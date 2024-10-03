In these very challenging times many of us are performing a daily, or at least somewhat regular, ‘centering’ practice in an effort to remain healthy and to maintain a modicum of sanity. The practice might be contemplation, concentration or meditation. Other healing practices include physical exercise, writing, screaming, placing pins in a Netanyahu voodoo doll, taste testing every single malt scotch in production or volunteering to field test the quality of Mexican Mudslides bar by bar.

Personally I practice contemplation and don’t pretend to be able to meditate. Contemplative practice might involve poetry, music, art, nature or, in my case, contemplating stones or quartz from my collection. This morning I was contemplating an enhydro quartz that is very precious.

An enhydros quartz is a mineral that has a fluid inclusion. That is, water became trapped when the quartz was being formed. The water is as old as the quartz. And the age of an enhydro quartz is typically around 200 million years old, (Stewart, My Modern Met, These Incredible Crystals Retain Ancient Water That Is Millions of Years Old, 2022.)

Contemplating that air bubble and water inside was terribly moving this morning. In my hands I held a piece of The Mother created 200 million years ago, trapping this water. Trapping water that has held the vibration of living things for 200 million years.

I found myself pondering, yes found myself pondering as if led by the stone and the encased water … the incredible passage of time, formulation of the planet, the development of human beings, all the wisdom, knowledge and possibility. Fossils and DNA suggesting people looking like us, anatomically modern Homo sapiens, evolved around 300,000 years ago – tools, artifacts, cave art – suggesting that complex technology and cultures, “behavioral modernity”, evolved more recently: 50,000-65,000 years ago. Evolved.

Yet here I was at 3:00 AM on October 3, 2024 holding this enhydro reading about how evolved Israeli pilots killed 90 Palestinians including eight children at an orphanage, how the evolved Israeli government allegedly bombed a Russian ammunition base in Syria, how seven health care workers died in an Israeli bombing of Beirut, how Hezbollah trapped a group of IDF soldiers invading Lebanon killing 8-12 (those highly evolved 8-12 dead IDF soldiers the same soldiers who had cold bloodily murdered Palestinian children just weeks before in Gaza), how roughly 1 million evolved Ukrainians and Russians have been killed or wounded since February 2022 - including civilians and that 15 people died of gunshot wounds in our highly evolved America society on October 2, 2024.

200 million years this enhydro quartz has been watching, listening, feeling … and after we wipe ourselves out … this piece of quartz and the water inside will continue to exist for another 200 million years, or more.

Fatti non foste a viver come bruti

ma per sequir virtute e canoscenza

You were not made to live like brute beasts,

but to pursue virtue and knowledge.

(Inf. 26.119-20)