On a recent post a reader commented that it seemed racist of me to make the statement, more or less, that people of color (in the particular case I’m referring to Native American’s) feared the violence of white people. I understood the observation of my reader and pointed out all of the statistics beginning in 1492. 55 million people wiped out, 60 million bison slaughtered (in 1900 only 300 left), 400 million beaver eradicated, millions of Great Auk eradicated until extinct by 1844….on and on.

Then this morning I watched this video by Bisan. I believe most of you know that Bisan has reported daily from Gaza since the genocide began. Listen to her pain and her observation about white people.

My point isn’t that all white people are violent and that we should be eradicated. My point is that history indicates caucasian people are extremely violent to others and to nature. And, that there is a way to change that behavior.