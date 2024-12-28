I’m still recovering from my knee re-replacement. Turns out the device that was placed in my knee in 2018 was defective. My leg never healed which negatively impacted my life in significant ways ever since.

The company announced a recall of the device, in my leg, in 2019. I didn’t know this of course. Not that I would have driven in and asked for a replacement of my replacement.

But in 2023 things got bad. 2024 worse. Knee re-replaced on December 2nd and the damn thing isn’t healing well. I guess I had numerous cysts from the shedding plastic of the defective device. It seems those hot spots won’t heal.

I can’t file a meaningful lawsuit because the company did announce, post-surgery, that the device was defective. CYA announcement.

I’m tired of being screwed.

I was placed, sitting up, in the middle of the operating table. Then told to hunch over because they were going to give me a spinal … a series of injections in my spine to numb me for the operation. When I leaned over a nurse stood directly in front of me and held me in her arms. She told me to relax and that she would hold me. The first needle went in and I hugged her tighter…she hugged me…

I was divorced 10 years ago and haven’t been held, haven’t been touched actually, in a very long time. Her hug took me by surprise and I began crying … from a place deep inside… I didn’t even know was there.

You don’t know what you don’t know.

But I discovered, real quick, that my well was empty. I was almost breathless as she held me. She asked “Are you ok?” I somehow got out, “I haven’t been hugged in years and years… please forgive me.” She held me tighter and said, “I got you.”

I fell asleep.

I woke up, alone.

Spent two days in the hospital in great pain.

When I was leaving a person I never met before stopped by and said, “I heard you were leaving. Hope you are ok. I’m the nurse that gave you the hug.” I kind of lost it again and thanked her.

As I’ve already written… when the pain was the worst I did my best to offer it to the people of Gaza. Operated on with no anesthesia. No nurses to hug them. The horror of it all. Including now the destruction of the last hospital in Northern Gaza. I couldn’t imagine having to evacuate under gun fire, unable to walk or to move without experiencing agony.

The pope opened some gilded door as part of a mystical bullshit ceremony. All the gold, silver, purple cloth … choirs singing …. I could see all the money my family placed into little baskets every Sunday … feeding this fat spiritual icon and paying for the gold toilets.

The pope declared his disappoint in the continued genocide of Gazan’s.

What an asshole.

Go to Gaza. Sit in the streets with all your purple and red cardinals and archbishops and child molesting priests. Do something real. Sit in the streets and ask the Zionists to kill you. And if they do, then let’s see how the world responds.

Do something and quit talking and praying and opening giant doors to empty rooms. My god.

Bisan is looking very very tired. But more importantly …she is looking like she is transitioning from this world to the next. There is something about her demeanor. She knows the IDF has her marked. She will be a martyr soon. And when she is martyred we will know for sure… for sure… the state of the soul of planet earth. If there isn’t an enormous outpouring of despair that immobilized The Israeli and American Zionists … then… I fear … humanity will have reached its end.

Circus ringmaster Trump and his clowns are working diligently to deconstruct civility and decency in this country. They will take the vile actions of Biden and Harris and build off of them. Nothing will be sacred. No one will be sacred.

The time of greed, violence, theft, lying, hoarding and lusting is burgeoning now. We need our decent people and our spiritual leaders. Spiritual leaders … do any exist anymore?

Bisan is a spiritual leader. She will be a true martyr in every sense of the word … and if she were Christian she would soon be recognized as a saint. Dear lord protect her.

For years now all of us have watched videos of the North Korean Army marching and smashing boards with their heads. The comments were prescient, telling … ‘They sure can march but can they fight?’

Now that ten thousand North Koreans are fighting in Ukraine we have been told they aren’t effective as a fighting force. Biggest concern seems to be that they will all surrender so that they don’t have to return to North Korea. And if they should fail, and have to return to North Korea … what fate awaits them?

How can the world be such a terrible place in 2025? 2025 …. one hundred years ago WWl had recently ended and Adolph Hitler was in the wings gearing up for WWll. How odd is that? We simply repeat the cycles over and over.

Death. Greed. Power. Insane leaders percolating to the surface. God help us.

I would like to just hold Bisan.

I would like all the filthy rich and the despots and the so-called leaders to all disappear. Anyone lost in greed, power, hoarding, violence, selfishness … all disappeared.

I would love to live in a world where everyone was treated as though they were sacred … and people did not live in fear, anxiety, hopelessness, despair, acedia … poverty. Pain.

I would love to not be this naive deluded Wisconsinite who still has some hope, who still gets scammed because I trust people, whose favorite song is, “All you need is love.”

Ugh. Just ugh.