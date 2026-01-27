I am very confused. Granted, I’m an old man who everyday at breakfast asks myself three memory questions;

1) What day is it?

2) What is my name?

3) What color is snow?

My goal is to guess three out of three correctly. What is the source of my confusion, you ask, empathetically? Well, it is this. I remember reading the headline below …

He clearly stated he loves Puerto Ricans. To express his love he even threw paper towels at them!! Such a show of affection for fellow Americans. I remember weeping.

But then, the other day I read THIS headline

I do understand and appreciate that musical tastes vary. But isn’t the President of the United States at least supposed to pretend to care for and protect all Americans? At least pretend … ?

Oh, oh wait Trump also believes this, ‘Donald Trump has generally avoided using the specific, traditional framing of the United States as a “melting pot” in the context of celebrating multicultural diversity. Instead, his political rhetoric has focused on a demand for strict assimilation into a unified national identity, often arguing that the “melting pot” has been broken by modern immigration policies and that it needs to be “scrubbed clean”, (AI Summary)

Please do me, and yourself and America a favor. Double click and watch and listen to this very brief video featuring American citizen Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny. Pretty disturbing, heh? Happiness, joy, people and all that. Ugh.