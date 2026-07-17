Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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Vanessa Compton-Pierce's avatar
Vanessa Compton-Pierce
2d

Glad you are back ' in the zone'. All that ranting wasn't sitting right. I know it is an uncomfortable situation in the USA it isn't that great over here in the UK either. Your guy is just playing out the role he has to in the Grand Scheme.

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Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
2d

This jibes with an interesting discussion between Chris Hedges and British climate activist Roger Hallam on the need for truly revolutionary insight and leadership to survive what is rapidly rolling toward humanity. We ain't gonna vote our way out of it. We need a whole new view of ourselves and the world to confront the evil in the world.

As Hallam observes: "The religion didn't come in until the modern period. Before the modern period, the notion of religiosity, as you might say, was impregnated in all aspects of life. And what modernity did, what secularity did, what the capitalist regime did is stick religion as a noun and stuck it as something that happens on Sunday and some weird belief in some 'other' called God."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_QSJimUWwM4

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