Since 1990 I have been blessed by having elders of the Dine’, Cherokee, Nakota, Hopi, Inupiat, Anishinabe, Lakota and other nations teach and mentor me. One of the common teachings I received was, ‘You must recognize and know the malevolent spirits that roam the earth.’ Every warrior must know their enemy.

The Dictionnaire Infernal was written by Jacques Collin de Plancy in 1818 and illustrated by Louis Breton in 1863. The book is rather frightening and so vile that I have opened it only five times in all these years. It is a book not to be trifled with or joked about.

Today I learned more about one of the demons depicted by Louis Breton, Asmodeus. Asmodeus is one of the Kings of the Demons. In Hebrew its name is Ashmedai, אַשְמְדּאָי. In the Quran as Sakhr. Amodeus is also regarded as the King of Lust and is sometimes pictured naked with 5 to 7 snakes undulating from his groin, the snakes having replaced his ‘manhood’.

Ashmedai is not only the God of Lust but is also the King of the Shedim. The Shedim are incomplete beings, demons that demanded child Sacrifices from the people. Biblical and rabbinical texts depict Shedim as demonic entities, with references such as Deuteronomy 32:17 and Psalm 106:37 suggesting sacrifices to these beings, including human sacrifices like the first born. The Quran refers to a "puppet" in the Story of Solomon (in Sarah Sad) verses 30-40, which is according to the Mufassirun (authorized exegetes of the Quran) referring to the demon-king Asmodeus as Sakhr.

I have written before about Moloch, the Beast that requires child sacrifice. If all of this sounds ludicrous to you I cannot be of help. But if any part of you responds spiritually to what I’m writing … then you understand the depth of this concern.

As for me… I believe Netanyahu is the Beast personified walking this earth. The IDF are hypnotized minions of death and despair.

Our very own President and legislators and Trump and basically our government are the Shedim. We must must stop this or we are all going to die terrible deaths by fire. You doubt me? Ask the children of Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Ukraine all being fed to Moloch to feed his lust of death.

I am not insane. The world is insane. Our insanity knows no bounds. The Beast’s bloodlust knows no bounds.