, 2) the same and now worsening statistics since the 1960’s, 3) that no university has a strategic goal of eliminating sexual assault and rape at their campus, 4) colleges don’t want to take the time to hear what I have to say, and 5) that the same chants, songs and the same fraternity inside jokes are alive and well.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon

(Sexual Assault Expected)

So, heh, all you parents out there whose daughter is attending college next year. Look at the bright side, your daughter has a 2/3rds chance of not being raped or sexually assaulted while attending school! Hoo rah rah rah rah !

Notes from my last post that 23 people viewed …

There are 5,626 universities in the USA

8.7 million women attend universities

6.5 million males attend universities

2.78 million women are sexually assaulted and/raped at these universities

Sexual Assault and rape is under-reported so this number is actually low

“Oh that is bullshit. Women love sex as much as men. Women just feel guilty and then yell ‘rape’ when it actually was just a regrettable drunken hook-up.”

2.78 Million

A bulleted list of the ‘26 Best Practices for mitigating sexual assault and rape on college and university campuses’ appears at end of this post. The Best Practices have not changed since 1969. What has changed is that even a higher percentage of women are being raped and sexually assaulted.

A scientifically proven approach does work. It is called The Passage Process

It is understandable that readers are not willing to browse a long treatise. That said, The Passage Process will be presented in bullet form. A building block style is being utilized.

The Passage Process in Bulleted Form

Too often student behavior is based on impulsive needs rather than thoughtful, intentional deliberation. A basic need of young people is, to be accepted and not rejected. Imagine 100’s or 1000’s of young people converging at a university. All being led to believe they are adults when actually they are becoming adults. Yet, most looking to be accepted, to be seen. All these young people, thrown into the same unknown situation and place looking side-to-side for wisdom. It is a veritable petri dish for something rally bad to happen.

We need to take a look at Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs for a second. Let’s suggest that all the students come to campus from great homes, great situations and all have reached the level, as stated by Maslow, where their behaviors are motivated by the need to build self-esteem and become even more confident, successful and complete (the green level).

But there is a problem. It is a fact that when humans enter a previously unknown situation they drop on Maslow to feeling unsafe and insecure (the orange level). The ensuing feelings are anxiety and fear.

When humans feel unsafe or insecure they are motivated to become safe and secure, once again. Anxiety and fear are not enjoyable feelings.

Students turn to six possible behaviors in their effort to feel better. Fight, Flight, Submit, Posture (pretend to be ok or even confident), Attend and /or Befriend.

Ultimately, they look around and try to figure out how to be accepted and not rejected. Behaviors based on that premise are not thoughtful and intentional behaviors but are impulsive need based behaviors that are probably unsuccessful and dangerous.

Sober, deliberate, intentional behaviors and decisions are based on one’s core values.

A value is defined as, 1) something you have thought about, 2) something you believe, 3) something you feel strongly about, 4) something you communicate to others, 5) something you have chosen freely, and 6) something you act on skillfully and repeatedly over time.

A mature, aware, individuated person is able to list 100-150 core values that guide their decisions and behaviors.

Core values, as per the definition above, form the foundation of one’s character.

Return to my first bullet point. If a person cannot articulate their values, if they haven’t thought through WHO they are then … when they fall back to orange in a time of chaos…they tend to easily fall prey to peer pressure.

The social peer pressure of every college involves pre-gaming, drinking, drugging, sewing one’s wild oats and acting like everyone around ‘you’ so that you will be accepted and not rejected.

For decades now administrators wrongly believe that PROGRAMS on sexual assault, rape and alcohol abuse work. They do not.

Programs last 45 to 60 minutes. It is possible to increase one’s awareness in such a program but it is virtually impossible to change one’s behavior.

The most basic understanding of CHANGE is that it is a longitudinal five step process.

People change over time.

Conscious or unconscious values, which are the foundation of behavior, take time to change. Thus, the five stage. process.

The five stage process, (Prochaska) is 1) pre-contemplation (you can’t know what you don’t know) 2) contemplation (awareness or new information), 3) preparing to change (changing one’s values and behaviors is along complicated process), 4) change, and 5) maintenance (practicing and thus reinforcing the new values and behaviors)

Processes work and programs do not.

Three words; Willingness, Ability and Confidence are explored, defined, and practiced.

Simply telling someone to do something or not to do something does not work and does not elicit compliance or change. Threats and rules do not work. What does work is revealing and examining values and then learning new behaviors. This takes time. This is a longitudinal process.

High self-esteem is part of the equation. There are four components of high self-esteem, 1) a person must know they are loved unconditionally by at least one other person, 2) a person must love themself physically, emotionally, intellectually and spiritually, 3) a person must know they are worthwhile, and 4) a person must do things of worth for others.

Far too many young people do not measure up to this definition of self-esteem and thus are prone to acting on needs not values. Remember, the need to be accepted and not be rejected has a tendency to lead to dangerous behaviors.

If a person does not love themself or treat themself as sacred they will not be able to authentically treat others as sacred.

Sacred is defined as, 1) worthy of kindness, 2) worthy of non-violence, 3) worthy of respect, 4) worthy of awe, 5) worthy of the gifts of life, 6) worthy of safety, 7) worthy of love.

If a person of low self-esteem does not see themselves as sacred … then how can we expect them to treat others as sacred? It takes time to teach people how to find high self-esteem and how to believe they are sacred. It is a process.

There is a direct correlation between low self-esteem and violence to self, others, property and nature.

An important tangent is this, in our culture men (and women) are taught that women are submissive toys (sluts and goddesses). You don’t believe me. Try this; make a list of all the non-violent, romantic and loving language we utilize relative to intercourse or sex. My guess is you came up with about four answers. Now, make a list of all the violent, abusive, often carpentry based language. My guess is you have come up with between 30 and 60 terms. That is just one of the many awareness tools used in the Passage Process to change a students thoughts and behaviors (stage 1 and 2 on Prochaska’s Model for change) Moving from pre-contemplation to contemplation. This takes time. This takes process.

The Passage Process continues to help young people contemplate who they are and who they want to become. We ask them questions like; 1) What do you stand for?, 2) What is your Creed, 3) Who do you emulate and why? 4) What are the societal taboos of a culture and what are the taboos you will never cross?, 5) Write about morals and then list the morals that guide your behavior, 6) In life do you see yourself as a creator or a destroyer? 7) On a scale from 1-7 how violent are you?, 8) How do you view the other gender(s)?, 9) What is the holistic vision you have of yourself five years from now (physical, emotional, cognitive, spiritual), 10) What is something greater than yourself that you intentionally honor?, 11), Who are the five most important of the other gender(s) you love and would never harm? 12) Ask ten friends and family to tell you what they think you value, 13) How do you want to be remembered? This is a long time consuming process of change.

Young men, especially, need to be tempered. This is not a discussion about becoming angry. Being tempered, or not losing one’s temper, means remembering to act like the person you want to be, the person you uncovered and discovered in the course of the Passage Process. Tempering is an extended process of discovery, change, learning new skills and behaviors, and maintaining the change.

Key terms in the Passage Process include; Love. Sacredness. Agency. Stealing. Lying. Ethics. Values. Creating. Self-esteem. Developmental Stages. Integrity. Honor. Truth. Character. Leadership. Kindness. Feminine tones. Masculine tones. Generosity. Self-care. Humility. Tenacity. Courage.

Building men of character and integrity who eventually say, “I am not going to harm myself or others because that has nothing to do with being a man of character,” takes time. I can prove that over an extended period of time, about one year, we can develop non-violent men of character and integrity that are willing AND ABLE to create and not destroy

There is more but hopefully you are beginning to understand what must be done and can be done if we are to protect women and men from violence.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH

PLEASE… help me get out the word. This process can be taught and utilized on every college campus. It takes three years to change the culture of a campus. Right now all colleges have accepted violence to self and others as the status quo. It doesn’t have to be this way. That can be changed. No more women or men need to suffer. No more persecutors nor survivors of sexual assault and rape need exist.

The current 26 Best Practices in Higher Education … for mitigating sexual assault and rape on university and college campuses. These Best Practices are not enough.

Implement multi-session training that includes peer-led discussions, role-playing, and guest speakers on the topic of sexual assault and rape.

Teach clear, ongoing, and affirmative consent as active communication rather than just rules to memorize. Explicitly address how alcohol and drug impairment impact the ability to consent.

Address attitudes that excuse harassment, objectification, or coercion, involving student leaders, athletic teams, Greek life, and social organizations as positive messengers.

Implement evidence-based programs to train students, faculty, and staff to recognize concerning situations.