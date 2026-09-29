The massive accumulation of dead bodies, human waste, military detritus, empty shells, and destroyed infrastructure is causing catastrophic, long-term environmental damage to Ukraine’s land and water. Ukrainian and international experts describe this systematic destruction as ECOCIDE.

1. Soil Poisoning from Empty Shells and Ammunition

The millions of artillery shells, missiles, and drones fired across the country leave a toxic footprint known as “bombturbation”.

Heavy Metal Leaching: Empty casings, unexploded ordnance, and fragments release heavy metals like lead, mercury, cadmium, and arsenic, alongside highly carcinogenic explosive compounds like TNT, DNT, and RDX into the ground. Depending on the soil’s pH and oxygen levels, these components can take 100 to 300 years to degrade, rendering agricultural soil toxic as plants absorb the pollutants.

Harmful Propellants: Much of the older Soviet-era equipment used in the conflict relies on highly toxic propellants that immediately scorch and contaminate the surrounding topsoil.

2. Human Waste and the Collapse of Sewage Infrastructure

With the widespread destruction of critical civilian infrastructure—including over 160 wastewater and sewage treatment plants—the management of human waste has collapsed in active combat zones.

Groundwater Contamination: Untreated raw sewage from combat lines and overwhelmed frontline settlements flows directly into the soil. This creates highly concentrated zones of nitrates, pathogens, and bacteria, which seep directly into the groundwater table. Since roughly 25% of Ukraine relies heavily on groundwater for drinking water, this poses an immediate public health crisis.

Refugee Camps and Overload: The forced relocation of millions of people has created informal camps and overstrained municipal systems on the outskirts of cities, leading to a massive buildup of unregulated municipal and human waste.

3. Biological and Sanitary Risks of Decomposing Bodies

The sheer volume of casualties has resulted in hundreds of bodies left in trenches, active gray zones, or rushed mass graves.

Liquefaction and Toxins: As human and animal remains transition through active decay, the bodily tissues liquefy, releasing organic compounds and high concentrations of nitrogen and phosphorus. While these are natural nutrients in small amounts, mass decomposition in localized areas overloads the soil, causing toxic runoff into nearby streams and shallow wells.

Pathogen Spread: If bodies are located near active water sources, the bacteria from decomposition can introduce waterborne pathogens into the local supply, though the greater danger is the immediate physical contamination of localized topsoil.

4. Used Clothing and Modern Military Scrap

Modern military personnel carry an immense amount of synthetic gear, including nylon uniforms, plastic armor components, used chemical protective suits, and medical waste.

Microplastics and Chemical Additives: Unlike the cotton or wool of historical wars, modern uniforms and gear do not readily decompose. Instead, they break down into microplastics that degrade soil structures and harm subterranean organisms. Many of these tactical fabrics are treated with flame retardants and water-resistant chemical coatings that bleed into the dirt.

Vehicle Detritus: Over 600,000 tons of destroyed tanks and combat vehicles litter the terrain. This scrap continually leaks heavy fuels, toxic motor lubricants, and battery acids directly into the landscape.

5. Rubble and Hazardous Asbestos Dust

The destruction of towns and cities has generated tens of millions of tons of debris.