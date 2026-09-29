Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
Sep 29

And as in Iran and Gaza, so too in Ukraine,war engineered, manipulated and pushed by the United States for corporate wealth. We are a cross between a crazed wolf and a blood-sucking worm.

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