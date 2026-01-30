I am sickened, body and soul, of reading that Trump wants to go to war against these people or those people… this country and that country…

… so very tired of listening to podcasts and news shows reporting the same. Irritated because these damn reporters, writers and podcasters aren’t able to hear themselves anymore. Trump is NOT the heart, nor the soul and not even leader of this country. He is soulless evil beast stuffed into a bag of rotting flesh.

I’m really angry that our representatives in Congress are vapid sycophantic cowards who vote in and/or put up with racist and violent psychopaths like Bondi, Miller, Noem and all the other greedy, racist, violent destroyers.

I don’t want to go to war with China. I have briefly lived in China and Hong Kong and love it there. Love the people. I have friends there and even an unofficially adopted daughter living in Hangzhou. It is a land of innovation and beauty. People in China just want to live and love. Average spectacular humans like you and me.

I don’t want to go to war with Russia. I have briefly lived in Russia and met, worked with and traveled with delightful, intelligent, funny and caring people who want to live and love just like you and me. I made many friends in Russia. Russians who shared their history, their family, their vodka, their laughter and their strong weirdly constructed cigarettes.

I don’t want to go war with Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq or Afghanistan. In my long life I’ve worked with, counseled, been a student of and teacher to dozens of Muslims … . No, no, no … let me re-state that. I’ve worked with numerous intelligent, generous, funny and kind people who practice the Muslim faith. Have YOU been to the Middle East? I have. It is so completely different in terms of terrain, weather, music, cuisine …. there is nothing to be afraid of. They are people just like us. They are also different which is what makes the Earth a fabulous magical place.

I don’t want to go to war with, or control, or attack countries in South or Central America. Have you been to South or Central America? I have. The jungles, the languages, the foods, scents and again the music. The people, they just want to live.

I don’t want to be represented by, aligned with or even say the name of the Beast who rapes children, assault and rapes women, calls other countries awful names, hates Indigenous people … or basically anyone that is not a white, putrid, vile, defecant like himself.

Do YOU … DO YOU want to go to war tonight with Iran? Do you want to try to kill leaders of other countries tonight? Do YOU want to kill more Palestinian people tonight?

Then let’s stop this soulless megalomaniac. He is going to kill us all. He WANTS to see Mother Earth die. He wants to harm children. He gets off on harming children, women, people, peoples be they Minnesotans, Africans, Asians, Europeans … be they Christian, Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu or Jew. It cares nothing about life. It is rotting and rot wants to take everything and everyone with it.

Please we all need to show courage. We all need to stop fighting among ourselves. We all need to go to DC and encircle what was once the House of the People … the House that it has destroyed and re-built in its image. Thousands, millions of us need to encircle the place and not move until it is gone. Until they all are gone. And we can return to some level of decency.

As God is my witness it is going to get us all killed. Sooner than later.

‘Arda Marred. Evil cannot create but only ruin or twist what is good.’ - J. R.R. Tolkien