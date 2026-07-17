I shared this information here years ago yet it remains relevant. The petroglyph referred to in the following piece is from Hopi Land. Last week I shared with you that Hopi and Dine’ elders were in my life. Both people’s believe our time is short and it is time to return to ‘The Old Traditions.’ That does NOT mean, ‘return to living in tents and caves’. It means, ‘return to the traditions (behaviors) of knowing all things are sacred and that we are all interconnected.’

Treat yourself in a sacred manner knowing you are worthy of awe, love, kindness, joy, honesty, health, relationship, gifts and non-violence. Practice living in this ‘way of balance’ and once you treat yourself in this manner move to treating all things and people in your life as sacred. You can honestly and cleanly treat all things and all people as sacred when you do so without need for reward or acknowledgment but act purely from your heart. Consider … Can you even for a moment consider … that …

“ … in the morning when you open your eyes … God is opening their eyes again.”

The large human figure on the left is the Great Spirit. The bow in his left hand represents his instructions to the Hopi to lay down their weapons. The vertical line to the right of the Great Spirit is a time scale in thousands of years. The point at which the great Spirit touches the line is the time of his return.

The “life path” established by the Great Spirit divides into the lower, narrow path of continuous Life in harmony with nature and the wide upper road of white man’s scientific achievements. The bar between the paths, above the cross, is the coming of white men; the Cross is that of Christianity. The circle below the cross represents the continuous Path of Life.

The four small human figures on the upper road represent, on one level, the past three worlds and the present; on another level, the figures indicate that some of the Hopi will travel the white man’s path, having been seduced by its glamour.

The two circles on the lower Path of Life are the “great shaking of the earth” (World Wars One and Two).

The swastika in the sun and the Celtic cross represent the two helpers of Pahana, the True White Brother.

The short line that returns to the straight Path of Life is the last chance for people to turn back to nature (Return to the Old Traditions) before the upper road disintegrates and dissipates. The small circle above the Path of Life, after the last chance, is the Great Purification, after which corn will grow in abundance again when the Great Spirit returns. And the Path of Life continues forever...

The Hopi shield in the lower right corner symbolizes the Earth and the Four-Corners area where the Hopi have been reserved. The arms of the cross also represent the four directions in which they migrated according to the instructions of the Great Spirit.

The dots represent the four colors of Hopi corn, and the four racial colors of humanity.

Nag Hammadi

“Before the soul took on flesh, before it had a name or a voice, it knew only one thing: LIGHT. The soul moved in the fullness of divine presence, not separate, not searching, not afraid. This was the soul’s original state— UNITY (Mitakuye Oyasin, you see). All things rested in harmony.

But something called it downward …

Whether through longing, curiosity or cosmic fracture the soul found itself descending into physical matter. NOT into evil, but into FORGETTING. In that forgetting, it became fractured: clothed in identity, pulled by desire, shaped by fear.

It became human. Part of the soul’s journey.

What begins in wholeness must experience separation in order to understand the meaning of return. Only in knowing exile can we awaken to the joy of reunion — not as blind belonging, but as conscious remembrance.

— Nag Hammadi, Thaddeus Blake, 2025