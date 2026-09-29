Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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Velociraver's avatar
Velociraver
Sep 29

Putin promised to lay waste to Ukraine if NATO wouldn't pack up and leave.

FAFO.

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1 reply by Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
Sep 29

And then there's the artillery shells, bombs and missiles using depleted uranium which leaves radioactive contamination that takes hundreds of years to dissipate. So nice the Military-Industrial Wall Street Complex has come up with a way to use radioactive waste.

Such a sick system.

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