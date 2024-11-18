An important article. ... Trump’s Promise to Young Men: I Am Your Retribution Against Women

I received a text today from a female college student I met once, briefly.

I’ve retired from my role as a college therapist and professor but many students appreciated my sincere affection and care… and so, stay in touch or feel safe enough to get in touch.

She asked if we could Zoom? And so we did.

It wasn’t but a few minutes before she began to cry, sob. Apologizing for crying. Apologizing for being silly. And, then, letting me know that just within the past few days she had been sexually assaulted. Assaulted, ‘By a good guy that she trusted … and doesn’t want to hurt him … but he frightened her. Her fear and anxiety driving HER to suicidal thoughts. Her fear and anxiety causing her to remember the things her dad did to her, “When I was 12 he did this and he did that. That was inappropriate right? And he did it over and over again until I was 17. And he slapped me. And he told me I was stupid. That is wrong, right? And this guy, he really is a good guy, did a similar thing my dasd did and I freaked. I am so sorry. I don’t know what to do?” And she sobbed and couldn’t find her breath.

And no, I don’t ask for a fee. She’s a college ‘kid’ who can’t ask parents for help, the college counseling center is overwhelmed, she doesn’t have insurance to see someone, she doesn’t have a car …. so I will work with her for 3 to 6 months. for no fee. It is what I do. (Stupid man ..this is why you can’t pay your bills. I’ve heard this revelation before). I was hoping the KickStarter might make extra so that I can continue to do this work and not report to McDonald’s after my operation.

Reader … I’ve heard this story a thousand times since 1975 when I first began counseling. I could have told her, HER story. Do you, the reader, understand? The same story over and over and over. Abused women… questioning themselves … feeling so distraught they wish to end their life … and history of the dad or grandpa or uncle who wounded THEM … but dad, grandpa, uncle, boyfriend … truck right along. And the woman has the memory, the woman is haunted, the woman loses trust which is replaced by fear, anxiety, loss of hope, self-loathing, doubt …. .

The horror of it all aided by questions from friends, family, doctors, police, judges …

What were you wearing?

Were you alone with him?

Where did this happen?

What were you doing?

What mixed signals could you have been giving off?

I’m sharing this because there are about 30 hours left on my Kickstarter. Over decades I have researched, designed, implemented, tested, piloted, evaluated a process that works to significantly decrease the rape and sexual assault of women …. because the process is focused on the re-education and education of men about THEMSELVES … their identity …. what they have been taught …. and then helps the men re-learn and re-set values, goals, creed and such. A process that helps men to be less violent to themselves in terms of their voluntarily decreasing their own alcohol and drug abuse … their violence toward other men (hazing and fighting) … and their violence toward women and Mother Nature.

Just look at the cadre of sick men about to take over the government. And, the influence they are already having on the behavior of young men.

‘The US election was not just about Donald Trump v Kamala Harris, Republicans v Democrats. In a simple sense it was also about men v women. The results show that more men voted for Trump, and more women for Harris. For men, Trump represents “hegemonic masculinity”, the exalted position of men at the top. In this view, aggression, control and dominance are all admirable traits and highly socially valued,’ (B. Daily, The Conversation, November 2024)

Please … help fund my project. Help the women and the men of this world. Please. On Kickstarter games and Tramp Dolls are literally making millions. Literally. I am an extremely poor man who cannot pay his bills … who is now old and fairly unhealthy… I simply want to publish a workbook … website … videos … that young men will learn from and relate to … I know the process works I NEED to codify and make hard copies…pay illustrators .. travel to conferences and universities …. please help or at least get to your one rich friend with a daughter that might help.

Please. Not for my sake. For the sake of the women like the college student I spoke to today. KickStarter, Sexual Assault and Rape