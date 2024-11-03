A new weapon is being tested in Gaza. Researched, designed, and produced by Americans in America this new thermobaric weapon melts concrete and completely, utterly and thoroughly vaporizes the human body. As in, after a missile strike, there is zero trace that a human being existed. But for one small issue gaffe, hundreds of people who survive an Israeli attack are reporting their particular bombing experience in the following manner, “I know that my mom and dad (or cousin or child or spouse or grandparent or friend) were in the next room when the missile hit. Why can’t rescuers find their bodies so that we can bury them?”

Seems that hundreds and hundreds of such reports have been filed. Leading to the realization that this new weapon has been used experimentally and that the newly coined term for cause of death is, ‘Body Vaporization.’

On another Gazan front it seems the Zionist Israeli Defense Forces are marking the heads of prisoners with numbers. A prisoner is not recognized by name but only by number thus adding another dimension to the dehumanization process. And, yes, as we all know it was the Nazi’s who tattooed numbers into the forearms of prisoners in the concentration camps. The cycle of evil is stunning. Simply stunning.