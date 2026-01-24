Man fatally shot in federal agent confrontation in South Minneapolis

Federal agents block off the scene of a shooting in Minneapolis on January 24, 2026. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

A man was shot and killed in a confrontation with federal agents in South Minneapolis on Saturday morning, per state and local officials and witness video from the scene.

What we know: Video taken from a nearby business appears to show about a half-dozen agents tackling a person to the ground, before at least one shot rings out.