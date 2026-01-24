Another person murdered by ICE
Man fatally shot in federal agent confrontation in South Minneapolis
Federal agents block off the scene of a shooting in Minneapolis on January 24, 2026. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
A man was shot and killed in a confrontation with federal agents in South Minneapolis on Saturday morning, per state and local officials and witness video from the scene.
What we know: Video taken from a nearby business appears to show about a half-dozen agents tackling a person to the ground, before at least one shot rings out.
At least one agent then appears to fire multiple shots toward the man as he lies on the ground.
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed to the Star Tribune that the man died. A local CBS station also reported that he was killed, citing a U.S. official.
The Gestapo on the streets.
