On a recent post a reader commented that it seemed racist of me to make the statement, more or less, that people of color (in the particular case I’m referring to Native American’s) feared the violence of white people. I understood the observation of my reader and pointed out all of the statistics beginning in 1492. 55 million people wiped out, 60 million bison slaughtered (in 1900 only 300 left), 400 million beaver eradicated, millions of Great Auk eradicated until extinct by 1844….on and on.
Then this morning I watched this video by Bisan. I believe most of you know that Bisan has reported daily from Gaza since the genocide began. Listen to her pain and her observation about white people.
My point isn’t that all white people are violent and that we should be eradicated. My point is that history indicates caucasian people are extremely violent to others and to nature. And, that there is a way to change that behavior.
Well, as a White man, I'll come out and say it: The White/Caucasian/Northern European race is the most murderous despicable race on the planet. Our ever-ongoing, non-stop body count of brown-skinned people -- especially poor brown-skinned people -- is as relentless as it is evil. And insatiable. Now, does that mean every White person is violent and racist. Hmm, probably not, BUT we all benefit off the racism and violence and the vast majority never lose a moment's sleep over the multiple-layered continuous genocides we profit off of.
During the recent Kabuki elections, voters raised concerns about the cost of living, housing etc, but the ongoing bloody US/Israel genocide barely registered as an issue of concern. The Guardian had a story by a British guy who was making get-out-the-vote calls for the Democrats (imagine if he had been a Russian making calls for Trump). He noted: "The atrocities being committed by Israel in Gaza only came up six times in more than 1,000 calls." ( https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/nov/09/us-voters-kamala-harris-donald-trump-republican )
Six times.
A thousand calls.
Now, imagine if the genocide victims were Ukranian.
Or Zionist.
Among the polite, liberal, White people I am around most of the time the genocide has come up exactly ZERO times in the near 14 months of our ACTIVE participation in genocide and the daily shredding of children with our damn bombs, tax dollars and callous, self-centered White indifference. Shortly after October 7th, I approached the pastor of a nearby liberal almost exclusively white church sporting Pride flags at the front door and suggested forming a Peace & Justice committee to study about the Middle East and perhaps do some activism. She nervously said she would "get back to me" ... and, of course, never did. When she sees me around town she skitters away nervously.
The past 13 months have completely eroded any confidence in my country men and women. And, yes, my White race. If that upsets anyone I really don't give a damn.
While perps in USA, Germany, Britain, and French choose not to know about the genocide in Gaza, they know about the Native Americans and Buffalo and many today know of Breaver and Salmon. Baldwin in If Beale Street Could Talk says, “And I’m lucky it was only two years, you dig? Because they can do with you whatever they want. Whatever they want. And they dogs, man. I really found out, in the slammer, what Malcolm and them cats was talking about. The white man’s got to be the devil. He sure ain’t a man. Some of the things I saw, baby, I’ll be dreaming about until the day I die.”